PTI minister Aleem Khan taken into custody by NAB Lahore
Provincial minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Lahore on Wednesday.
As per a press release issued by NAB Lahore, Khan was arrested for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.
Khan faces multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.
The press release alleged that Khan had misused his authority as general secretary of the Park View Housing Society and as a past member of the provincial assembly, abusing his position to acquire assets beyond his known sources of income.
NAB had in January 2018 sought the record and details of offshore companies reportedly established in tax havens abroad by Khan and PML-Q's Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.
A Mutual Legal Assistance report pertaining to Khan's case was provided to NAB Lahore earlier in January this year, following which the PTI leader was summoned on Feb 6 (today).
When Khan was unable to satisfy NAB officials regarding the money trail for his assets after being questioned for two hours, he was informed that he would need to be taken into custody for further interrogation, a NAB official earlier told DawnNewsTV.
After he was taken into custody, Khan was prevented from leaving the office and the cars he had arrived were told to leave, the source said.
According to the press release issued by NAB Lahore, Khan had started a real state business in which he invested tens of millions of rupees. He bought 900 kanals of land and a further 600 kanals of land through a company set up for this purpose, A&A Private Ltd.
However, according to the accountability bureau, the PTI leader was unable to show the sources of income with which he purchased the land.
NAB has further alleged that Khan set up multiple offshore companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Britain in 2005 and 2006, using them to purchase assets that cannot be explained by his means.
The release added that NAB Lahore's investigations of these companies is ongoing.
NAB stated that Khan's arrest was precipitated after they found evidence of tampering in official records. It added that an investigation of his personal and 'benami' assets will continue as per the law.
The PTI leader will be presented before an accountability court to secure physical remand so that the investigation against him can proceed.
Khan's spokesman told DawnNewsTV that the senior minister had submitted his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
The Punjab government's Director General Public Relations Amjad Hussain Bhatti confirmed Khan's resignation to Dawn.com.
Too little too late.
Pti is basically an umbrella for the corrupts
"It is quite gratifying to feel guilty if you haven't done anything wrong: how noble! Whereas it is rather hard and certainly depressing to admit guilt and to repent. "
Now we understand why ik didn't make Him CM of Punjab.
Balancing act?.How come Jahangir Tareen,who was disqualified by the apex court for lying about his offshore asset,hasn't been touched ?
Face saving only, what about Babar Awan, Khattak and Swati.
@Saood, Of Course ! What about PMLN, PPP ?
@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr, All are same.
Well done NAB. Everybody irrespective of their political affiliations should be treated in the same way and treated fairly. Nation feels proud of NAB and our legal system at the moment. This is Naya Pakistan where the ruling party does not interfere in the legal process.
Proved, PTI is not controlling NAB, next ................
@Saood, PTI didn't create corrupt politicians, it inherited them.
Let us not forget who bred corruption in politics.
Good for Pakistan. All the crooks should be rounded up does`t who.
Good time arrest, to neutralise the SC verdict.
@Saood, and the people in PMLN and PPP are Angels....I guess due these unfortunate mind set our country is in such a state.... what a pity...
I am a PTI supporter & voter and I am very pleased by this development - Pakistan deserves clean and above board leadership. If Aleem has done wrongs things then he must face the law.
@Barbar Khan, But made him a senior minister???
Its an eye wash.
Law should be same for all, no matter who they are or what is their political and social status in society. This action shows that NAB is independent and can initiate any investigation against anyone without any influence or pressure.
@Saood - Should be PLMN and PPP are basically an umbrella for the corrupt. Who would dare to prosecute an incumbent minister in their looting spree (reign)?
This are just a balancing tactics & publicity stunts of a failing government.
Being a PTI supporter, I appreciate NAB for good work. CM office should office accept resignation without delay.
so much for political motivation of NAB, and PTI, in accountability. now PPP and PML-N can shut up.
@Saood, then, why arrest a PTI minister and have Swati quit?
@Saood, shouldn't you be commending the across the board accountability under PTI government where a sitting senior minister is under custody. Do you think this would have been possible under PMLN and PPP governments?
Aleem Khan is a well known property tycoon of Punjab that even a blind can recognise but, the PTI chief can only see honesty in him.
Why aleem khan. He is most honest person in Pakistan. People are jealous with him. He shold be cleared immediately. Only PMLN and PPP leaders are corrupt . NAB should catch them only. Rest of leaders are honest .
All the same ! But arresting a incumbent minister is mind boggling. If and only if NAB has concrete evidence they should have applied for a warrant for his arrest from the pertinent court and then executed the warrant in a professional manner. You don’t just summon someone for questioning and book them just because they can’t answer your questions. Even if he is exonerated by the court his image has been tarnished forever. There should be a law where someone wrongly accused should be able to sue in this case NAB for defamation. Now NAB has become a mafia arresting people and unlawfully holding them till they figure out a way to prove them guilty. This is outrageous because our elected representatives are ridiculed in the name of accountability.
