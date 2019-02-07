28 missing people have returned, says Balochistan minister

QUETTA: A total of 28 missing people have made it to their homes following the assurance Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani gave to the leaders of Voice for Bloch Missing Persons (VBMP), says Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove.

Mr Langove while talking to the heirs of missing persons — Maher, Gul Marri and Zafrullah — at his office on Wednesday, said that 28 people missing since long had returned to their homes with the efforts of the government proving its commitment.

VBMP chairman Nasar­ullah Baloch, vice chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch and others in a meeting with Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Home Minister Zia Langove last month had discussed the issue of missing persons. The VBMP leaders had then announced closing their protest camp and gave the government two months for the recovery of missing people.

However, Mama Qadeer restored the camp only after a day of its closure with the plea that more people had been taken into custody, the minister said, adding the government was utilising every effort to recover the missing people. He said VBMP had handed over a list 110 missing persons.

The meeting was told that around 250 missing people had returned in recent months, including those taken into custody for interrogation.

“I accepted the portfolio of home minister to resolve the issue of missing persons and provide relief to people of Balochistan,” Mr Langove said and assured the heirs of missing people that more missing people will return soon.

He said that Jam-led coalition government was practically showing its performance as it had taken important decisions and was also keen on implementing those.

