PM Khan promises depoliticisation of bureaucracy
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced his government's firm commitment towards structural reforms in the bureaucratic setup to make it efficient and responsive to the needs of time, Radio Pakistan reported.
The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Civil Service Reforms in Islamabad, regretted the alleged heavy politicisation of the bureaucracy over the last 10 years, which he claimed had resulted in inefficiency and fostered fear among bureaucrats.
He promised that the bureaucracy would be depoliticised and insulated from all kinds of political pressures.
The prime minister said that the existing system of government could not compete with the private sector, where merit determined positions and seniority, adding that no system could sustain or deliver if accountability and merit were missing.
He stressed the need to promote professionalism in every sphere, and to restructure and reform the bureaucracy to make it pro-progress and innovative.
Imran Khan reiterated his government's commitment towards protecting the integrity and security of the tenure of bureaucrats so that they could devote their energies towards translating the government's political vision into reality.
The prime minister noted that although talent is abundant in the country, the existing system does not allow it to emerge. He stressed the need to attract "the best minds to serve the country".
He observed that the political class also needs to be trained to deal with changing times.
More details to follow.
Comments (13)
Leadership! PM has it in spades...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
So PML(N) favorites would be out and PTI favorites in.
I wouldn't say for last ten years, it's been in downward spiral for way longer than that.
I think it would be easier to a have a process in place to get rid of deadwood easily, quality and quantity in services is long overdue.
Pakistan needs leadership in all areas,, NOT just the people who are just doing the jobs.
Demilitarization is required first..
That will be miracle. All the best for this great effort.
Actions! speak louder the words
I have faith in you, yes, you can do it..
civil servant are the real managers of pakistan, their selection process should be well organized as those people can really put country on track. their selection process should included psychological evaluation too because if a person score high in exam doesnt mean that he or she have the ability to perform well in practical scenarios when in field. in nutshell all quality ingredients has to be present in the candidate to be eligible to perform as a civil servant and as a leader
@Malatesh, why? Because we live in a lovely neighbourhood with lots of nice friends around us?
It would be a great service to state of Pakistan, if PM Imran succeeds in depoliticization of the bureaucracy. But he needs parliamentary strength to do the needful. Hope both government and opposition take part in this milestone reform.
Promises are free and need not be fulfilled by politicians
Handsome PM
As a PTI supporter I am little disappointed. More talk but little action.