DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senior minister Aleem Khan taken into custody by NAB Lahore

Ali WaqarUpdated February 06, 2019

Email

Senior minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan has been taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau officials in Lahore. ─ DawnNewsTV
Senior minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan has been taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau officials in Lahore. ─ DawnNewsTV

Senior minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Lahore on Wednesday, a senior NAB official told DawnNewsTV.

The bureau has been probing Khan in multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into Park View housing society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

It is unclear on what grounds the PTI leader was taken into custody. A NAB prosecution team was apprised of the development so it could begin preparations to obtain the senior minister's remand, the NAB source said.

The NAB had in January 2018 sought the record and details of offshore companies reportedly established in tax havens abroad by Khan and PML-Q's Chaudhry Moonis Elahi less than a month after the NAB chairman ordered an immediate inquiry into the companies held by 435 Pakistanis in tax havens abroad.

A Mutual Legal Assistance report pertaining to Khan's case was provided to NAB Lahore earlier in January this year, following which the PTI leader was summoned on Feb 6 (today).

When Khan was unable to satisfy NAB officials regarding the money trail for his assets after being questioned for two hours, he was informed that he would need to be taken into custody for further interrogation, the source told DawnNewsTV.

After he was taken into custody, Khan was prevented from leaving the office and the cars he had arrived in left the premises, the source said.

Khan's spokesman told DawnNewsTV that the senior minister had submitted his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The CM's Office said it had not received the resignation as yet.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)

1000 characters
faisal
Feb 06, 2019 01:31pm

Too little too late.

Recommend 0
Saood
Feb 06, 2019 01:35pm

Pti is basically an umbrella for the corrupts

Recommend 0
Barbar Khan
Feb 06, 2019 01:41pm

Now we understand why ik didn't make Him CM of Punjab.

Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Feb 06, 2019 01:43pm

Balancing act?.How come Jahangir Tareen,who was disqualified by the apex court for lying about his offshore asset,hasn't been touched ?

Recommend 0
Mona
Feb 06, 2019 01:46pm

Face saving only, what about Babar Awan, Khattak and Swati.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Feb 06, 2019 01:46pm

@Saood, Of Course ! What about PMLN, PPP ?

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Feb 06, 2019 01:50pm

@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr, All are same.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Feb 06, 2019 01:51pm

Well done NAB. Everybody irrespective of their political affiliations should be treated in the same way and treated fairly. Nation feels proud of NAB and our legal system at the moment. This is Naya Pakistan where the ruling party does not interfere in the legal process.

Recommend 0
shafiq
Feb 06, 2019 01:51pm

Proved, PTI is not controlling NAB, next ................

Recommend 0
A Khan
Feb 06, 2019 01:54pm

@Saood, PTI didn't create corrupt politicians, it inherited them.

Let us not forget who bred corruption in politics.

Recommend 0
nadeem
Feb 06, 2019 01:55pm

Good for Pakistan. All the crooks should be rounded up does`t who.

Recommend 0
zee
Feb 06, 2019 01:56pm

Good time arrest, to neutralise the SC verdict.

Recommend 0
Shib
Feb 06, 2019 01:58pm

@Saood, and the people in PMLN and PPP are Angels....I guess due these unfortunate mind set our country is in such a state.... what a pity...

Recommend 0
Shahzad Iqbal
Feb 06, 2019 01:59pm

I am a PTI supporter & voter and I am very pleased by this development - Pakistan deserves clean and above board leadership. If Aleem has done wrongs things then he must face the law.

Recommend 0
worried
Feb 06, 2019 02:01pm

Its an eye wash.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 06, 2019 02:12pm

Law should be same for all, no matter who they are or what is their political and social status in society. This action shows that NAB is independent and can initiate any investigation against anyone without any influence or pressure.

Recommend 0
helpless
Feb 06, 2019 02:13pm

@Saood - Should be PLMN and PPP are basically an umbrella for the corrupt. Who would dare to prosecute an incumbent minister in their looting spree (reign)?

Recommend 0
Adeel
Feb 06, 2019 02:14pm

This are just a balancing tactics & publicity stunts of a failing government.

Recommend 0
Arif
Feb 06, 2019 02:14pm

Being a PTI supporter, I appreciate NAB for good work. CM office should office accept resignation without delay.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 06, 2019 02:14pm

so much for political motivation of NAB, and PTI, in accountability. now PPP and PML-N can shut up.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 06, 2019 02:15pm

@Saood, then, why arrest a PTI minister and have Swati quit?

Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Feb 06, 2019 02:17pm

@Saood, shouldn't you be commending the across the board accountability under PTI government where a sitting senior minister is under custody. Do you think this would have been possible under PMLN and PPP governments?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 06, 2019 02:18pm

Aleem Khan is a well known property tycoon of Punjab that even a blind can recognise but, the PTI chief can only see honesty in him.

Recommend 0
Danish
Feb 06, 2019 02:19pm

Why aleem khan. He is most honest person in Pakistan. People are jealous with him. He shold be cleared immediately. Only PMLN and PPP leaders are corrupt . NAB should catch them only. Rest of leaders are honest .

Recommend 0
Kash
Feb 06, 2019 02:21pm

All the same ! But arresting a incumbent minister is mind boggling. If and only if NAB has concrete evidence they should have applied for a warrant for his arrest from the pertinent court and then executed the warrant in a professional manner. You don’t just summon someone for questioning and book them just because they can’t answer your questions. Even if he is exonerated by the court his image has been tarnished forever. There should be a law where someone wrongly accused should be able to sue in this case NAB for defamation. Now NAB has become a mafia arresting people and unlawfully holding them till they figure out a way to prove them guilty. This is outrageous because our elected representatives are ridiculed in the name of accountability.

Recommend 0
PTI Supporter
Feb 06, 2019 02:22pm

Accountability all the way! No one is above the law...

Recommend 0
Afzal nadir
Feb 06, 2019 02:25pm

this iz change...a ruling party senior minister would be answarable to institutions...well done IK and PTI ..we also hope that other culprits will also go behind the bars and looted money would be recovered in favour of Pakistan...

Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Feb 06, 2019 02:28pm

Good news. All who have done wrong must be punished. Period.

Recommend 0
mathiullah
Feb 06, 2019 02:51pm

it is a good start for NAB to put hand on PTI black sheep now

Recommend 0
Adnan Rao
Feb 06, 2019 02:52pm

So NAB is not running by PTI then ??

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating 18th Amendment

Debating 18th Amendment

The 18th Amendment may well have contributed to the country’s remaining on the path of democracy.

Editorial

February 06, 2019

Centre-province ties

IN a positive move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for closer centre-province coordination to fix patchy ...
Updated February 06, 2019

US-Russia treaty

ONE of the most dangerous aspects of the Cold War was the ever-present threat of nuclear conflict between the US and...
Arman Loni’s death
Updated February 06, 2019

Arman Loni’s death

Mystery continues to shroud the sudden death of professor and activist leader Arman Loni in Loralai.
Updated February 05, 2019

Land scams galore

Proceedings at the Supreme Court are only just beginning to plumb the depths of this cesspool.
Updated February 05, 2019

Atrocities in IHK

BJP's desire to impose the state’s will is an even bigger disaster for other regions.
February 05, 2019

Justice for Uzma

ON Jan 21, a report in this paper carried the story of a teenage girl found lifeless inside a drain in Lahore. She...