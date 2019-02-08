DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No torture mark found on Prof Loni’s body: doctors

Saleem ShahidUpdated February 08, 2019

Email

QUETTA: Civil Hospital medical superintendent Dr Saleem Abro addresses a press conference on Thursday.—Online
QUETTA: Civil Hospital medical superintendent Dr Saleem Abro addresses a press conference on Thursday.—Online

QUETTA: Police Surgeon Dr Aye­sha Faiz and Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital Dr Saleem Abro have rejected the perception that the death of Prof Arman Loni, said to be a member of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, was caused by police torture and said that during the post-mortem examination no torture mark was found on the body.

However, they said, samples of brain, heart and some other parts of the body had been sent to the Forensic Laboratory, Lahore, to determine the cause of Prof Loni’s death.

Mr Loni died under mysterious circumstances during a sit-in staged in Loralai on Saturday to protest against a recent terrorist attack on the DIG office complex in the town.

According to Loralai police, they came to the venue of the sit-in on the tip-off about the presence of a wanted man there. However, some participants of the sit-in offered resistance to the police attempt to arrest the suspect, which led to a scuffle during which Prof Loni died.

On the other hand, the bereaved family and the participants of the sit-in believe that the activist’s death was caused by police torture.

Speaking at a press conference at the Civil Hospital on Thursday, Dr Abro and Dr Faiz said that a brief post-mortem examination of Mr Loni’s body was conducted in presence of 10 doctors, including those from Loralai who were recommended by the family of the deceased.

“During the post-mortem, we examined his chest, abdomen, stomach, head and heart and also carried out CT scan and X-ray of the body, but found no torture mark,” the medical superintendent and the police surgeon said.

“However, we found a blood clot in his brain and that the deceased’s face had turned blue,” they added.

They said the Lahore laboratory would take 10 to 20 days to issue the report of forensic tests of the body parts.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 08, 2019

Faizabad dharna judgement

THE Supreme Court’s verdict on the Faizabad dharna, delivered on Wednesday, is a searing indictment of state...
Updated February 08, 2019

Test case for NAB

Do we finally have it in us to put under scrutiny those in power? Can we ask them to explain their doings?
Updated February 08, 2019

Cricket flop

THE Pakistan cricket team’s lacklustre show in South Africa where they were whitewashed 0-3 in Tests besides ...
Updated February 07, 2019

Moscow talks

A multiethnic democratic Afghanistan that protects the rights of all minority groups is the objective here.
Updated February 07, 2019

Standing committees

IT is a manifestation of the vicious tangle that Pakistani politics is that we are left hailing the accomplishment ...
February 07, 2019

Contaminated water

THERE seems to be no end to Balochistan’s water-related woes. Not only is its capital city experiencing some of ...