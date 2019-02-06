DAWN.COM

FBR told to focus on simplifying tax collection system

Dawn.comFebruary 06, 2019

State minister Hammad Azhar says he plans on asking the parliament for a special tax relief for small retailers. — File
Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Wednesday instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to focus on simplifying the tax collection system while acknowledging the need for new legislation in this regard, Radio Pakistan reported.

The state minister's directives came during a speech at the three-day International Conference on Taxation at the FBR's Lahore office.

Azhar, as per Radio Pakistan, also delivered a media briefing where he said that he plans on asking parliament for a special tax relief for small retailers.

However, he also warned that no leniency will be shown during the drive to recover taxes.

The FBR, with an eye on accelerating revenue collection, has reportedly already devised a comprehensive plan for tax reforms, one of which is the simplification of the tax system.

M. Saeed
Feb 06, 2019 08:44pm

Self assessment with random check on 10% returns should be readopted with simple one page return forms for individual's income tax.

Recommend 0
Hassan Shabbir
Feb 06, 2019 08:52pm

Another headliner with 'should', 'would' and must focus...

Recommend 0

