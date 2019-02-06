DAWN.COM

Rights activist Gulalai Ismail released by Islamabad police

Dawn.com | Shakeel QararUpdated February 06, 2019

She was shifted to an unknown location after first being taken to G9 Womens' Police Station, says Gulalai's father. — File
Rights activist Gulalai Ismail was released by Islamabad police on Wednesday, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told DawnNewsTV.

According to the senior official, 17 of the 25 Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers arrested a day earlier for holding a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, were sent to Adiala jail after the completion of a verification process by police.

The senior official said that the workers were sent to jail under Section 3 (1) of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) of 1960.

Under the order, the 17 workers will remain jailed for a period of 15 days.

Gulalai, meanwhile, was released by Islamabad police, DC Shafqaat confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Gulalai's father, Professor Muhammad Ismail, told Dawn.com that her daughter had been arrested on Tuesday.

According to Professor Ismail, the activist was picked up from outside the National Press Club in Islamabad while she took part in a protest against the controversial death of PTM leader Arman Loni in Balochistan on Saturday.

Police initially shifted Gulalai to the G9 Women's Police Station, Ismail told Dawn.com.

According to Gulalai's father, his daughter was then shifted to an unknown location a few hours after the arrest.

"We are trying to trace her whereabouts but the police is not ready to share Gulalai's location," he had said, adding that so far no First Information Report (FIR) of the arrest has been registered.

In October last year, Gulalai had been detained by airport officials in Islamabad following her return from London. She was later released on bail but her passport was withheld by airport officials.

The detention had been in connection with an FIR that Swabi police had registered on Aug 13, 2018 against 19 PTM leaders, including Gulalai, for their involvement in a public gathering in Swabi where PTM's Manzoor Pashteen and Gulalai both addressed the crowd.

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

Gulalai, a Pashtun and women's rights activist, was in 2017 awarded the 'Reach all Women in War' Anna Politovskaya Award.

She co-founded a non-governmental organisation, Aware Girls, with sister Saba Ismail in 2002. The organisation aims to strengthen the leadership skills of young people, especially women and girls, enabling them to act as agents of change for women empowerment and peace building.

'Immediate and unconditional' release

In a statement shared on Twitter, Amnesty International South Asia called on Pakistani authorities to "immediately and unconditionally" release PTM protesters.

The rights group called on Pakistani authorities to "disclose the whereabouts" of Ismail who they said, "may have been subjected to an enforced disappearance".

They also called on the authorities to investigate the "killing" of Loni.

Sohail
Feb 06, 2019 04:51pm

Well it's a shame to arrest a woman human rights activist. Is raising voice for the rights of war victims is un democratic or anti-state? Is she a threat to the country sovereignty? I fell sorry for the wobbly Government.

Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Feb 06, 2019 04:52pm

right move by Administration. she was creating nuisance in the name of Pakhtun rights

Recommend 0
Ali khan
Feb 06, 2019 04:53pm

Agent arrest alert!

Recommend 0
Ali khan
Feb 06, 2019 04:55pm

What is the source of her funding for her NGO. All questions need to be answered. One sided reporting.

Recommend 0
Mustafa Bozdar
Feb 06, 2019 04:56pm

Very sad part of our legal system is that one could easily be picked up by any one without any legal and lawful authority........same is being utilized here in this case.... At least an individual before taking into custody may be informed of his crime or any reasons that compelled the law agency to go that way....... Otherwise how we could protect human rights of our own people....

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 06, 2019 05:08pm

The only institute that fought for Pukhtoons is the Pakistan army which includes many Pukhtoons itself. FATA and Swat are nearly free of terrorists today with unprecedented development work. And Pukhtoons are neither ungrateful nor blind.

Recommend 0
Khana-Baba
Feb 06, 2019 05:10pm

She's not right activist... rather anti-state activist

Recommend 0
ijaz
Feb 06, 2019 05:12pm

Arrest of rights activists is sadly an all too common occurrence in Pakistan. Meanwhile extremists on the right are free to peddle their hate unhindered.

