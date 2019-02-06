DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI minister Aleem Khan taken into custody by NAB Lahore

Ali WaqarUpdated February 06, 2019

Email

Provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan has been taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau officials in Lahore. ─ DawnNewsTV
Provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan has been taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau officials in Lahore. ─ DawnNewsTV

Provincial minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Lahore on Wednesday.

As per a press release issued by NAB Lahore, Khan was arrested for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

Khan faces multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

The press release alleged that Khan had misused his authority as general secretary of the Park View Housing Society and as a past member of the provincial assembly, abusing his position to acquire assets beyond his known sources of income.

NAB had in January 2018 sought the record and details of offshore companies reportedly established in tax havens abroad by Khan and PML-Q's Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.

A Mutual Legal Assistance report pertaining to Khan's case was provided to NAB Lahore earlier in January this year, following which the PTI leader was summoned on Feb 6 (today).

When Khan was unable to satisfy NAB officials regarding the money trail for his assets after being questioned for two hours, he was informed that he would need to be taken into custody for further interrogation, a NAB official earlier told DawnNewsTV.

After he was taken into custody, Khan was prevented from leaving the office and the cars he had arrived were told to leave, the source said.

According to the press release issued by NAB Lahore, Khan had started a real state business in which he invested tens of millions of rupees. He bought 900 kanals of land and a further 600 kanals of land through a company set up for this purpose, A&A Private Ltd.

However, according to the accountability bureau, the PTI leader was unable to show the sources of income with which he purchased the land.

NAB has further alleged that Khan set up multiple offshore companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Britain in 2005 and 2006, using them to purchase assets that cannot be explained by his means.

The release added that NAB Lahore's investigations of these companies is ongoing.

NAB stated that Khan's arrest was precipitated after they found evidence of tampering in official records. It added that an investigation of his personal and 'benami' assets will continue as per the law.

The PTI leader will be presented before an accountability court to secure physical remand so that the investigation against him can proceed.

Khan's spokesman told DawnNewsTV that the senior minister had submitted his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Punjab government's Director General Public Relations Amjad Hussain Bhatti confirmed Khan's resignation to Dawn.com.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (73)

1000 characters
faisal
Feb 06, 2019 01:31pm

Too little too late.

Recommend 0
Saood
Feb 06, 2019 01:35pm

Pti is basically an umbrella for the corrupts

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Feb 06, 2019 01:37pm

"It is quite gratifying to feel guilty if you haven't done anything wrong: how noble! Whereas it is rather hard and certainly depressing to admit guilt and to repent. "

Recommend 0
Barbar Khan
Feb 06, 2019 01:41pm

Now we understand why ik didn't make Him CM of Punjab.

Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Feb 06, 2019 01:43pm

Balancing act?.How come Jahangir Tareen,who was disqualified by the apex court for lying about his offshore asset,hasn't been touched ?

Recommend 0
Mona
Feb 06, 2019 01:46pm

Face saving only, what about Babar Awan, Khattak and Swati.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Feb 06, 2019 01:46pm

@Saood, Of Course ! What about PMLN, PPP ?

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Feb 06, 2019 01:50pm

@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr, All are same.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Feb 06, 2019 01:51pm

Well done NAB. Everybody irrespective of their political affiliations should be treated in the same way and treated fairly. Nation feels proud of NAB and our legal system at the moment. This is Naya Pakistan where the ruling party does not interfere in the legal process.

Recommend 0
shafiq
Feb 06, 2019 01:51pm

Proved, PTI is not controlling NAB, next ................

Recommend 0
A Khan
Feb 06, 2019 01:54pm

@Saood, PTI didn't create corrupt politicians, it inherited them.

Let us not forget who bred corruption in politics.

Recommend 0
nadeem
Feb 06, 2019 01:55pm

Good for Pakistan. All the crooks should be rounded up does`t who.

Recommend 0
zee
Feb 06, 2019 01:56pm

Good time arrest, to neutralise the SC verdict.

Recommend 0
Shib
Feb 06, 2019 01:58pm

@Saood, and the people in PMLN and PPP are Angels....I guess due these unfortunate mind set our country is in such a state.... what a pity...

Recommend 0
Shahzad Iqbal
Feb 06, 2019 01:59pm

I am a PTI supporter & voter and I am very pleased by this development - Pakistan deserves clean and above board leadership. If Aleem has done wrongs things then he must face the law.

Recommend 0
Ayaz Noorani
Feb 06, 2019 02:00pm

@Barbar Khan, But made him a senior minister???

Recommend 0
worried
Feb 06, 2019 02:01pm

Its an eye wash.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 06, 2019 02:12pm

Law should be same for all, no matter who they are or what is their political and social status in society. This action shows that NAB is independent and can initiate any investigation against anyone without any influence or pressure.

Recommend 0
helpless
Feb 06, 2019 02:13pm

@Saood - Should be PLMN and PPP are basically an umbrella for the corrupt. Who would dare to prosecute an incumbent minister in their looting spree (reign)?

Recommend 0
Adeel
Feb 06, 2019 02:14pm

This are just a balancing tactics & publicity stunts of a failing government.

