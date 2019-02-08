PM Khan promises depoliticisation of bureaucracy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced his government's firm commitment towards structural reforms in the bureaucratic setup to make it efficient and responsive to the needs of time, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Civil Service Reforms in Islamabad, regretted the alleged heavy politicisation of the bureaucracy over the last 10 years, which he claimed had resulted in inefficiency and fostered fear among bureaucrats.

He promised that the bureaucracy would be depoliticised and insulated from all kinds of political pressures.

The prime minister said that the existing system of government could not compete with the private sector, where merit determined positions and seniority, adding that no system could sustain or deliver if accountability and merit were missing.

He stressed the need to promote professionalism in every sphere, and to restructure and reform the bureaucracy to make it pro-progress and innovative.

Imran Khan reiterated his government's commitment towards protecting the integrity and security of the tenure of bureaucrats so that they could devote their energies towards translating the government's political vision into reality.

The prime minister noted that although talent is abundant in the country, the existing system does not allow it to emerge. He stressed the need to attract "the best minds to serve the country".

He observed that the political class also needs to be trained to deal with changing times.

More details to follow.