Recommend 0
Amir
Feb 06, 2019 05:21pm

I think this is too much. These human rights violations ought to stop.

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Feb 06, 2019 05:23pm

Don't understand why government trying hard to suffocate freedom of expression.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 06, 2019 05:23pm

Where is the FM who advocates for human rights in UK?

Recommend 0
citizen
Feb 06, 2019 05:27pm

I wonder if ours is a democratic government..God save us...

Recommend 0
ali
Feb 06, 2019 05:27pm

you conveniently forgot to mention that the 'rights-based alliance's MO and rhetoric along with the prevailing notion that they are foreign funded.

Recommend 0
Hassan Shabbir
Feb 06, 2019 05:28pm

Uncalled arrest. Let freedom of speech prevail.

Recommend 0
SOS
Feb 06, 2019 05:30pm

No one is above the law. You break the law you will be arrested. Now it's courts responsibility to establish crime or free her.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 06, 2019 05:35pm

these Anti-state eliments must be curbed.

Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Feb 06, 2019 05:37pm

shameful news ...

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 06, 2019 05:41pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

Recommend 0
Ismail
Feb 06, 2019 05:43pm

Afghanistan and India are on their back together with foreign media. Lots of non-pakistani pashtoons have seen having protests in abroad. It shows the motive of PTM & such people shouldn't be tolerated anymore.

Recommend 0
Ashwamegh
Feb 06, 2019 05:45pm

No freedom of speech.

Recommend 0
Jai
Feb 06, 2019 05:50pm

On otherside FM Qureshi uses international forums, travels to London,UK, that Kashmiiris are suffering, facing atrocities, where as his own citizens are at the mercy of state and central government, cannot even voice their concerns..

Recommend 0
Human Rights
Feb 06, 2019 05:53pm

When a state can't give a proper rights to their own citizens whilst talking about Kashmir human rights violation,first need to look to his own human rights violation.I am strongly opposed it.This is inhumane

Recommend 0
zash
Feb 06, 2019 05:58pm

before people especially our neighbors start ranting who by the way detain their right activists (not talking about kashmir ) in delhi etc should know she is affiliated with a hate group who is speaking against armed service and judicial service LEA are fully justified in ensuring our safety and national interest PERIOD.

Recommend 0
Alien1
Feb 06, 2019 05:59pm

No free speech in naya pakistan.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 06, 2019 06:08pm

she is funded by foreign entities which have an anti-Pakistani agenda. many trips abroad are a clue. jail her.

Recommend 0
BK
Feb 06, 2019 06:08pm

Where are the 'freedom of speech' advocates hiding?

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Feb 06, 2019 06:10pm

Stop Inciting violence and hatred against the state and It’s Institution

Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Feb 06, 2019 06:19pm

Pakistan's law enforcement agencies are out of control. As far as they are concerned, it's the same old Pakistan where they do add they please .

Recommend 0
Bill
Feb 06, 2019 06:22pm

In America her Constitutional rights would have been violated. AMENDMENT 1 Right to Peaceful Assembly: The First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Recommend 0
Amit
Feb 06, 2019 06:22pm

No Freedom of Speech

Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Feb 06, 2019 06:26pm

Good step by law enforcement agencies. Anyone who has got anti state mindset and narrative either leave the country at once or face the music as per laws of treason.

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Feb 06, 2019 06:26pm

We are partially in state of Marshal Law.

Recommend 0
kamal
Feb 06, 2019 06:27pm

She has no weapon. No power but the nation is scared of her. Please release this intelligent, beautiful, peace loving women immediately!!

Recommend 0
Naim
Feb 06, 2019 06:28pm

She must have been involved in anti national activities. Otherwise why police arreste her. ?

Recommend 0
asgher
Feb 06, 2019 06:46pm

@Sohail,
Then why americans are holding on to dr afia siddiqui since 10 years?

We should not allow people to carry out anti state activities just because she is a woman! The government is not wobbly it is proactive.

