DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan orders probe into attack on Khairpur Hindu temple

APFebruary 06, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday night ordered an investigation into an attack on a Hindu temple in Khairpur's Kumb area. ─ Photo courtesy Imran Khan PTI Instagram
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday night ordered an investigation into an attack on a Hindu temple in Khairpur's Kumb area. ─ Photo courtesy Imran Khan PTI Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday night ordered an investigation into an attack on a Hindu temple in Khairpur's Kumb area, where earlier this week assailants set fire to statues and holy books before fleeing.

Khan said the Sindh government "must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators" of the attack. "This is against the teachings of the Quran."

Local police today are continuing their efforts to trace and arrest those involved in the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, which was condemned by Hindus as well as local Muslims.

MNA Ramesh Kumar, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister, went to Kumb on Tuesday along with the Sukkur commissioner, Khairpur deputy commissioner and Sukkur deputy inspector general in order to visit the temple and examine the damage caused to it.

He also spoke to members of the local Hindu community and collected details of the incident.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also took notice of the desecration of the temple upon receiving a report from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Jai Prakash Ukrani yesterday.

In a statement issued by Governor House, Ismail had said such incidents were part of a conspiracy to sabotage the prevalent interfaith harmony and religious concord in the province. He said the government was making all-out efforts to ensure safety and security of minorities.

VIOLENCE AGAINST HINDUS, MINORITY RIGHTS
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating 18th Amendment

Debating 18th Amendment

The 18th Amendment may well have contributed to the country’s remaining on the path of democracy.

Editorial

February 06, 2019

Centre-province ties

IN a positive move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for closer centre-province coordination to fix patchy ...
Updated February 06, 2019

US-Russia treaty

ONE of the most dangerous aspects of the Cold War was the ever-present threat of nuclear conflict between the US and...
Arman Loni’s death
Updated February 06, 2019

Arman Loni’s death

Mystery continues to shroud the sudden death of professor and activist leader Arman Loni in Loralai.
Updated February 05, 2019

Land scams galore

Proceedings at the Supreme Court are only just beginning to plumb the depths of this cesspool.
Updated February 05, 2019

Atrocities in IHK

BJP's desire to impose the state’s will is an even bigger disaster for other regions.
February 05, 2019

Justice for Uzma

ON Jan 21, a report in this paper carried the story of a teenage girl found lifeless inside a drain in Lahore. She...