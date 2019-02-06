Over 20 PTM activists arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: More than two dozen activists of the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) were arrested outside the National Press Club here on Tuesday, police said.

A PTM gathering comprising over 60 persons had assembled at the press club in the afternoon to stage a protest over the death of party’s senior member Arman Loni. He was allegedly killed during a sit-in in Loralai.

During the protest, the area was cordoned off by the police and over two dozen protesters were apprehended while a large number of PTM members escaped. Police said the arrested PTM members were taken to a police station.