Recommend 0
moeazzi
Feb 06, 2019 06:50pm

If she is violating the constitution and laws of Pakistan in her activities, she should be charged and prosecuted as per the law. Taking into custody without explanation of charges creates more rumors and questions.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Feb 06, 2019 06:52pm

Is there any difference between taliban mind set and this action by police....a country can't not progress unless women are given equal fundamental rights and freedom .... what a shame?

Recommend 0
Shah
Feb 06, 2019 06:56pm

@M.Mudassir Siddiqui, So even if it's against human rights and against the Constitution of Pakistan?

Why are these peaceful protestors being taken away in such manners ?

Is it not going to be easier to put a case on these and send them to jail?

Well if the answer to all the above is No.

So let's hear them, understand them, address their right and legitimate demands as they are Pakistani.

I'm not a PTM member but I support any peaceful protest and try to understand before making any judgement.

However, yes it's common in Pakistan to blame and send someone to unknown prison .

However, this is not going to help and there are and more pashtuns going to ask for their rights.

Recommend 0
Chacha
Feb 06, 2019 06:58pm

Very sad

Recommend 0
Shah
Feb 06, 2019 06:59pm

@A, She is strong and has the support of all pashtuns. She will be remembered for her sacrifices. I salute her and I'm proud of her.

She is not a person anymore.

Recommend 0
Sami Khattak
Feb 06, 2019 06:59pm

Since when is creating ‘nuisance’ a crime? Peacefully speaking out against your government or its policies is a democratic right of an individual. Without registering a police report or presenting her in front of a magistrate or a judge clearly shows the state intent to silence those you disagree with. Unfortunately, freedom of press only applies when you criticize the ‘dirty’ politicians on TV talk shows but not when the criticism is aimed against the ‘powerful’ ones.

Recommend 0
Yes Right
Feb 06, 2019 07:03pm

In any part of the world, if the agencies suspect you to be involved in any anti state activity, they will take you. In the west you can disappear just for having randomly met a suspected anti state person.

Recommend 0
Shah
Feb 06, 2019 07:04pm

@SOS , And do you mind state what law was broken ? Is peaceful protest, asking for rights is breaking the law?

Recommend 0
SAK
Feb 06, 2019 07:05pm

@Sohail, She is not fighting for war victims. She is fighting for someone else under the garb of human rights.

Recommend 0
Shah
Feb 06, 2019 07:07pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yes, never ask for your rights even if they are under the construction of Pakistan. Specially if you are from KPK or you are a pashtun as you are there in Pakistan only for strategic reasons :)

Recommend 0
Shah
Feb 06, 2019 07:09pm

@Ismail, And how do you arrive to this conclusion ? I'm not PTM supporter but I know all their demands are legitimate, under the construction of Pakistan and as the human rights.

Recommend 0
Shah
Feb 06, 2019 07:11pm

@Naim, Yes, she might have asked for her rights under the construction and this might have questioned a powerful institute. How dare they ask for their rights.

Recommend 0
Syed
Feb 06, 2019 07:13pm

Anti Pakistan attitude within Pakistan should be curbed, zero tolerance against the state sovereignty we should learn from the Western countries and USA how they protect their state sovereignty they do not allow any body to speak against their national institutions like armed forces or intelligence agencies.

Recommend 0
AW
Feb 06, 2019 07:15pm

Extrajudicial actions on part of the state will continue to weaken the state and not strengthen it. Learn from history. No one should be arrested or restricted for expressing his/her views publicly. Publicly funded institutions including the Army cannot be beyond public criticism in a democratic society

Recommend 0
Ahsan
Feb 06, 2019 07:16pm

@Naim, she appeaed in a youtube video channel of Altaf hussain. And she was supporting independence of balochistan, kpk. Search MQM LONDON channel on YouTube and check their video, you will find her anti state ideas.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Feb 06, 2019 07:17pm

But Gulalai was awarded by govt for her work for the rights of people.

