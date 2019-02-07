DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Gross interference': FM Qureshi rejects Afghan president's statement on protests in KP, Balochistan

Dawn.comUpdated February 07, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday rejected a tweet shared by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier in the day. — File photo
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday rejected a tweet shared by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier in the day. — File photo

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday rejected a tweet shared by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier in the day, regarding alleged violence against protesters in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, and called the "irresponsible" statement a "gross interference".

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi said: "We reject the tweet by President Ashraf Ghani. Such irresponsible statements are only gross interference. Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people."

The tweet came hours after the president of neighbouring Afghanistan said that the Afghan government had "serious concerns about the violence perpetrated against peaceful protesters and civil activists" in the two provinces.

In a subsequent tweet, Ghani added: "We believe it is the moral responsibility of every government to support civil activities that take a stand against the terrorism and extremism that plagues and threatens our region and collective security. Otherwise there could be long-standing negative consequences."

Afghan president appeared to be referring to a sit-in of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) in Loralai on Saturday during which PTM leader Arman Loni died.

A shutter-down strike in Quetta was observed on Monday following Loni's death, which the PTM alleged was a killing.

Later on Tuesday, during a protest outside the Islamabad Press Club called over Loni's death, rights activist Gulalai Ismail and 17 others associated with the PTM were detained by the capital police. Ismail was released Wednesday night.

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (112)

1000 characters
Real Khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:15pm

He (Ghani) know knows his days are counted. Bye Bye Blood sucker.

Recommend 0
H.Malik
Feb 07, 2019 04:17pm

Overlooked by his own people as well as his string pullers, Ghani seems to be losing the plot. Can't venture a few kilometers from his palace in Kabul and talking about Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Memon
Feb 07, 2019 04:24pm

President Ghani took incomplete dictation.

Recommend 0
ijaz
Feb 07, 2019 04:24pm

Irrespective of Ghani's tweet and whether it is appropriate for a foreign leader to meddle in this way especially on a social media platform, we must not run away from the truth. PTM has legitimate grievances which need to be addressed. By burying our head and not giving these people air space to argue their point or worse still painting them as enemies of the state, does our state a disservice. Moreover, it re-enforces the image overseas that Pakistan is repressive state.

Recommend 0
SALMAN
Feb 07, 2019 04:24pm

Mayor of Kabul is not relevant anymore. Even US ignores him as evident with their talks with the Talibans, hell even Russians didn't invite him or any of his senior minister. Pakistan should also ignore him. FM tweet to him is enough so there is no need to make whole new headline regarding him on your page @ dawn.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 07, 2019 04:25pm

Jackal's Whinny... Mind your buniess ! Mayor of Kabul .

Recommend 0
Ismail
Feb 07, 2019 04:25pm

An imported Afghan regime doing everything else, rather bringing peace in its own country. Now they are using their traitors to destabilize peace in Pakistan in name of PTM.

Recommend 0
Truth Teller
Feb 07, 2019 04:26pm

I think Ghanni has taken over dose... Bravo desi

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 07, 2019 04:26pm

All hail, the Mayor of Kabul has something to say.

Recommend 0
King
Feb 07, 2019 04:26pm

Why interference ?? What Pakistan is doing

Recommend 0
Irfan
Feb 07, 2019 04:26pm

If Afghan President is so concerned then why not bring back millions of Afghan Refuge.

Recommend 0
Texan
Feb 07, 2019 04:27pm

The real question is what did new govt of Afghanistan say? Outgoing Ghani is irrelevant.

Recommend 0
Malatesh
Feb 07, 2019 04:28pm

video evidences are viral and FM Qureshi is in denial.

Recommend 0
Ushharif
Feb 07, 2019 04:29pm

Mayor of Kabul has lost his mind due to severe pressure for not being part of US-Taliban peace talk. City of Kabul bleeds every 2nd day, Please pay some heed on it.

Recommend 0
Zain U Khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:30pm

Well done Mr foreign minister. Ashraf Ghani shouldn't poke his nose in Pakistan internal matters, instead, he should concentrate on his internal problems.O

Recommend 0
FROM
Feb 07, 2019 04:31pm

Ha! its the kettle calling pot black, Mr Ghani needs to look into his own back yard. Shall we remind him of the atrocities committed against the Pukhtoons in Afghanistan? Once a census is carried out in Afghanistan will the world find out the number of Pukhtoons killed systematically by the so called Ghani government!

