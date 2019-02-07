DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Prime minister to visit Dubai on Sunday, attend World Government Summit

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated February 07, 2019

Email

PM Imran Khan in conversation with Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a previous visit to the UAE. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
PM Imran Khan in conversation with Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a previous visit to the UAE. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dubai on February 10 2019 on the invitation of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, according to an official release issued by the premier's spokesperson late Thursday.

The premier has been invited to participate in the seventh edition of the World Government Summit, where he will deliver a keynote address highlighting his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

According to the release, the summit is an "annual gathering of heads of states/government, policy makers, business leaders and experts" which "will provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology."

"[The] prime minister’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth," the release stated.

According to his office, the prime minister will also meet the UAE's leadership. He will be accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, maritime affairs and his adviser on commerce.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 07, 2019 11:09pm

Good for PM Khan. The best pm Pakistan has ever had... Leadership exemplified!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 07, 2019

Moscow talks

A multiethnic democratic Afghanistan that protects the rights of all minority groups is the objective here.
Updated February 07, 2019

Standing committees

IT is a manifestation of the vicious tangle that Pakistani politics is that we are left hailing the accomplishment ...
February 07, 2019

Contaminated water

THERE seems to be no end to Balochistan’s water-related woes. Not only is its capital city experiencing some of ...
February 06, 2019

Centre-province ties

IN a positive move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for closer centre-province coordination to fix patchy ...
Updated February 06, 2019

US-Russia treaty

ONE of the most dangerous aspects of the Cold War was the ever-present threat of nuclear conflict between the US and...
Arman Loni’s death
Updated February 06, 2019

Arman Loni’s death

Mystery continues to shroud the sudden death of professor and activist leader Arman Loni in Loralai.