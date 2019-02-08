Govt unable to provide immediate relief to middle class, Chaudhry regrets
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regretted on Friday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is unable to provide immediate relief to its "middle class" voters who buoyed the party into power, saying the government has its hands tied due to economic problems inherited from former governments.
Chaudhry, who was addressing an event in Islamabad, said: "When we came into power, we found out that Pakistan's total income was Rs5,647 billion," he said. "Out of this Rs2,000bn we are paying as interest on loans — loans taken in the past 10 years. The foundations of our economy have been shaken in these 10 years by the PML-N and PPP.
"We want to rectify the foundations of our economy. How is that done: when your income is greater than expenses. Our total income is approximately Rs5.5 trillion, of which Rs2 trillion goes to debt servicing, Rs1.7 trillion towards our defence budget, and then for the every 10 rupees, six go to the provinces. So, when the federal government starts budgeting [for the year], it is already Rs632bn in the red.
"This is the economy we have inherited. Our biggest regret is that we cannot provide immediate relief to the middle class that voted for us. Taxes are levied on the salaried class, and gas and electricity rates have increased for them. We have protected the poor, but the middle class is [still] in pain. And they [middle class voters] are in this state because we do not have money for them."
Earlier in his speech, the information minister described Prime Minister Imran Khan's ascension to the top office as "a miracle" and defended the PTI's 126-day sit-in in 2014.
"The emergence of a third party against a two-party system is a big challenge. Only Imran Khan has managed to attain this miracle, that not only did a third party appear, it became the biggest party in the country.
"Only a political infant would say that [our 126-day] sit-in had a negative influence on Pakistan's politics. Someone who knows even a little bit about [political] movements' history will know that that sit-in gave Pakistan's middle class and youth an alternative message. That sit-in laid the foundation of Naya Pakistan."
The information minister also continued his criticism of opposition parties, saying: "The ML-1 double track [highway] that was to be built from Peshawar to Karachi was estimated to cost $6bn but they [the PML-N] [instead] spent $3bn on a 27km train [the Orange Line] in Lahore.
"Then there is the [fake accounts] case against Asif Zardari. Of the Rs2,000 bn spent on development in Sindh, Rs,700bn ended up in fake accounts [allegedly controlled by] Zardari and Omni groups.
Similarly, Punjab was supposed to induct 61,000 teachers, but the budget [for that] was instead directed to the Orange Line train. [Likewise] the Saaf Pani project's budget was also diverted to the Orange Line train."
"They get upset when I say this, but the way they spend money is exactly how thieves splash their cash following a successful heist," the minister added.
Chaudhry also discussed the ongoing crisis in the media industry, questioning where the money made in the past three years had been spent.
"Our journalists are being laid off despite our media earning between Rs38 to Rs 40bn in three years," he said. "And when we ask them 'where have you spent this money' no one knows where it went. All the workers, be it public or private, haven't been paid their medical allowances. Their problems haven't been resolved. This is because all the money has been usurped by the upper class."
The minister cited a chicken thief and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's examples to point out how the system treats the rich and the poor differently.
"We have initiated an accountability process but the chasm between the rich and the poor still remains," he said. "Just look at Shahbaz Sharif's protocol of six cars. I recently came across a news that a chicken thief who stole 15 hens is in jail but a thief who stole Rs1,500bn is the PAC chairman.
"The chicken thief, because he is poor, can't get bail but the father daughter duo who sent Rs300bn out of Pakistan, they got their bails in four months. This is our justice system. It's the failure of our system."
However, Chaudhry assured his audience that the federal government, under the prime minister's leadership, would eventually bridge this gap.
"Forming the government is one phase while changing the system is another," he said. "Systems don't change the next day a new governments take charge. For this a consistent effort is needed. In Imran Khan we have such a towering figure [who would resolve this] and change the system."
Comments (51)
Please deliver as you have 5 years . By the end of 5 years you can not say this.
Self Admits the short comings
Container politics and actually running the national economy under various factors us totally different phenomenon. Instead of crying on the past ,one needs to identify the strong positive measures going to be taken to help poor nation with a time frame so people can face trouble time with a hope for better tomorrow. Someone need to come forward with positive suggestion. Everybody specially common man knows about mentality of people sitting on helm of affairs irrespective of their political affiliation. Claims and slogans having lost their charisma now and things needs to be done on war footing basis. In this country lot of think tanks and experts are available in every field of life .They need to be taken very seriously and their suggestion may be listened and analysed seriously.
How can they provide relief to the middle class and collect more taxes at the same time?
Very true, both the PMLN and PPP have made things rather difficult for the PTI to operate in an appropriate manner.
Gordon P Walker
Talking less,at this point, would be real relief.
So what? Are you going to give chance to others by resigning??? Or will you complete next five years despite a failure to provide relief to your voters?
Don't wake someone up to tell there is no dinner.
His statement proves that real truth is hard to be swallowed, ignored, denied or put on the back burner for long.
The inherited power has done good for you and your party members without any question. We can eat cake if we don't have bread.
I wish he can keep quiet and do his job.
For all the issues they keep on blaming pmln and pppp yet all the members of pti are from ex pmln and ex pppp.imran should look around himself to find the culprits and we all have now understand the level of your incompetence
you cannot survive on the failure of others for long.
What he is trying to say is the middle class will be made poor and then they will be given relief and subsidies.
So in this case lets stop giving lollypop to public saying that people will go to dubai in future just for tourism but all Pakistanis will find jobs in Pakistan. You initially gave lollypop to overseas pakistanis and urged them to send money to Pakistan. The moment they sent money to Pakistan dollar got depreciated. Then You came up with an excuse that state bank wasnt under government. Now you guys came with these overseas bonds which are giving peanuts worth of return. We voted for you to increase FDI through investments. Dont beg inside out.