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Feb 07, 2019 04:32pm

"Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people."

Please concentrate on long-standing serious grievances of the Pakistan people.

Practise what you preach

Recommend 0
Peace Now
Feb 07, 2019 04:32pm

Having influence on afghan Taliban is then what?

Recommend 0
Jasi
Feb 07, 2019 04:32pm

Kashmir anyone :)

Recommend 0
SHASHANK N NAYAK
Feb 07, 2019 04:32pm

South Asia is really cursed... No country allows it's neighbour to live in peace

Recommend 0
Rajah
Feb 07, 2019 04:33pm

This is similar to Pakistani leaders’ statements of Kashmir! Unfortunate!

Recommend 0
Leo
Feb 07, 2019 04:34pm

India and Afghanistan are hand in hand like brothers.

Recommend 0
SAK
Feb 07, 2019 04:36pm

This man Arshad Ghani has gone totally off balanced after having been rejected by all important stakeholders in Afghan peace process. Now he fighting his lost battle by making such like tweets to which he has no relevance and significance. His fake allies will use him for such like statements to their benefits. This poor dummy President gone so low to give this statement to which everyone is making fun out of it. Pakistan FM has given him almost a shut up call if he has understood.

Recommend 0
Monsieur
Feb 07, 2019 04:36pm

LOL ................

Recommend 0
SMI
Feb 07, 2019 04:37pm

Oh bahi AG first protect yourself from new development in Afghanistan be ready to runaway!!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakstani
Feb 07, 2019 04:37pm

Pakistan's army is the bravest Army in the world. I salute Pakistan's army.

Recommend 0
Vivek
Feb 07, 2019 04:38pm

"Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people." - Same applies to Pakistan too

Recommend 0
WISE1
Feb 07, 2019 04:39pm

As you sow, so do you reap. If you can comment on Kashmir, expect others to comment on incidents in your own backyard. For the sake of citizens of Pakistan, it is time the government and military focus on economic growth and fiscal discipline, rather than support or gloat over issues that afflict the neighborhood.

Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 07, 2019 04:40pm

I would be happy when our friends the Taliban oust these puppets and form govt in Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Ranajyoti
Feb 07, 2019 04:40pm

This man sometimes ago was talking about Kashmir. You are not the only man driven by cleverest on the earth.

Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Feb 07, 2019 04:41pm

For others suffering it is just tomato sauce and our suffering is real blood.

Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 07, 2019 04:41pm

Taste of own medicine or bitter truth.

Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 07, 2019 04:41pm

So it’s ok for you to go around scream about Kashmir?

Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Feb 07, 2019 04:43pm

Qureshi is the busiest man on the earth. Honey bees are second to him.

Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Feb 07, 2019 04:43pm

When others speak, it is to interference. When we speak, it is moral support. #Doublespeak....

Recommend 0
Wazir
Feb 07, 2019 04:43pm

@Zak, you will be happy when Pakistan puppet the good taliban oust Ghani government

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 07, 2019 04:43pm

@WISE1,
Nobody in the world listens to this puppet. Not even those who sent him to power.

Recommend 0
Atty
Feb 07, 2019 04:44pm

Twitter should definitely introduce some sort of entry test to qualify for their account.

Recommend 0
Honey Khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:45pm

Mayor of Kabul should be sleepless and concerned about municipality issues in his area i.e sewerage, pavement etc. Foreign issues are above his status, no need to bother himself.

Recommend 0
musrafa khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:45pm

..mirchi lagi, same thing you do in Kashmir, you are getting back now. You sow evil you cut same..

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 07, 2019 04:46pm

Desperate attempt by the puppet to gain a headline when the world has rejected him.

Recommend 0
Fakhar
Feb 07, 2019 04:46pm

Ashraf Ghani has lost his balance. Pity him

Recommend 0
musrafa khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:46pm

haaaa

Recommend 0
alliasa
Feb 07, 2019 04:46pm

@Javed, Fine, while you hail the selected PM of yours and delusional FM (he really thinks he is the FM).

Recommend 0
musrafa khan
Feb 07, 2019 04:47pm

@Zak, then you where Pakistan goes..

Recommend 0
Mr Nirmal Kumar
Feb 07, 2019 04:47pm

@Zak, "I would be happy when our friends the Taliban oust these puppets and form govt in Afghanistan."

Your friends' only achievement is blowing up of the Bamian statues. Unfortunately this time if taliban come to power they will be real pain in the backside for pakistan. So be careful what you wish for.

