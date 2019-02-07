Nawaz insists he be shifted back to jail

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday refused to go to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore and insisted on returning to Kot Lakhpat jail.

“I have already been treated at the PIC and I am not interested in going there again. It is better if I am shifted back to the jail,” an official quoted the ex-premier as having said.

He told Dawn that Mr Sharif maintained that he had packed his ‘luggage’ for his return to the jail. Giving reasons for the former premier’s refusal to go to the PIC, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marri­yum Auranzeb said: “Why Nawaz Sharif was sent to a hospital which was not even in line with the prognosis recommended by the panel of doctors. A heart patient was sent to a hospital which didn’t even specialise in that field.”

The Services Hospital’s medical board had on Tuesday recommended that Mr Sharif be shifted to a cardiac health facility in view of the heart issues he is facing. It said his treatment was possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan.

“After examining all results of his tests, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Mr Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute,” board’s member Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz had told Dawn.

Mr Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problem, he added.

The board has submitted its report to the Punjab home department.

“The department has sought suggestions from the health department after Mr Sharif’s refusal to go to the PIC,” the official said, adding that a panel of doctors would meet the former premier on Thursday and ask about his ‘objections’ about going to the PIC.

Ms Auranzeb said: “The medical treatment being given to the PML-N supreme leader was based on the diagnosis and prognosis by panels of expert doctors and were not just some wishes and fancies of anyone. If anything happens to Nawaz Sharif’s health due to this intentional dereliction by the PTI government, the people of Pakistan, the lovers of Nawaz Sharif will be on the roads.”

She added: “The controversial premier [Imran Khan] has stooped below standards of basic human morality and launched a malicious campaign through his puppets in Punjab against the genuine health issues of Mr Sharif. The PTI after its failure to prove any corruption against Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif has resorted to attacking their health which is unfortunate.”

According to the findings of the medical board, Mr Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. “We had engaged some cardiac specialists from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology who examined the patient and his test reports,” Dr Ayaz said, adding that the board suggested little change in Mr Sharif’s medicines.

Nawaz Sharif is serving seven years’ imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Still Mills corruption case.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2019