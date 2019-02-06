Senior minister Aleem Khan taken into custody by NAB Lahore
Senior minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Lahore on Wednesday, a senior NAB official told DawnNewsTV.
The bureau has been probing Khan in multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into Park View housing society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.
It is unclear on what grounds the PTI leader was taken into custody. A NAB prosecution team was apprised of the development so it could begin preparations to obtain the senior minister's remand, the NAB source said.
The NAB had in January 2018 sought the record and details of offshore companies reportedly established in tax havens abroad by Khan and PML-Q's Chaudhry Moonis Elahi less than a month after the NAB chairman ordered an immediate inquiry into the companies held by 435 Pakistanis in tax havens abroad.
A Mutual Legal Assistance report pertaining to Khan's case was provided to NAB Lahore earlier in January this year, following which the PTI leader was summoned on Feb 6 (today).
When Khan was unable to satisfy NAB officials regarding the money trail for his assets after being questioned for two hours, he was informed that he would need to be taken into custody for further interrogation, the source told DawnNewsTV.
After he was taken into custody, Khan was prevented from leaving the office and the cars he had arrived in left the premises, the source said.
Khan's spokesman told DawnNewsTV that the senior minister had submitted his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The CM's Office said it had not received the resignation as yet.
Comments (30)
Too little too late.
Pti is basically an umbrella for the corrupts
Now we understand why ik didn't make Him CM of Punjab.
Balancing act?.How come Jahangir Tareen,who was disqualified by the apex court for lying about his offshore asset,hasn't been touched ?
Face saving only, what about Babar Awan, Khattak and Swati.
@Saood, Of Course ! What about PMLN, PPP ?
@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr, All are same.
Well done NAB. Everybody irrespective of their political affiliations should be treated in the same way and treated fairly. Nation feels proud of NAB and our legal system at the moment. This is Naya Pakistan where the ruling party does not interfere in the legal process.
Proved, PTI is not controlling NAB, next ................
@Saood, PTI didn't create corrupt politicians, it inherited them.
Let us not forget who bred corruption in politics.
Good for Pakistan. All the crooks should be rounded up does`t who.
Good time arrest, to neutralise the SC verdict.
@Saood, and the people in PMLN and PPP are Angels....I guess due these unfortunate mind set our country is in such a state.... what a pity...
I am a PTI supporter & voter and I am very pleased by this development - Pakistan deserves clean and above board leadership. If Aleem has done wrongs things then he must face the law.
Its an eye wash.
Law should be same for all, no matter who they are or what is their political and social status in society. This action shows that NAB is independent and can initiate any investigation against anyone without any influence or pressure.
@Saood - Should be PLMN and PPP are basically an umbrella for the corrupt. Who would dare to prosecute an incumbent minister in their looting spree (reign)?
This are just a balancing tactics & publicity stunts of a failing government.
Being a PTI supporter, I appreciate NAB for good work. CM office should office accept resignation without delay.
so much for political motivation of NAB, and PTI, in accountability. now PPP and PML-N can shut up.
@Saood, then, why arrest a PTI minister and have Swati quit?
@Saood, shouldn't you be commending the across the board accountability under PTI government where a sitting senior minister is under custody. Do you think this would have been possible under PMLN and PPP governments?
Aleem Khan is a well known property tycoon of Punjab that even a blind can recognise but, the PTI chief can only see honesty in him.
Why aleem khan. He is most honest person in Pakistan. People are jealous with him. He shold be cleared immediately. Only PMLN and PPP leaders are corrupt . NAB should catch them only. Rest of leaders are honest .
All the same ! But arresting a incumbent minister is mind boggling. If and only if NAB has concrete evidence they should have applied for a warrant for his arrest from the pertinent court and then executed the warrant in a professional manner. You don’t just summon someone for questioning and book them just because they can’t answer your questions. Even if he is exonerated by the court his image has been tarnished forever. There should be a law where someone wrongly accused should be able to sue in this case NAB for defamation. Now NAB has become a mafia arresting people and unlawfully holding them till they figure out a way to prove them guilty. This is outrageous because our elected representatives are ridiculed in the name of accountability.
Accountability all the way! No one is above the law...
this iz change...a ruling party senior minister would be answarable to institutions...well done IK and PTI ..we also hope that other culprits will also go behind the bars and looted money would be recovered in favour of Pakistan...
Good news. All who have done wrong must be punished. Period.
it is a good start for NAB to put hand on PTI black sheep now
So NAB is not running by PTI then ??