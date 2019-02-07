DAWN.COM

'Gross interference': FM Qureshi rejects Aghan president's statement on protests in KP, Balochistan

Dawn.comFebruary 07, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday rejected a tweet shared by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier in the day. — File photo
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday rejected a tweet shared by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier in the day. — File photo

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday rejected a tweet shared by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier in the day, regarding alleged violence against protesters in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, and called the "irresponsible" statement a "gross interference".

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi said: "We reject the tweet by President Ashraf Ghani. Such irresponsible statements are only gross interference. Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people."

The tweet came hours after the president of neighbouring Afghanistan said that the Afghan government had "serious concerns about the violence perpetrated against peaceful protesters and civil activists" in the two provinces.

In a subsequent tweet, Ghani added: "We believe it is the moral responsibility of every government to support civil activities that take a stand against the terrorism and extremism that plagues and threatens our region and collective security. Otherwise there could be long-standing negative consequences."

Afghan president appeared to be referring to a sit-in of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) in Loralai on Saturday during which PTM leader Arman Loni died.

A shutter-down strike in Quetta was observed on Monday following Loni's death, which the PTM alleged was a killing.

Later on Tuesday, during a protest outside the Islamabad Press Club called over Loni's death, rights activist Gulalai Ismail and 17 others associated with the PTM were detained by the capital police. Ismail was released Wednesday night.

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

Shahid
Feb 07, 2019 04:25pm

Jackal's Whinny... Mind your buniess ! Mayor of Kabul .

Ismail
Feb 07, 2019 04:25pm

An imported Afghan regime doing everything else, rather bringing peace in its own country. Now they are using their traitors to destabilize peace in Pakistan in name of PTM.

Truth Teller
Feb 07, 2019 04:26pm

I think Ghanni has taken over dose... Bravo desi

Javed
Feb 07, 2019 04:26pm

All hail, the Mayor of Kabul has something to say.

King
Feb 07, 2019 04:26pm

Why interference ?? What Pakistan is doing

Irfan
Feb 07, 2019 04:26pm

If Afghan President is so concerned then why not bring back millions of Afghan Refuge.

Texan
Feb 07, 2019 04:27pm

The real question is what did new govt of Afghanistan say? Outgoing Ghani is irrelevant.

Malatesh
Feb 07, 2019 04:28pm

video evidences are viral and FM Qureshi is in denial.

Ushharif
Feb 07, 2019 04:29pm

Mayor of Kabul has lost his mind due to severe pressure for not being part of US-Taliban peace talk. City of Kabul bleeds every 2nd day, Please pay some heed on it.

Zain U Khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:30pm

Well done Mr foreign minister. Ashraf Ghani shouldn't poke his nose in Pakistan internal matters, instead, he should concentrate on his internal problems.O

FROM
Feb 07, 2019 04:31pm

Ha! its the kettle calling pot black, Mr Ghani needs to look into his own back yard. Shall we remind him of the atrocities committed against the Pukhtoons in Afghanistan? Once a census is carried out in Afghanistan will the world find out the number of Pukhtoons killed systematically by the so called Ghani government!

Swiss Neutral
Feb 07, 2019 04:32pm

"Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people."

Please concentrate on long-standing serious grievances of the Pakistan people.

Practise what you preach

Peace Now
Feb 07, 2019 04:32pm

Having influence on afghan Taliban is then what?

Jasi
Feb 07, 2019 04:32pm

Kashmir anyone :)

SHASHANK N NAYAK
Feb 07, 2019 04:32pm

South Asia is really cursed... No country allows it's neighbour to live in peace

Rajah
Feb 07, 2019 04:33pm

This is similar to Pakistani leaders’ statements of Kashmir! Unfortunate!

Leo
Feb 07, 2019 04:34pm

India and Afghanistan are hand in hand like brothers.

SAK
Feb 07, 2019 04:36pm

This man Arshad Ghani has gone totally off balanced after having been rejected by all important stakeholders in Afghan peace process. Now he fighting his lost battle by making such like tweets to which he has no relevance and significance. His fake allies will use him for such like statements to their benefits. This poor dummy President gone so low to give this statement to which everyone is making fun out of it. Pakistan FM has given him almost a shut up call if he has understood.

Monsieur
Feb 07, 2019 04:36pm

LOL ................

