Pakistan prevent series whitewash, win third T20 against South Africa

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated February 06, 2019

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (L) celebrates with Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi after getting the wicket of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks during the 3rd T20I cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the SuperSport Park Stadium on February 6, 2019 in Pretoria. — AFP
Pakistan managed to secure a consolation victory on Wednesday in the third Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park.

The green shirts defeated South Africa by 27 runs, thereby denying them the chance of clean sweeping the series.

South Africa was given a target of 169 against which they only managed to score 141.

Mohammad Amir took three wickets whereas Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf took two each.

In the first innings, left-arm opening bowler Beuran Hendricks took a career-best four for 14 as South Africa restricted Pakistan to 168 for nine.

Seven Pakistan batsmen reached double figures but the highest score was 26 by Mohammad Rizwan.

Seeking a consolation win after losing the first two matches in the series, Pakistan made a fast start but were unable to put together any significant partnerships.

A mid-innings collapse when three wickets fell for five runs in nine balls reduced Pakistan to 94 for five, with Rizwan, captain Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat falling in quick succession. Malik was run out for 18 after a mix-up with Talat.

Shadab Khan hit three sixes in the final over from Andile Phehlukwayo to finish with 22 not out off eight balls. The last over cost 21 runs.

Babar Azam again gave Pakistan a good start, striking 23 off 11 balls before he was caught at cover off Chris Morris in the third over. Morris finished with two for 27.

Pakistan are seeking a consolation win after losing the first two matches of the series.

Lineups

Teams

South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 David Miller (capt), 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Chris Morris, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Junior Dala, 9 Lutho Sipamla, 10 Beuran Hendricks, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Hussain Talat, 4 Asif Ali, 5 Shoaib Malik (capt), 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Faheem Ashraf, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Aaron
Feb 06, 2019 09:02pm

Let’s seek where Worlds top rank T20 team stands!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 06, 2019 09:35pm

Go men in green, go!

Giordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Feb 06, 2019 09:42pm

Openers depart in powerplay.!!!! ????

Recommend 0
Qaswer Abbas
Feb 06, 2019 09:51pm

Come on captain don't stop. Its time to hit hit n hit to put a huge total Play like babar not rizwan

Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Feb 06, 2019 09:55pm

Should Africa Team C would feature in this match

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Feb 06, 2019 10:03pm

PAK 94/4 (11.5 Ovs)

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Feb 06, 2019 10:07pm

97/5 Going bad to worse for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Feb 06, 2019 10:10pm

This is a perfect batting wicket, anything less than 200 is not safe. After a good start Pakistan are 95-5 in 12 overs. Another whitewash coming up pretty soon.

Recommend 0
Shainz123
Feb 06, 2019 10:25pm

Why Pakistan can’t have a commentator other than ramiz raja

Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Feb 06, 2019 10:32pm

Pak is going well. 143 for 6 in 17.4 overs. 165 is a defendable total. SA does not have good hitters after No. 5

R.S. Menon, Bangalore

Recommend 0
Riaz54
Feb 06, 2019 10:39pm

Shocking batting, no brains and no leadership, that sums up this disastrous tour of SA! I guess it can’t get worse...I can’t see this side winning ire than 3 games in WC.

Recommend 0
Riaz54
Feb 06, 2019 10:41pm

No batsman wants to lead! The captains body la gauge is very suspect. Full of embarrassing players. Against Australia the results will also be poor.

Recommend 0