Recommend 0
alliasa
Feb 07, 2019 04:48pm

@Irfan, You caused chaos in Afghanistan as an 'all-lie' of USA and so the refugees have every right to stay in your country at your expense. Have you ever thought of that?

Recommend 0
alliasa
Feb 07, 2019 04:49pm

@Leo, Long live their brotherhood!!

Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Feb 07, 2019 04:49pm

Mayor Ghani's last gasp before losing his mayorship.

Recommend 0
Fareed N
Feb 07, 2019 04:49pm

Before talking about the rights of Pukhtuns in KPK, he should think of thousands of Afghan refugees still in Pakistan who can't go back to Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Jassi
Feb 07, 2019 04:51pm

Utter level of hypocrisy and foolishness.On one hand He goes to UK for conference on Kashmir and felicitates rallies calling for attacks on India , and on other hand he calls gross interference on genuine concerns of Afghan president. How shame full by FM.

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Feb 07, 2019 04:53pm

Afghanistan’s problems are based on incompetence of the government and have lost their sovereignty.

Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 07, 2019 04:57pm

That is why Pakistan should not interfere in India's internal matter of Kashmir. FM Qureshi telephoning Kashmiri hurriyat leaders is also gross interference in India's internal matter and we reject it out rightly.

Recommend 0
FROM
Feb 07, 2019 04:58pm

@Rajah, No this is not the same as Pakistani leadership talking about Kashmir. There is a UN resolution on status on Kashmir, no such thing between Pak & Afghan. Ashraf Ghani, the Mayor of Kabul should concentrate on bringing about peace

Recommend 0
Fatima
Feb 07, 2019 05:00pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakstani , We saw the bravery during Kargil.

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Feb 07, 2019 05:02pm

Mr. Qureshi practice what you preach.

Recommend 0
FROM
Feb 07, 2019 05:04pm

@alliasa, you seem to have short memory, when Afghanistan was invaded by the former Soviet Union! India was among Soviet Union's biggest supporters! Pakistan took in of millions of refugees! It is for this reason that Pakistan has a stake in Afghanistan

Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Feb 07, 2019 05:04pm

This chap and his so called Afghan establishment not even invited into the Afghan peace process, where the future of Afghansitan is discussed. He is not even relevant to the Afghan affairs. Guess he is hoping for the last few pay cheques on his way from a country who happen to be not far from Afghansitan but not its neighbour.

Recommend 0
Hassan Shabbir
Feb 07, 2019 05:07pm

To all folks here referring to Kashmir... guys that is DISPUTED TERRITORY. You can only compare apples to apples. Sighs.

Recommend 0
Mohomed
Feb 07, 2019 05:07pm

Ashraf Ghani is puppet of India. But he should realise that India will stab in back as they support Hamid Karzai another puppet.

Recommend 0
Alien1
Feb 07, 2019 05:08pm

oh no, the FM of pakistan has been shown the mirror.

Recommend 0
Saad
Feb 07, 2019 05:08pm

@Rajah, Kashmir is under UN Resolutions, a Muslim dominated populations, which India is occupying by force, Mr. Rajah. Where as, the pupit president of Afghanistan has no link with Pakistan's territory, he should go to Kabul River and see if he walk there.

Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Feb 07, 2019 05:09pm

@Rajah, No similarity with Kashmir. Kashmir is a internationally recognized disputed territory to which Pakistan is part of. So ofcourse, if India commit human rights violations there, Pakistan reserve the right to riase the issue. KPK and Baluchistan are soverign lands of Pakistan and no one from outside can comment.

Recommend 0
Faif
Feb 07, 2019 05:10pm

Ghani spoke the bitter truth.

Recommend 0
PakistanZindabad
Feb 07, 2019 05:12pm

What would you expect from Indian puppet, the king of palace of Kabul, he will be thrown out of palace as soon as his masters will pull the plug. People of Afghanistan and Pakistan are one and are brothers living in 2 countries.

Recommend 0
PakistanZindabad
Feb 07, 2019 05:13pm

@Truth Teller , haha, that was Indian Desi brewed spirit.

Recommend 0
Khalil UK
Feb 07, 2019 05:14pm

Trying to look good infront of his masters in delhi so that he can get a fast visa to india when the Talibans take over Kabul after US withdrawal. He is smart.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 07, 2019 05:17pm

Rumours are that Ghani is about to flee Afganistan. Taliban must ensure he pays for Genocide

Recommend 0
Axion
Feb 07, 2019 05:17pm

@Rajah,

Reminder: Kashmir is an international dispute between two countries and the people of Kashmir on the books of the United Nations.

