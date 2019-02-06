DAWN.COM

Ex-PM Gilani stopped from going abroad

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 06, 2019

Former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani was told his name was on the no-fly list. — File photo
LAHORE: Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was stopped from leaving the country at the Lahore airport on Tuesday after his name was found to be on a no-fly list.

According to officials, Mr Gilani reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport to catch a flight to South Korea where he was scheduled to attend a conference.

At the immigration counter of the airport he was informed that his name was on the exit control list and he could not leave the country.

Upon hearing this, Mr Gilani returned home.

He was not available for comment when Dawn tried to contact him.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2019

Emp
Feb 06, 2019 09:29am

Brilliant

Aamir
Feb 06, 2019 09:31am

How many lists Pakistan has for airport security staff black list, grey list, no fly list and exit control list!

Philosopher (From Japan)
Feb 06, 2019 09:38am

It looks weird. Isn't?

AW
Feb 06, 2019 09:40am

Keep all of them at home.

only for pakistan
Feb 06, 2019 09:40am

good. stop all these looters from leaving the country until they pay back each paisa they stole !

Anti-Corruption
Feb 06, 2019 09:42am

Excellent. He is another mega corrupt. Don't let him get away

Zakota
Feb 06, 2019 10:15am

Excellent

