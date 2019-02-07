DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz insists he be shifted back to jail

Zulqernain TahirUpdated February 07, 2019

Email

Former premier Nawaz Sharif says he has already been treated at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and is not interested in going there again. — File photo
Former premier Nawaz Sharif says he has already been treated at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and is not interested in going there again. — File photo

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday refused to go to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore and insisted on returning to Kot Lakhpat jail.

“I have already been treated at the PIC and I am not interested in going there again. It is better if I am shifted back to the jail,” an official quoted the ex-premier as having said.

He told Dawn that Mr Sharif maintained that he had packed his ‘luggage’ for his return to the jail. Giving reasons for the former premier’s refusal to go to the PIC, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marri­yum Auranzeb said: “Why Nawaz Sharif was sent to a hospital which was not even in line with the prognosis recommended by the panel of doctors. A heart patient was sent to a hospital which didn’t even specialise in that field.”

The Services Hospital’s medical board had on Tuesday recommended that Mr Sharif be shifted to a cardiac health facility in view of the heart issues he is facing. It said his treatment was possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan.

Says he has already been treated at PIC and is not interested in going there again

“After examining all results of his tests, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Mr Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute,” board’s member Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz had told Dawn.

Mr Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problem, he added.

The board has submitted its report to the Punjab home department.

“The department has sought suggestions from the health department after Mr Sharif’s refusal to go to the PIC,” the official said, adding that a panel of doctors would meet the former premier on Thursday and ask about his ‘objections’ about going to the PIC.

Ms Auranzeb said: “The medical treatment being given to the PML-N supreme leader was based on the diagnosis and prognosis by panels of expert doctors and were not just some wishes and fancies of anyone. If anything happens to Nawaz Sharif’s health due to this intentional dereliction by the PTI government, the people of Pakistan, the lovers of Nawaz Sharif will be on the roads.”

She added: “The controversial premier [Imran Khan] has stooped below standards of basic human morality and launched a malicious campaign through his puppets in Punjab against the genuine health issues of Mr Sharif. The PTI after its failure to prove any corruption against Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif has resorted to attacking their health which is unfortunate.”

According to the findings of the medical board, Mr Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. “We had engaged some cardiac specialists from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology who examined the patient and his test reports,” Dr Ayaz said, adding that the board suggested little change in Mr Sharif’s medicines.

Nawaz Sharif is serving seven years’ imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Still Mills corruption case.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Farhan Naseem
Feb 07, 2019 08:12am

I would rather go to a hospital in uk

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Feb 07, 2019 08:21am

To NS, jail means, "NRO and a flight to the UK".

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Feb 07, 2019 08:25am

Jail facilities must be better than the hospital!

Recommend 0
Adeel Khan
Feb 07, 2019 08:26am

Interested. Wow! Mr Sharif let me remind you it was your brother who was the CM of Punjab for more than 12 years. What has he done?

Recommend 0
JR
Feb 07, 2019 08:39am

Nawaz's wish should be granted. This will determine his perpetual cowardice.

Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 07, 2019 08:50am

He should be released.

Recommend 0
Tarik
Feb 07, 2019 08:50am

If you are sick follow the Drs advice. If you are faking than go to wherever.

Recommend 0
Khurram Khan
Feb 07, 2019 08:52am

A fighter always a fighter bravo nawaz

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 07, 2019

Moscow talks

A multiethnic democratic Afghanistan that protects the rights of all minority groups is the objective here.
February 07, 2019

Standing committees

IT is a manifestation of the vicious tangle that Pakistani politics is that we are left hailing the accomplishment ...
February 07, 2019

Contaminated water

THERE seems to be no end to Balochistan’s water-related woes. Not only is its capital city experiencing some of ...
February 06, 2019

Centre-province ties

IN a positive move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for closer centre-province coordination to fix patchy ...
Updated February 06, 2019

US-Russia treaty

ONE of the most dangerous aspects of the Cold War was the ever-present threat of nuclear conflict between the US and...
Arman Loni’s death
Updated February 06, 2019

Arman Loni’s death

Mystery continues to shroud the sudden death of professor and activist leader Arman Loni in Loralai.