Recommend 0
Arif
Feb 06, 2019 02:14pm

Being a PTI supporter, I appreciate NAB for good work. CM office should office accept resignation without delay.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 06, 2019 02:14pm

so much for political motivation of NAB, and PTI, in accountability. now PPP and PML-N can shut up.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Feb 06, 2019 02:15pm

@Saood, then, why arrest a PTI minister and have Swati quit?

Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Feb 06, 2019 02:17pm

@Saood, shouldn't you be commending the across the board accountability under PTI government where a sitting senior minister is under custody. Do you think this would have been possible under PMLN and PPP governments?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 06, 2019 02:18pm

Aleem Khan is a well known property tycoon of Punjab that even a blind can recognise but, the PTI chief can only see honesty in him.

Recommend 0
Danish
Feb 06, 2019 02:19pm

Why aleem khan. He is most honest person in Pakistan. People are jealous with him. He shold be cleared immediately. Only PMLN and PPP leaders are corrupt . NAB should catch them only. Rest of leaders are honest .

Recommend 0
Kash
Feb 06, 2019 02:21pm

All the same ! But arresting a incumbent minister is mind boggling. If and only if NAB has concrete evidence they should have applied for a warrant for his arrest from the pertinent court and then executed the warrant in a professional manner. You don’t just summon someone for questioning and book them just because they can’t answer your questions. Even if he is exonerated by the court his image has been tarnished forever. There should be a law where someone wrongly accused should be able to sue in this case NAB for defamation. Now NAB has become a mafia arresting people and unlawfully holding them till they figure out a way to prove them guilty. This is outrageous because our elected representatives are ridiculed in the name of accountability.

Recommend 0
PTI Supporter
Feb 06, 2019 02:22pm

Accountability all the way! No one is above the law...

Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Feb 06, 2019 02:22pm

How can anybody expect only one party's members to be corruption free in a society corrupt at every level. It is a gigantic task to get the corruption eradicated and needs all out efforts of all sections of the society.

Recommend 0
Afzal nadir
Feb 06, 2019 02:25pm

this iz change...a ruling party senior minister would be answarable to institutions...well done IK and PTI ..we also hope that other culprits will also go behind the bars and looted money would be recovered in favour of Pakistan...

Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Feb 06, 2019 02:28pm

Good news. All who have done wrong must be punished. Period.

Recommend 0
mathiullah
Feb 06, 2019 02:51pm

it is a good start for NAB to put hand on PTI black sheep now

Recommend 0
nuzhat shireen
Feb 06, 2019 02:52pm

Great I.k promised his nation that he will arrest corrupt elements and.this is an example.

Recommend 0
Adnan Rao
Feb 06, 2019 02:52pm

So NAB is not running by PTI then ??

Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Feb 06, 2019 03:02pm

Every one should be punished no matter what party they belong. No one has the right to make joke out of the law.

Recommend 0
Kaiser
Feb 06, 2019 03:03pm

@M.Sethi, always will remain a fool, wish people like you who know English can read the case

Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 06, 2019 03:04pm

Finally a big win for democracy. Thank You Imran...now time to get the big guns as well.

Recommend 0
TruthSayer
Feb 06, 2019 03:04pm

@shafiq, trying !!!

Recommend 0
RAZA
Feb 06, 2019 03:08pm

Aleem Khan always declared he has rental business in multiple countries and came back to serve his country. He would have invested in Pakistan but it has sent very bad signals to investor abroad.

Recommend 0
Mohd azeez
Feb 06, 2019 03:11pm

Looters everywhere. Its not parties which are corrupt, every politician is corrupt.

Recommend 0
Zeshan Akbar
Feb 06, 2019 03:15pm

@Mona, next in que : Zardari Faryal Shebaz : Hamza : Moonas : all will go surely but slowly: none will be spared because Imran himself is not corrupt and never been minister in any govt : Nawaz , Mushraf ; Zia , so no way has scandalous past !

Recommend 0
Haroon
Feb 06, 2019 03:15pm

If he has resigned, then it's a good precidence.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Feb 06, 2019 03:20pm

Its great that NAB is taking everyone to task who is corrupt. That is true justice.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Feb 06, 2019 03:21pm

@Danish, "He that fails in his endeavours after wealth or power will not long retain either honesty or courage." However, Mr. Hassan Nisar ( a man who calls a spade a spade ) vouches for honesty of Mr. Aleem Khan. So, why don't we just wait and see the progress in this investigation.

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Feb 06, 2019 03:44pm

Another great example by stepping down after Sawati and Babar Awan. Champs of democracy on the other hand (likes of MNS, Zardaris, Sharjeel Memon) cling on to the seat fooling the followers.

Recommend 0
salman
Feb 06, 2019 03:45pm

@M.Sethi,
Two different things. JT didn't declare his property in nomination papers, thus disqualified for lying. There is no allegation that said property was bought illegaly as JT provided the money trail. Previously JT was accussed of insider trading (I think), but he setteled that through plea bargin with NAB.

