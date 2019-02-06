Ex-PM Gilani stopped from going abroad

LAHORE: Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was stopped from leaving the country at the Lahore airport on Tuesday after his name was found to be on a no-fly list.

According to officials, Mr Gilani reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport to catch a flight to South Korea where he was scheduled to attend a conference.

At the immigration counter of the airport he was informed that his name was on the exit control list and he could not leave the country.

Upon hearing this, Mr Gilani returned home.

He was not available for comment when Dawn tried to contact him.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2019