PTI minister Aleem Khan taken into custody by NAB Lahore

Provincial minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Lahore on Wednesday.

As per a press release issued by NAB Lahore, Khan was arrested for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

Khan faces multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

The press release alleged that Khan had misused his authority as general secretary of the Park View Housing Society and as a past member of the provincial assembly, abusing his position to acquire assets beyond his known sources of income.

NAB had in January 2018 sought the record and details of offshore companies reportedly established in tax havens abroad by Khan and PML-Q's Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.

A Mutual Legal Assistance report pertaining to Khan's case was provided to NAB Lahore earlier in January this year, following which the PTI leader was summoned on Feb 6 (today).

When Khan was unable to satisfy NAB officials regarding the money trail for his assets after being questioned for two hours, he was informed that he would need to be taken into custody for further interrogation, a NAB official earlier told DawnNewsTV.

After he was taken into custody, Khan was prevented from leaving the office and the cars he had arrived were told to leave, the source said.

According to the press release issued by NAB Lahore, Khan had started a real state business in which he invested tens of millions of rupees. He bought 900 kanals of land and a further 600 kanals of land through a company set up for this purpose, A&A Private Ltd.

However, according to the accountability bureau, the PTI leader was unable to show the sources of income with which he purchased the land.

NAB has further alleged that Khan set up multiple offshore companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Britain in 2005 and 2006, using them to purchase assets that cannot be explained by his means.

The release added that NAB Lahore's investigations of these companies is ongoing.

NAB stated that Khan's arrest was precipitated after they found evidence of tampering in official records. It added that an investigation of his personal and 'benami' assets will continue as per the law.

The PTI leader will be presented before an accountability court to secure physical remand so that the investigation against him can proceed.

Khan's spokesman told DawnNewsTV that the senior minister had submitted his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Punjab government's Director General Public Relations Amjad Hussain Bhatti confirmed Khan's resignation to Dawn.com.