Accountability all the way! No one is above the law...
How can anybody expect only one party's members to be corruption free in a society corrupt at every level. It is a gigantic task to get the corruption eradicated and needs all out efforts of all sections of the society.
this iz change...a ruling party senior minister would be answarable to institutions...well done IK and PTI ..we also hope that other culprits will also go behind the bars and looted money would be recovered in favour of Pakistan...
Good news. All who have done wrong must be punished. Period.
it is a good start for NAB to put hand on PTI black sheep now
Great I.k promised his nation that he will arrest corrupt elements and.this is an example.
So NAB is not running by PTI then ??
Every one should be punished no matter what party they belong. No one has the right to make joke out of the law.
@M.Sethi, always will remain a fool, wish people like you who know English can read the case
Finally a big win for democracy. Thank You Imran...now time to get the big guns as well.
@shafiq, trying !!!
Aleem Khan always declared he has rental business in multiple countries and came back to serve his country. He would have invested in Pakistan but it has sent very bad signals to investor abroad.
Looters everywhere. Its not parties which are corrupt, every politician is corrupt.
@Mona, next in que : Zardari Faryal Shebaz : Hamza : Moonas : all will go surely but slowly: none will be spared because Imran himself is not corrupt and never been minister in any govt : Nawaz , Mushraf ; Zia , so no way has scandalous past !
If he has resigned, then it's a good precidence.
Its great that NAB is taking everyone to task who is corrupt. That is true justice.
@Danish, "He that fails in his endeavours after wealth or power will not long retain either honesty or courage." However, Mr. Hassan Nisar ( a man who calls a spade a spade ) vouches for honesty of Mr. Aleem Khan. So, why don't we just wait and see the progress in this investigation.
Another great example by stepping down after Sawati and Babar Awan. Champs of democracy on the other hand (likes of MNS, Zardaris, Sharjeel Memon) cling on to the seat fooling the followers.
@M.Sethi,
Two different things. JT didn't declare his property in nomination papers, thus disqualified for lying. There is no allegation that said property was bought illegaly as JT provided the money trail. Previously JT was accussed of insider trading (I think), but he setteled that through plea bargin with NAB.
Atleast he had the courage and decency to resign unlike our previous government ministers from PML-N who could only say that democracy was at stake when they faced prosecution.
Too little too late. At best it seems an eye wash because of timing. No threshold or milestone was crossed today that resulted in his arrest. From day one of this govt till today, charges, cases, record etc against him were there hence why today ? It seems part of a script and this arrest at best is a precursor to further major arrests from opposition in coming days so pti can handle criticism better this time around !!
Great work IK and PTI for not interference
The bureau has been probing Khan in multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd. --- It is not his money. All the proceeds go to charity.
Don't jump to the conclusion just wait for a couple of hours the situation will be crystal clear.
Any consent or permission obtained from the government of the day prior to the arrest?
@faisal, at least it is happening your lot did not do any such thing for last 40 years who be sucking the country bone dry.
@M.Sethi, Isn't he the ATM that works for the PTI round the clock, non-stop? Of course, by coming to power, new venues of earnings, both legal and otherwise, have opened up for the party and its members, but he had been there when cash flows were restricted and the party was facing difficult times.
@Ahmad, not really. Khattak, babar awan, swati, chaudhrys of Gujrat, kpk CM and even IK have to be taken into custody for all the allegations against them. Till then one is bound to believe that those calling the shots in Pura a Pakistan continue to call shots in Naya Pakistan too.
@fairplay, do you guys have an option not to force swati to resign and not to send alemm to prison.govt is at the verge of falling all this drama had to be done.e.g is sahiwal case.what happened till date.nothing.
@Barbar Khan,so ok to make him senioir minister if he is corrupt ?
do not be too optimistic, nothing is proven yet
This for the first time under PTI, NAB is free to go after anyone.
@Mona, what about this what about that, those people are not proven corrupt just because you heard something on a TV show.
Balancing act... too little and too late. Should have started before elections
@Mona, also aleema avd IK himself. Each of them pay just around Rs150K per annum tax and live very luxuriously
@Afzal nadir, this is not first time, PPP minster for religious affair was also arrested while in government. PMLN member Punjab assembly Fakhar Zaman was also arrested during their government
Good job. I am a PTI supporter but I am not gonna support any corrupt PTI leader.
Was rheee ever a sitting minister arrested? Tabdeeli aye ray?
Just like Tareen ~ NS is Aleem khan ~ SS etc
A balancing act.
imran khan is number one corrupt.
@Ishfaq ahmed khan, Exactly, at least this guy had enough decency to resign immediately. The PML ministers didn't resign with any grace at all.
Why was this man named in Panama leaks given a ticket by PTI’s alleged hight moral standards?
@shafiq, True and not interfering , setting examples well done PTI
if he is a criminal he should be punished!
Let every one be accountable for his deeds. IK is setting example.
As you sow, so shall you reap.