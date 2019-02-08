Former ports minister Kamran Michael arrested by NAB Karachi

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Friday arrested PML-N leader Kamran Michael, the former federal minister for ports and shipping, over allegations of misuse of authority and pocketing over Rs1 billion in bribes.

The anti-graft body's spokesperson, who termed the arrest a “major breakthrough”, said that Michael has been accused of illegally allotting three commercial and residential apartment plots in prime locations of KPT Cooperative Housing Society (Mai Kolachi area) in Karachi to his favourites, against which he allegedly received a huge sum.

“The former federal minister abused his authority by influencing the officials to carry out his illegal orders of making allotments in 2013,” said the NAB official, adding that the trio of plots are worth Rs1.05 billion.

Take a look: Abuse of authority

The evidence against Michael, NAB Karachi says, was unearthed during their investigation into a corruption reference filed in a separate probe involving 16 other plots.

Micheal was the minister for ports and shipping between 2013 and 2016. He had held several other portfolios as well in federal cabinets across different tenures.