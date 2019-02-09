Key suspect in fake accounts case taken into custody by FIA

RAWALPINDI: One of the main suspects in the fake accounts case, Aslam Masood, who was arrested by Interpol in Jeddah in October, was brought to Islamabad on Friday, sources said.

The Federal Investiga­tions Agency officials took Mr Masood, said to be the chief financial officer of the Omni group of companies, into custody after he was brought to Islamabad by a Saudi Arabian airline flight No SV-722.

Mr Masood is considered to be the mastermind of the fake accounts case.

He is one of the chief suspects in fake accounts case along with 19 other people, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Interpol issued red notices which led to his arrest in Jeddah in October last year.

A four-member FIA team took Mr Masood into custody from the Islamabad International Airport and shifted him to FIA headquarters.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2019