SMI
Feb 07, 2019 04:37pm

Oh bahi AG first protect yourself from new development in Afghanistan be ready to runaway!!

Anti-Corruption_Pakstani
Feb 07, 2019 04:37pm

Pakistan's army is the bravest Army in the world. I salute Pakistan's army.

Vivek
Feb 07, 2019 04:38pm

"Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people." - Same applies to Pakistan too

WISE1
Feb 07, 2019 04:39pm

As you sow, so do you reap. If you can comment on Kashmir, expect others to comment on incidents in your own backyard. For the sake of citizens of Pakistan, it is time the government and military focus on economic growth and fiscal discipline, rather than support or gloat over issues that afflict the neighborhood.

Zak
Feb 07, 2019 04:40pm

I would be happy when our friends the Taliban oust these puppets and form govt in Afghanistan.

Ranajyoti
Feb 07, 2019 04:40pm

This man sometimes ago was talking about Kashmir. You are not the only man driven by cleverest on the earth.

CHELFLS
Feb 07, 2019 04:41pm

For others suffering it is just tomato sauce and our suffering is real blood.

Babu
Feb 07, 2019 04:41pm

Taste of own medicine or bitter truth.

A shah
Feb 07, 2019 04:41pm

So it’s ok for you to go around scream about Kashmir?

CHELFLS
Feb 07, 2019 04:43pm

Qureshi is the busiest man on the earth. Honey bees are second to him.

Abhilash Botekar
Feb 07, 2019 04:43pm

When others speak, it is to interference. When we speak, it is moral support. #Doublespeak....

Wazir
Feb 07, 2019 04:43pm

@Zak, you will be happy when Pakistan puppet the good taliban oust Ghani government

Fastrack
Feb 07, 2019 04:43pm

@WISE1,
Nobody in the world listens to this puppet. Not even those who sent him to power.

Atty
Feb 07, 2019 04:44pm

Twitter should definitely introduce some sort of entry test to qualify for their account.

Honey Khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:45pm

Mayor of Kabul should be sleepless and concerned about municipality issues in his area i.e sewerage, pavement etc. Foreign issues are above his status, no need to bother himself.

musrafa khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:45pm

..mirchi lagi, same thing you do in Kashmir, you are getting back now. You sow evil you cut same..

Fastrack
Feb 07, 2019 04:46pm

Desperate attempt by the puppet to gain a headline when the world has rejected him.

Fakhar
Feb 07, 2019 04:46pm

Ashraf Ghani has lost his balance. Pity him

musrafa khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:46pm

haaaa

musrafa khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:47pm

@Zak, then you where Pakistan goes..

Mr Nirmal Kumar
Feb 07, 2019 04:47pm

@Zak, "I would be happy when our friends the Taliban oust these puppets and form govt in Afghanistan."

Your friends' only achievement is blowing up of the Bamian statues. Unfortunately this time if taliban come to power they will be real pain in the backside for pakistan. So be careful what you wish for.

alliasa
Feb 07, 2019 04:48pm

@Irfan, You caused chaos in Afghanistan as an 'all-lie' of USA and so the refugees have every right to stay in your country at your expense. Have you ever thought of that?

alliasa
Feb 07, 2019 04:49pm

@Leo, Long live their brotherhood!!

Fareed N
Feb 07, 2019 04:49pm

Before talking about the rights of Pukhtuns in KPK, he should think of thousands of Afghan refugees still in Pakistan who can't go back to Afghanistan.

Jassi
Feb 07, 2019 04:51pm

Utter level of hypocrisy and foolishness.On one hand He goes to UK for conference on Kashmir and felicitates rallies calling for attacks on India , and on other hand he calls gross interference on genuine concerns of Afghan president. How shame full by FM.

Fairplay
Feb 07, 2019 04:53pm

Afghanistan’s problems are based on incompetence of the government and have lost their sovereignty.

FROM
Feb 07, 2019 04:58pm

@Rajah, No this is not the same as Pakistani leadership talking about Kashmir. There is a UN resolution on status on Kashmir, no such thing between Pak & Afghan. Ashraf Ghani, the Mayor of Kabul should concentrate on bringing about peace

Fatima
Feb 07, 2019 05:00pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakstani , We saw the bravery during Kargil.

Kunal, Gurgaon
Feb 07, 2019 05:02pm

Mr. Qureshi practice what you preach.