Recommend 0
aman
Feb 07, 2019 05:19pm

GHani & Karzai = Traitors and responsible for Afghan bloddshed

Recommend 0
Khaleefa
Feb 07, 2019 05:19pm

@Vivek, Same apply to India too, Indian army is killing Kashmiri people every day openly and India should bring own house in order first before putting fingers on other neighbours.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Feb 07, 2019 05:20pm

@Zak, tell one thing what good they have done to pakistan?

Recommend 0
Muslim Medina
Feb 07, 2019 05:21pm

To all those who are comparing Ghani's statement to Pakistan's comments on occupied Kashmir should note that Kashmir is not a part of India and is a disputed region. KP and Baluchistan are integral part of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shyam
Feb 07, 2019 05:23pm

@FROM, Indians are fully aware of the UN resolution, but you don't seem to be aware of the clauses of the resolution. So rather than talking in the air, find out more.

Recommend 0
Pak
Feb 07, 2019 05:24pm

@Taimoor Khan, ....people put in FATF greylist are trying to a teacher to AFGHANISTAN........LOL

Recommend 0
Messenger
Feb 07, 2019 05:25pm

Then Mr Qureshi, how do you justify your same stand on Kashmir?

Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 07, 2019 05:26pm

Afghan government will never learn ! We have milked a snake in our neighborhood !

Recommend 0
Naamdar
Feb 07, 2019 05:26pm

@Jasi, That is a disputed territory, ack globally

Recommend 0
ga
Feb 07, 2019 05:28pm

Foreign installed Afghan puppet trying to stay relevant. Your days are numbered Mr. Mayor.

Recommend 0
Patriot
Feb 07, 2019 05:28pm

The Afghan president has Indian tongue that is spewing such irresponsible words. Mind your own business Mr.

Recommend 0
Amin
Feb 07, 2019 05:29pm

he is on the payroll of India.

Recommend 0
King
Feb 07, 2019 05:30pm

@FROM, have you read UN resolution ?? First read than comment

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Feb 07, 2019 05:31pm

Ashraf Ghani is true brother of pushtuns, he feels pain for what is happening with pushtuns in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Feb 07, 2019 05:34pm

Gross interference..?? When the shoe is on the other foot, is it too tight?

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 07, 2019 05:37pm

Afghan Ghani is an Indian stooge soon to be kicked out by his very masters.

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Feb 07, 2019 05:38pm

If you interfere in internal affairs of other countries, don't complain when they do the same to you.

Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Feb 07, 2019 05:39pm

It's ironic that this should come around the same time that Pakistan is celebrating 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

Recommend 0
Zaidi sth
Feb 07, 2019 05:39pm

Old british tactics being used by the united states to divide and rule our region should change our mentality and workout things with face to face talks and stop being lazy and catch up with changing times .

Recommend 0
Riaz Ahmad
Feb 07, 2019 05:42pm

A subservient US chattel, this war lord democracy has inflicted deep and serious wounds on Afghan population for decades, enforfing agenda of foriegn powers. The target was destablation and breakup of Pakistan, it faild miserably, Pakistan has a very strong and professional armed forces and a formiddable intelegence agency.called ISI admired the world over even the west is awe struck by its achieventments past and present.

Recommend 0
flying star
Feb 07, 2019 05:42pm

@King, USA and afghans ask us to help them, in the same way I advise Pakistan to send out all afghanis refugees and seal the border.

Recommend 0
Amiya Deka
Feb 07, 2019 05:46pm

@Zak, Pakistan Taliban can do the same to your Puppet Govt. Time to refrain encouraging Talibans any farther. If you don't want a Taliban rule in Pakistan , why do you want it in Afghanistan?

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 07, 2019 05:46pm

It is your moral duty to serve your people Mr President Ghani, you have millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, who have taken jobs and made Pakistan their home for decades because your government and your country had been unable to prove the people of Afghanistan the basic needs like peace, education and opportunity. It would serve the people better if you focus on your people, instead of trying to school Pakistan.

Recommend 0
MANZOOR JAFFERY
Feb 07, 2019 05:54pm

Ashraf Ghani is a puppet of India and the USA.

Recommend 0
M. asghar
Feb 07, 2019 05:55pm

The desperate President Ghani feels to be squeezed from all sides, and does not know as to how save himself.