Pakistani awam and army should be held responsible for letting the country bleed for 10 years in front of thier eyes and not a single person stood-up towards the loot and plunder that was going for years..why didnt our youth came out on streets..why didnt we have a arab spring on our own? THese goverment sold our country and burden our young generations with debt for years to come...all.of sudden now.people are requiring answers from PTI that is pulling the plane up from a nose dive.
Well done fawad sab .we voted imran khan and we trust and believe on imran khan.you have a lot of time, take ur time and bring country on right track
Of course you cannot provide relief to the middle class if you keep hiking the defense budget.
How 5.5- 1.7 is the problem. It's not sustainable
If you cannot do what you promised, then quit the government and let someone else do it.
Best to sell Gov land, privateise and pay all debit. And all ministers and PTI volunteerly No Salary for next 5 years.
Then you should resign. we need new face as you already served with Musharraf.
This guy has nothing to do . Every day tell the propaganda news like old soviet union news agency use to do 1980s . If he is not moved from information minister job definitely will bring down Pti government soon.
Reminds me of kejriwal
@Masood Wazir, Agreed. What u have highlighted makes good sense. But please try to understand that the entire system, Police, Judiciary, Media, Politicians, Bureaucracy, Military etc. In short the entire society the entire country has been corrupted. Even with a dead honest, competent & visionary Leadership it will takes decades not months or years to get it back on track.
Speaking of chicken thieves what about your alliance with Axact's Shoaib Sheikh? What about the fact that since your government has come into power no action has been taken against Axact?
Please step down if your hands are tied for Middle class only
Very candid and honest analysis with the Information Minister, who I actually don't like at all. He has, in a nutshell, told the nation (1) how our expenses far exceed our income because of wrong priorities and (2) the root cause of it. As of now, two heaviest expenses are military and debt servicing.
I am amazed at how people can still support PML N, who accorded priority to gaudy and ostentatious projects after borrowing heavily, knowing fully well that the country is witnessing water and energy shortage, in addition to revenue shortage. I attribute the attitude of PML N leaders, primarily the Shareefs, to Mughlia mindset. The Mughals and the later day Ottomans, wasted resources building showy projects rather than on making their subject prosperous.
PPP is an entirely different story. You indicate any of their financial irregularity gaffs, and they claim Federal attack on Sindh. No wonder then that this party is being increasingly relegated to interior Sindh.
What? Honesty in government...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Admitting a problem is the first step towards solution. This is a step in the right direction.
"Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is unable to provide relief to its "middle class" voters who buoyed the party into power." *Now you have to think and do for all Pakistani citiezens... "Prime Minister Imran Khan's ascension to the top office as "a miracle" *It proved to be inflation "Tsunami"...people are drowning in it... "PTI's 126-day sit-in in 2014" *Dharna-2014 caused a loss of about Rs547 billion to the exchequer; exchange rate depreciation of 4.3 per cent, debt burden of Rs228bn and stock value decline of Rs319bn and foreign exchange reserves declined to $13.521bn from $13.926bn . "That sit-in laid the foundation of Naya Pakistan." *Living in New Pakistan,one will say 'Old is Gold.' "Forming the government is one phase while changing the system is another." *Make the system... Fulfill the promises, ...5 years are enough.
Chaudhry Sahib needs to understand that blaming other political parties is not the solution to the quagmires that are currently faced by the whole Pakistani nation
PTI seems a pack of cheerleaders who were novice to functioning of systems of their own country. Pakistan needs a strong leader who can strengthen the institutions and also harness support of people by inculcating habit of paying tax and duties. Unless the people do not pay the economy will not expand. Nothing comes free and it has to be told to people of Pakistan as early as possible.
@Gordon P Walker, Not in Canada anymore ?
No regret and no blame
Let the private sector take care of rich and middle class. You cannot do much about it. The government is for poor as they could not survive in private sector without their help.
Just make private sector more competitive and allow only healthy invervention from government and politicians. Do not undermine the power and dynamic of private sector. Promote small business because they are the one who create most of the jobs in the society.
No regret and no blame.
So whole 5 years you will blame last govt?? If i am not wrong then promise was for 90 days!!! What happened??
@Suhail, it was the PMLN government that added 12MW additional electricity and also addressed gas supply. Musharraf and Zardari failed on both account. Remember 18 hours daily load shedding and long lines at gas filling stations.
With the exception of growth driven current account deficit, PMLN left government with much better economic indicators as compared to 2013. Unfortunately, incompetent ill prepared clueless and indecisive PTI derailed the economy within 6 months
You don't have money for middle class but you have money to hike defence budget.
Enough of the blame game.. Its now responsibility of pti to deliver results. They promised solution to all the ills created by previous regimes, now they must deliver.
IK was a Captain, and he knows when you take over a team you dont cry for old captains and what they did, you just have to fully concentrate on how to win with what you have, Simple Simple Simple as that, Let court do what they have to do with the criminals and you move the country towards positive destination.
Usual blame game, nothing different
Everyone knew the situation left by PPP and PML-N would be a mess ..... the question is you willingly accepted the mess. The economic hit man who orchestrated this mess is absconding in London..... and it looks like his keepers are doing a great job of protecting him......shame.
You all are incompetent!
Too early to make these remarks Mr Information Minister!
Every government has been blaming past rulers. PTI is doing same, so what is the difference. Stop blaming and show us your positive work.
@SHAHID SATTAR, does someone have cake?
@Ash Man , it doesn't matter what he says because nothing changes.
Honest reply. Don't say this after 4 years.
@Masood Wazir, He just explained this.
@Prateik, Then, don't listen to him.
@abdullah, Electables. Voters who sell their vote they should demand nothing from the govt.