Recommend 0
Butt
Feb 06, 2019 07:26pm

She has the consitutional right to protest....and its not a crime...!!!

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Feb 06, 2019 07:29pm

Release Gulalai now!

Recommend 0
JR
Feb 06, 2019 07:29pm

@Sohail, it is also a shame when such "rights actvists" work for our enemies.

Recommend 0
AB
Feb 06, 2019 07:33pm

PTM 'S demand mentioned in this report seem to be just, we all wonder as to why she is being harassed by security agencies and police. We expect the PTI government to be more open to the public. in such kind of matters.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Feb 06, 2019 07:41pm

People of Pakistan need to understand the right to protest in a democracy. Yesterday, Arunditi Roy was speaking in favor of Kashmiris and enjoying a luxurious and fearless life in Mumbai.

Recommend 0
amir
Feb 06, 2019 07:43pm

The Anna Politkovskaya Award was established in 2006 to remember and honor the Russian campaigning journalist Anna Politkovskaya (1958–2006), murdered in Moscow on 7 October 2006 in order to silence her reporting about the war in Chechnya.

Would Gulalai go to Russia and demand justice from the Russian government who murdered 1.4 million afghans when Russia invaded Afghanistan?

Would she go to New Delhi and protest against the rape and killing of Kashmiri women by Indian forces?

Would she got to New York and protest against thousands of innocent pashtoons killed in drone attacks?

Recommend 0
amir
Feb 06, 2019 07:51pm

A Pashtoon is the federal interior minister and a Pathan is Prime Minister. Many Pathans are on major positions in Army, Navy and Air Force. What pashtoon rights she is talking about?

Recommend 0
Amin Gilani
Feb 06, 2019 08:02pm

I'd be interested in seeing the chargesheet. Although I don't think it's in our best interest to alienate citizens fighting for their rights. We're not Saudia Arabia, after all.

Recommend 0
Liaqat
Feb 06, 2019 08:09pm

Establishment is doing nothing but giving more strength to PTM. Their lawful demands should be met sooner the better and stop this episode forever.

Recommend 0
Suhail
Feb 06, 2019 08:10pm

I have been following her 'rights' affairs. I am utterly astonished that she is being called a 'Rights activist'. All she and her comrades are doing is blowing things out of proportions in the tribal areas to gain popularity.

For example, take the mining issue. This is emanating from Afghan war, WOT, and TTP days of warfare. Pakistani army is de-mining the area, but it will take time. However, this has become their ploy to tarnish the image of Pakistan's military.

Similarly, if military follows a suspect to his home and interrogates the family, these people are again protesting the same lonely incident and lambasting army in general.Their social media posts are all about castigating Pakistan's military.

Imho. a newspaper like Dawn should be careful in bestowing titles to those participating in popularity contests.

Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 06, 2019 08:10pm

Hopefully I leagal system will work and put her in jail for breaking laws and spreading malicious propaganda.

Recommend 0
Macluscious
Feb 06, 2019 08:16pm

What freedom of expression here my fellow countrymen are talking about? Most of you have no understating about it. American version of freedom of expression existing any where but USA. Freedom of expression should be protected within the Pakistan constitutional limits. Anyone and everyone indulging in antistate activities should be fully prosecuted, regardless.

Recommend 0
S.R
Feb 06, 2019 08:24pm

Anybody in Pakistan who raises human rights issues are killed or arrested. Shameful!

Recommend 0
AW
Feb 06, 2019 08:54pm

@Syed , you are dead wrong. I have lived in the US as well as in Pakistan for all my life and there is NO restriction on freedom of speech and public expression which includes criticism of the government and military even during war time. Try that in Pakistan and you will be arrested under “defense of Pakistan” laws or extrajudicially. Free nations are strong because of free people and Not because of any self righteous misuse of power

Recommend 0
tabraz
Feb 06, 2019 08:58pm

She is a troll not a right supporter.

