Today's Paper | February 07, 2019

Balochistan CM asks PCB for PSL match in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated February 07, 2019

PSL matches have been hosted by Karachi and Lahore. — File photo
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has expressed his desire that one match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should be played in Quetta.

In a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani, Mr Alyani said: “It has been ages since an international match was played in Quetta. The people of Balochistan are peace-loving and sports fanatic. It has been their persistent desire that one of the prestigious PSL concluding matches should be played in Quetta.”

The chief minister said Bugti Stadium in Quetta was well-equipped to cater for a crowd of thousands of cricket lovers.

He said: “The law and order situation in Quetta and generally throughout Balochistan is salubrious for affording the public an opportunity to express their enthusiasm for national and international players.”

Mr Alyani told Mr Mani that his province shall hold in high spirit a congenital consideration if he took the utmost interest by making it possible to conduct one match of the last stage of PSL 2019 in Quetta.

“The government of Balochistan will spare no efforts untamed to make the event memorable for players, officials and spectators in years to come,” he assured Mr Mani.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2019