Recommend 0
Ishfaq ahmed khan
Feb 06, 2019 03:55pm

Atleast he had the courage and decency to resign unlike our previous government ministers from PML-N who could only say that democracy was at stake when they faced prosecution.

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Feb 06, 2019 03:58pm

Too little too late. At best it seems an eye wash because of timing. No threshold or milestone was crossed today that resulted in his arrest. From day one of this govt till today, charges, cases, record etc against him were there hence why today ? It seems part of a script and this arrest at best is a precursor to further major arrests from opposition in coming days so pti can handle criticism better this time around !!

Recommend 0
Amir
Feb 06, 2019 04:00pm

Great work IK and PTI for not interference

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Feb 06, 2019 04:03pm

The bureau has been probing Khan in multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd. --- It is not his money. All the proceeds go to charity.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Feb 06, 2019 04:06pm

Don't jump to the conclusion just wait for a couple of hours the situation will be crystal clear.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 06, 2019 04:09pm

Any consent or permission obtained from the government of the day prior to the arrest?

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Feb 06, 2019 04:11pm

@faisal, at least it is happening your lot did not do any such thing for last 40 years who be sucking the country bone dry.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 06, 2019 04:14pm

@M.Sethi, Isn't he the ATM that works for the PTI round the clock, non-stop? Of course, by coming to power, new venues of earnings, both legal and otherwise, have opened up for the party and its members, but he had been there when cash flows were restricted and the party was facing difficult times.

Recommend 0
Ali Bokhary
Feb 06, 2019 04:20pm

@Ahmad, not really. Khattak, babar awan, swati, chaudhrys of Gujrat, kpk CM and even IK have to be taken into custody for all the allegations against them. Till then one is bound to believe that those calling the shots in Pura a Pakistan continue to call shots in Naya Pakistan too.

Recommend 0
abdullah
Feb 06, 2019 04:23pm

@fairplay, do you guys have an option not to force swati to resign and not to send alemm to prison.govt is at the verge of falling all this drama had to be done.e.g is sahiwal case.what happened till date.nothing.

Recommend 0
tshaikh
Feb 06, 2019 04:24pm

@Barbar Khan,so ok to make him senioir minister if he is corrupt ?

Recommend 0
ahmad
Feb 06, 2019 04:26pm

do not be too optimistic, nothing is proven yet

Recommend 0
Pakman
Feb 06, 2019 04:38pm

This for the first time under PTI, NAB is free to go after anyone.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Feb 06, 2019 04:41pm

@Mona, what about this what about that, those people are not proven corrupt just because you heard something on a TV show.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 06, 2019 04:53pm

Balancing act... too little and too late. Should have started before elections

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 06, 2019 04:55pm

@Mona, also aleema avd IK himself. Each of them pay just around Rs150K per annum tax and live very luxuriously

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 06, 2019 05:00pm

@Afzal nadir, this is not first time, PPP minster for religious affair was also arrested while in government. PMLN member Punjab assembly Fakhar Zaman was also arrested during their government

Recommend 0
Sohaib
Feb 06, 2019 05:12pm

Good job. I am a PTI supporter but I am not gonna support any corrupt PTI leader.

Recommend 0
Parkash
Feb 06, 2019 05:12pm

Was rheee ever a sitting minister arrested? Tabdeeli aye ray?

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Feb 06, 2019 05:20pm

Just like Tareen ~ NS is Aleem khan ~ SS etc

A balancing act.

Recommend 0
shahid
Feb 06, 2019 05:20pm

imran khan is number one corrupt.

Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Feb 06, 2019 05:24pm

@Ishfaq ahmed khan, Exactly, at least this guy had enough decency to resign immediately. The PML ministers didn't resign with any grace at all.

Recommend 0
Aslam khan
Feb 06, 2019 05:29pm

Why was this man named in Panama leaks given a ticket by PTI’s alleged hight moral standards?

Recommend 0
Naveed
Feb 06, 2019 05:33pm

@shafiq, True and not interfering , setting examples well done PTI

Recommend 0
asgher
Feb 06, 2019 05:36pm

if he is a criminal he should be punished!

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Feb 06, 2019 05:37pm

Let every one be accountable for his deeds. IK is setting example.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 06, 2019 05:37pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating 18th Amendment

Debating 18th Amendment

The 18th Amendment may well have contributed to the country’s remaining on the path of democracy.

Editorial

February 06, 2019

Centre-province ties

IN a positive move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for closer centre-province coordination to fix patchy ...
Updated February 06, 2019

US-Russia treaty

ONE of the most dangerous aspects of the Cold War was the ever-present threat of nuclear conflict between the US and...
Arman Loni’s death
Updated February 06, 2019

Arman Loni’s death

Mystery continues to shroud the sudden death of professor and activist leader Arman Loni in Loralai.
Updated February 05, 2019

Land scams galore

Proceedings at the Supreme Court are only just beginning to plumb the depths of this cesspool.
Updated February 05, 2019

Atrocities in IHK

BJP's desire to impose the state’s will is an even bigger disaster for other regions.
February 05, 2019

Justice for Uzma

ON Jan 21, a report in this paper carried the story of a teenage girl found lifeless inside a drain in Lahore. She...