Recommend 0
Adnan Khan
Feb 07, 2019 05:55pm

set aside what he said but we should not have treated PTM the way we have done so far....should put our house in order.

Recommend 0
Macluscious
Feb 07, 2019 05:57pm

So Indians are trying to draw similarities between PTM protests and Indian occupied Kashmir, let see. For beginners one have to be seriously mentally handicapped to see the two situations as similar, one is an occupied territory with active engagement of over half a million regular Indian army troops, where Mass murder and oppression of the locals is a daily occurrence and had been going on for over 70 years. Yet somehow in the genius mind of these Indians two situations are similar, now that is some serious mental gymnastics. As for PTM and it's allied movement such as Achakzaais party along with ANP are interested in exploiting ethnic issues to bring the state under pressure. Pakistan must develop a comprehensive strategy to counter virulent lies of PTM yet answering genuine concerns of pashtoons, if any. It is clear that PTM is working on a antistate agenda masked as a social movement for betterment of pashtoons. A classic technique of using genuine concerns of a group to push for something nefarious.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 07, 2019 06:03pm

@H.Malik, agree

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 07, 2019 06:04pm

@ijaz, the PTM like the BLF are foreign funded, with the british facilitating.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Feb 07, 2019 06:07pm

@FROM, How am I concerned what India is? I’m NOT an Indian Citizen.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 07, 2019 06:07pm

Lol...how about your own people Mr Ghani?

Recommend 0
MH
Feb 07, 2019 06:07pm

Active FM. Good job. Keep it up

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 07, 2019 06:11pm

@Malatesh, check the viral videos in IHK before commenting, you troll.

Recommend 0
Wadda Taya
Feb 07, 2019 06:12pm

@Rajah, Kashmir is unresolved issue between Pakistan and India, not internal problem of Indian state.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 07, 2019 06:13pm

@Leo, until their party ends soon, then we will see after all afghanis are sent back home

Recommend 0
Sabz Ali
Feb 07, 2019 06:14pm

PTM has nothing to do with pashtoon rights, Achackzai and a few more are agents working for countrities hostile to Pakistan. Pashtoon are patriotic Pakistanis and do not need sympathy/advice from any one, let alone Ashraf Ghani.

Recommend 0
Wadda Taya
Feb 07, 2019 06:16pm

@Jassi, my friend Kashmir in unresolved issue between Pak & India.

Recommend 0
Wadda Taya
Feb 07, 2019 06:18pm

@Babu, Remember, Kashmir is not internal issue of india. It is unresolved issue between Pak & Ind.

Recommend 0
PakistanZindabad
Feb 07, 2019 06:19pm

@Ranajyoti, I think you need to educate yourself and your brainwashed fellows that Kashmir is disputed region as per all standards including UN, and that is why India is afraid of referendum

Recommend 0
Asim
Feb 07, 2019 06:22pm

He is tweeting like he is very powerful and world will take him serious. What a joke...

Recommend 0
Mayor of Kabul
Feb 07, 2019 06:23pm

Kashmir is internationally disputed, it belongs to Kashmiris not to India nor to PAKISTAN, here seems like Mayor of Kabul taken wrong dose from Mellow Modi!

Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 07, 2019 06:28pm

India and Afghanistan are true brothers

Recommend 0
M. Ahmed Dxb
Feb 07, 2019 06:31pm

Afghan government is in the clutches of USA. Ghani and even his predecessor Karzai, are CIA moles. That's why they keep uttering anti-Pakistan propaganda. After 17 years of US mess in Afghanistan, no objective minded person can assume that Afghan president is "elected".

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 07, 2019

Moscow talks

A multiethnic democratic Afghanistan that protects the rights of all minority groups is the objective here.
Updated February 07, 2019

Standing committees

IT is a manifestation of the vicious tangle that Pakistani politics is that we are left hailing the accomplishment ...
February 07, 2019

Contaminated water

THERE seems to be no end to Balochistan’s water-related woes. Not only is its capital city experiencing some of ...
February 06, 2019

Centre-province ties

IN a positive move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for closer centre-province coordination to fix patchy ...
Updated February 06, 2019

US-Russia treaty

ONE of the most dangerous aspects of the Cold War was the ever-present threat of nuclear conflict between the US and...
Arman Loni’s death
Updated February 06, 2019

Arman Loni’s death

Mystery continues to shroud the sudden death of professor and activist leader Arman Loni in Loralai.