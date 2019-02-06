DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2019

Board recommends Nawaz’s shifting to cardiac institute

Zulqernain TahirUpdated February 06, 2019

Medical board says Nawaz Sharif Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases. — File photo
LAHORE: The Services Hospital’s medical board on Tuesday recommended that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif be shifted to a cardiac health facility in view of the heart issues he is facing.

The board’s head said his treatment was possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan.

“We examined Nawaz Sharif and carried out his tests related to blood count, hormones, bio-chemistry, radiology, heart, kidneys, brain and eyes. He also underwent CT scan, ultrasound and Colour Doppler tests at the Services Hospital. After examining all results, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Mr Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute,” the head of the multidisciplinary medical board at the Services Hospital, Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz, told Dawn.

Asked about deal allowing ex-PM to proceed to London for treatment, Maryam says her father wants to go back to jail

He said Mr Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problem.

“According to the findings of the board, Nawaz Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. We had engaged some cardiac specialists from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology who examined the patient and his test reports,” he said, adding that the board suggested little change in Mr Sharif’s medicines.

Asked whether Mr Sharif’s treatment was possible in the country, Professor Ayaz said: “His treatment is possible in Pakistan. We have recommended that he should be thoroughly examined by cardiologists for his cardiac complications.”

Prof Ayaz further said the medical board had given its recommendations to the Punjab home department and it would be the latter’s prerogative to shift Mr Sharif (to another health facility) from the Services Hospital.

Mr Sharif’s personal cardiologist Dr Adnan Khan also said that the former premier required comprehensive and specialised cardiac assessment/evaluation and management as strongly recommended by the Services Hospital’s board.

According to a source, the Punjab government is likely to form a fifth medical board in the light of the recommendations of the fourth board of the Services Hospital to examine Mr Sharif for his cardiac complications.

Meanwhile, when Mar­yam Nawaz, who visited her father at the hospital on Tuesday, was asked whether he was being shifted to London for treatment (under some deal), she categorically said: “Mian sahib wants to go back to jail.”

When she came out of the hospital, a good number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers gathered there started raising slogans in favour of their leadership. Ms Maryam asked them to pray for Mr Sharif and thanked them on behalf of her father.

PML-N senior leader Rana Tanvir Hussain, who also met Mr Sharif, said the three-time premier should be allowed to go to London for treatment. “Mr Sharif’s heart surgery was conducted in London. We want his treatment abroad as the doctors out there know his medical history,” he said.

Replying to a question about a possible deal between the Sharif family and the government, the former minister said: “The government is talking about the deal. We want it to tell us who is striking a deal and with whom.”

On Monday Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan had claimed that Nawaz Sharif was keen to go to London for treatment. “They (the Sharif family and the PML-N) have been blackmailing the government with regard to the health of Nawaz Sharif. They want relief for the Sharif family,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to the Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday last on the recommendations of the third special medical board. He is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2019

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Aamir
Feb 06, 2019 08:46am

Get well soon NS. Good to see that you are facing the courts and law. Very few people do that in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
JR
Feb 06, 2019 08:55am

Nonsense.

Recommend 0
A Voter
Feb 06, 2019 09:31am

Knowing that he has heart issues why was he not admitted to a cardiac hospital straight away.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Feb 06, 2019 09:37am

Finally, the pigeon is ready to fly.

Recommend 0
haider
Feb 06, 2019 09:40am

Of course Nawaz Sharif wants to go back to Jail-he knows that's where he belongs.....

Recommend 0
AW
Feb 06, 2019 09:44am

Are all the other heart patients in the jails of Pakistan getting evaluations and treatments by the best available doctors in Pakistan?

Recommend 0