Recommend 0
AmaanLondon
Feb 06, 2019 09:02pm

Citizen kidnapped by the state

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 06, 2019 09:13pm

This and incidents alike earlier show there is another parallel government running in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Feb 06, 2019 09:20pm

This is beyond bizarre; and actually makes the "unknowns" look weak.

Recommend 0
Ghani K
Feb 06, 2019 09:21pm

We already had one Gulalai who had captured headlines, now another one. It is a turbulent time, the country does n't need any more distraction. Time to rebuild tribal belt quietly without any political commotion.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Feb 06, 2019 09:22pm

Musharraf's martial law had more rights to free speech. Even Bugti was allowed on TV.

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 06, 2019 09:24pm

Deep State?

Recommend 0
Sheeraz Akbar
Feb 06, 2019 09:37pm

Arrest all such agents who are puppets of foreign organizations. Too much harm has been done to this country on the name of ACTIVIST and RIGHTS

Recommend 0
gp65
Feb 06, 2019 09:40pm

@asgher, "Then why americans are holding on to dr afia siddiqui since 10 years?" Dr. Afia got due process and was tried and convicted in civilian courts. She had a lawyer who could cross examine the prosecution.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 06, 2019 09:47pm

A terrible way to treat a hero...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Qaisar
Feb 06, 2019 09:50pm

What law did she break ?

Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 06, 2019 10:01pm

State within state is powerful

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 06, 2019 10:09pm

@Shah,
I am a Pukhtoon and no Pukhtoon I know acknowledges or supports her. Simply because she does nothing but talk against our army and in favour of TTP that killed our children. 99% Pukhtoons do not know her anyway.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 06, 2019 10:11pm

99% of Indians are posting here with fake names. Outrageous for Pukhtoon sentiments.

Recommend 0
Akber
Feb 06, 2019 10:13pm

Taken to an unknown location suggested that we are living in dark ages. No civilized society behaves like we do in the land of pure.

Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 06, 2019 10:16pm

Another foreign paid agent supported by VOA, voice of America

Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 06, 2019 10:16pm

Women's activist out to harm the very nation that feeds her.

Recommend 0
hussain
Feb 06, 2019 10:22pm

Good. She needs to stay behind bars.

Recommend 0
DifferentPerspective
Feb 06, 2019 10:23pm

Good work by agencies. PTM is enemy funded organization.

Recommend 0
MAkram
Feb 06, 2019 10:30pm

Good to arrest her. She is Indian agent.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Feb 06, 2019 10:31pm

Naya Pakistan...!! Madina state...!! Old book with new cover.

Recommend 0
Sajj
Feb 06, 2019 10:42pm

She has every Right to ask

Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 06, 2019 10:48pm

@M.Mudassir Siddiqui, Can you please enlighten us what was the nuisance created by her in the name of Pakhtun Rights that can't be handled in a civilized and human way?

Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 06, 2019 10:48pm

@Rashid Khan, Keep crying

Recommend 0
Sami
Feb 06, 2019 10:51pm

Finally a good news after so many days. No sympathy for those who disguise themselves as human rights activists while they actually incite people to violence !

Recommend 0
naimat
Feb 06, 2019 10:52pm

Her aim has nothing to do with women's right.PTM is doing things for which it was founded & is being paid.

Recommend 0
Bongo
Feb 06, 2019 10:52pm

@M.Mudassir Siddiqui, yes and who funds her?

Recommend 0
Syed
Feb 06, 2019 11:04pm

Anyone who disagrees with Govt. is a traitor and should be put in jail

Recommend 0
Salam afridi
Feb 06, 2019 11:55pm

I am also a human right activist but no body is funding me.

Recommend 0
Salam afridi
Feb 06, 2019 11:57pm

Why suddenly these activists are being born in every street. Who is supporting them and what is their goal. We as a nation need to know the real motive behind launching these people.

Recommend 0
Salam afridi
Feb 06, 2019 11:59pm

These so called foreign sponsored activist has an anti state agenda. Nothing to do with human rights or developing country.

Recommend 0

