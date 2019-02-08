All PSL franchises are defaulters in different ways, reveals BoG

LAHORE: All six franchises of Pakistan Super League (PSL) were found to be defaulters by different aspects, the PCB Board of Governors disclosed during its meeting held here on Thursday.

The BoG also failed to give final approval to the new domestic restructure, under which the role of the affiliated departmental teams is to end.

Presided over by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, the meeting was attended by BoG members Asad Ali Khan, retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain, retired Lt Gen Javed Zia, Mohammad Ayaz Butt, Dr Najeeb Samie, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Shah Dost. Akbar Durrani participated in the meeting as ex-officio member.

Dawn learnt that the six-hour meeting was informed that all the PSL franchises were defaulters on payment issue by different aspects.

However, the PCB accepted the reasons cited by the franchises for being defaulter, and the BoG members hoped that all the commitments of the franchises would be fulfilled with the passage of time.

The franchises have faced financial crunch mainly due to the recent decrease in the value of Pakistani rupee against US dollar.

Though the PSL franchises have received some relief in the form of income tax exemption, according to a new amendment made by the federal government, it is yet to be clear whether the same exemption can be given to the PCB.

“The BoG was briefed on the issues facing the franchisees, and informed it that through the efforts of the PCB and the franchisees, the federal government had given a tax exemption from July 1, 2019, while efforts were underway to get exemption or reduction in tax rates from the Punjab government,” said the press release issued by the PCB on Thursday.

Meanwhile on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PCB is trying to end the role of departmental teams in domestic cricket, by allowing only regional teams to compete. To replace the existing system with the new one, it has been proposed that 16 departments have to sponsor one region each. Though the task force on domestic cricket revamp has presented a report on the new structure, its final approval is still pending.

It is learnt that the eight cricket regions to be sponsored by various departments, as proposed by the task force are: Lahore (by SNGPL), Karachi (HBL), Rawalpindi (KRL), Fata (SSGC), Islamabad (PTV), Faisalabad (NBP), Multan (ZTBL) and Peshawar (Wapda).

In Grade-II, the proposed arrangement will be: Sialkot (to be sponsored by State Bank), Hyderabad (Port Qasim), Bahawalpur (PIA), Quetta (CAA), Abbottabad (Brighto), AJK (CDA), Larkana (Candyland) and Dera Murad Jamil (Railways).

However, the aforementioned set-up is not final as there is also a proposal that top region should be sponsored by top department in terms of finance.

Three constitutional sub-committees have also been formed to suggest proposals about the financial, administration and legal aspects of the planned changes in the structure of domestic cricket.

“The task force for domestic cricket structure made a presentation to the BoG on the proposed structure. The BoG expressed its satisfaction on the progress made and agreed that the under consideration structure was competitive and will produce high-quality cricket,” the PCB said in a press statement.

“It was agreed that once the parameters and concept have been finalised and agreed, this will be presented to the BoG for approval before being rolled into Pakistan cricket,” it further said.

“I want to commend the task force on the progress they have made in the new proposed domestic cricket structure that focuses on quality over quantity, clarifies the role of the departments, and provides opportunities to improve and enhance capabilities and capacities of the regions,” Mani was quoted as saying in the press release.

“I think they [task force] will soon be able to present the best model designed for Pakistan cricket to the BoG for approval.”

Moreover, Dawn also learnt that the newly-created position of managing director being held by Wasim Khan will be responsible for looking after all cricketing matters concerning the International Cricket Council, Asian Cricket Council as well as domestic affairs, while PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed will now be taking care of the matters related to administration, human resources, real estate, marketing and law.

It is also learnt that the cricket committee headed by former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan proposed that from now onwards at least four cameras should be installed to cover all first-class matches. The committee also suggested holding refresher courses for umpires and referees for them to enhance their professional skills.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and member of the selection committee Wasim Haider briefed the BoG about the national team’s performance. Though the chief selector admitted there is room for improvement, the team’s overall performance has declined particularly since the 2018 Asia Cup hosted by the UAE in September.

“The BoG had a detailed and constructive discussion on the performance of Pakistan team and players’ selection criteria. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, and selection committee member Wasim Haider attended the meeting on special invitation and shared their thoughts, strategy and analysis,” the PCB press release said about the selectors’ briefing.

“Inzamam informed the BoG that the broader selection guidelines and principles included player performances, conditions in which the performances were recorded, judgement of the selectors and looking into the future. The chief selector admitted there was room for improvement in the team’s performance across all three formats, but emphasised that the side was heading in the right direction since his panel took over in 2016.”

The press release further said, “It was unanimously agreed that more stadia with upgraded cricketing facilities that provide equal contest between bat and ball needed to be provided so that cricketers can show their true mettle. It was also suggested that the scope of player education at the age-group level should be reintroduced and broadened so that cricketers can play their role in improving and enhancing the image of Pakistan.

“The BoG congratulated the Sindh government and the PCB for successfully holding the West Indies women team’s [recent] tour to Karachi for three T20s. The BoG also recorded its appreciation to Cricket West Indies for agreeing to send their side and supporting the PCB in its efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan,” the release added.

“The BoG approved the PCB’s Anti-Racism Code, which comes into effect immediately with the HBL PSL 2019. The Code mirrors the ICC Anti-Corruption Code with slight modifications.”

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2019