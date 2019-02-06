DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UK MPs’ statement on Kashmir a breakthrough: FM Qureshi

APPUpdated February 06, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says adoption of a joint statement on the Kashmir dispute by members of the British parliament is a big breakthrough for Pakistan. — File photo
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says adoption of a joint statement on the Kashmir dispute by members of the British parliament is a big breakthrough for Pakistan. — File photo

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that adoption of a joint statement on the Kashmir dispute by members of the British parliament is a big breakthrough for Pakistan.

“Today is a great success for Pakistan in which the voice of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir has also been heard,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Pakistan High Commission here on Monday evening.

He said that participation of members of the cross-party Senate Foreign Relations Committee demonstrated that all political parties of Pakistan were on the same page with regard to the Kashmir dispute.

Resolution adopted by London conference participants condemns human rights violations and loss of innocent lives in India-held Kashmir

He said India tried its best to stop the holding of Kashmir solidarity conference in the British parliament, but did not succeed. He announced that a similar conference would also be held at the European Parliament in Brussels to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Earlier, Mr Qureshi had addressed the Kashmir solidarity conference in the British parliament. The event was organised by Rehman Chishti, a member of the UK parliament and chairperson of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan. Other guest speakers included Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairperson of the All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) MP Debbie Abrahams, former prime minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik and former prime ministers of AJK Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

The event was also attended by the members of Pakistan Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, British parliamentarians, mayors, lords and councillors, Kashmiri leaders, academics, members of civil organisations, media representatives, students, prominent members of the British-Pakistani community and High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK Nafees Zakiria.

The Senate committee members spoke about the legality of the Kashmir dispute, while former Norwegian premier Bondevik, former Australian senator Ms Rhiannon and APPKG Chair Debbie Abrahams discussed the way forward, in the light of reports and resolutions by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), APPKG and Organisation of Isla­mic Cooperation’s Independent Perma­nent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC).

OIC-IPHRC vice-chairperson Prof Dr Raihanah Binti Abdullah emphasised that the unabated gross human rights violations faced by the innocent Kashmiris made it one of the worst and prolonged human rights situations around the world.

She called upon the international community to take concrete political measures to that end and prevail upon the government of India to allow the visit of the Commission of Inquiry under the UN auspices to hold an independent investigation into human rights violations, including killings, rape and unmarked mass graves in India-held Kashmir.

AJK President Masood Khan highlighted the need for addressing the catastrophic situation that gripped held Kashmir. He called upon the global powers to take notice of the fast-changing dynamics and rapidly deteriorating situation in the held valley.

At the end of the Kashmir solidarity conference, a resolution was tabled by Lord Qurban which was adopted by the participants. It condemned the human rights violations and loss of innocent lives through the use of pellet guns and disproportionate use of power in held Kashmir. The resolution also called for implementation of the UNSC resolutions which called for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under the UN-supervised plebiscite.

Disastrous consequences

Meanwhile, in a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that with Jammu and Kashmir being the core dispute between Pakistan and India, the dream of peace and prosperity of the people of this region would remain elusive until this dispute is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of its people.

“The world community should not forget its obligation towards the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and understand that continued apathy to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people could have disastrous consequences not only for the region but potentially for the world at large,” he added.

The minister said India’s consistent denial of the right recognised by the UN Security Council resolutions was a telling example of impunity.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

1000 characters
Sayyad
Feb 06, 2019 08:41am

So only speeches, speeches. What Next?. Forget Kashmir and concentrate on our poor economy.

Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 06, 2019 08:41am

All hype just for local consumption.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 06, 2019 08:43am

Positive and progressive rhetoric...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Feb 06, 2019 08:47am

No statement from the the British government. Continue to live in fantasy world.

Recommend 0
ma jack
Feb 06, 2019 08:47am

What happens in India will not be decided by Britain. This is not British raj.

Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 06, 2019 08:58am

....now come back and talk about peace and dialogue with India! You lost on where you wants to go. Needs to go.

Recommend 0
kamal
Feb 06, 2019 09:04am

Britain is a dying power. Sun has already set for them. They are the problem creator. How can they be problem solver? They can't even solve their own problem. Mr. Foreign Minister, you are wasting your time. Please enjoy vacation at Tax payers expense.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Feb 06, 2019 09:07am

@ma jack, ...not only this...indian economy at any time soon will cross uk economy. They are no more world leaders. The west badly need india than india need west.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 06, 2019 09:13am

Well done Pakistan, keep exposing real face of india.

Recommend 0
point of view
Feb 06, 2019 09:13am

What UK will do in Kashmir matter?

Recommend 0
Zakfan
Feb 06, 2019 09:16am

UK Government has clarified to India that Hon FM Qureshi had visited UK in his personal capacity.

Recommend 0
Human
Feb 06, 2019 09:18am

Excellent work Pakistan. Kashmir is now in international media, and this is going up.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Feb 06, 2019 09:20am

A few MPs don't represent UK.

Recommend 0
Sakaniga
Feb 06, 2019 09:21am

First Kashmir then Khalistan

Recommend 0
From India
Feb 06, 2019 09:25am

Just wait till election result in India. You will get proper response by Indian government by selected government either it is BJP or Congress.

Recommend 0
Akash
Feb 06, 2019 09:25am

Just to divert from real issue. He also knows that nothing gonna happen.

Recommend 0
Private trip
Feb 06, 2019 09:29am

UK government did not meet SMQ during the trip and characterized it as a private trip. So it is incorrect for SMQ to imply that he gathered suppor from the UK government.

Recommend 0
Umar
Feb 06, 2019 09:30am

@Prateik, a few raindrops don't form a flood but it's a start

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Feb 06, 2019 09:30am

One or two MPs will not make any difference.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Feb 06, 2019 09:31am

Ok, come back and prepare for next year's Kashmir day.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Feb 06, 2019 09:40am

For domestic consumption to divert attention from govt. failures

Recommend 0
Human first
Feb 06, 2019 09:47am

As if Modi cares..

Recommend 0
Economizer
Feb 06, 2019 10:07am

@Abhilash Botekar, First there is a dream, then a plan and finally some action.

Recommend 0
King
Feb 06, 2019 10:09am

Why not by British government ?

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Feb 06, 2019 10:11am

@Indian , what peace talks with India. Just forget it.

Recommend 0
Economizer
Feb 06, 2019 10:17am

@Sha b, India is having disputes with Pakistan and China and any serious threat from either or both would see capital flight from India overnight. Come out of fantasy and respond to peace talks offered by PM Imran Khan for a win-win situation for both countries.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating 18th Amendment

Debating 18th Amendment

The 18th Amendment may well have contributed to the country’s remaining on the path of democracy.

Editorial

February 06, 2019

Centre-province ties

IN a positive move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for closer centre-province coordination to fix patchy ...
Updated February 06, 2019

US-Russia treaty

ONE of the most dangerous aspects of the Cold War was the ever-present threat of nuclear conflict between the US and...
February 06, 2019

Arman Loni’s death

MYSTERY continues to shroud the sudden death of professor and activist leader Arman Loni in Loralai on Saturday....
Updated February 05, 2019

Land scams galore

Proceedings at the Supreme Court are only just beginning to plumb the depths of this cesspool.
Updated February 05, 2019

Atrocities in IHK

BJP's desire to impose the state’s will is an even bigger disaster for other regions.
February 05, 2019

Justice for Uzma

ON Jan 21, a report in this paper carried the story of a teenage girl found lifeless inside a drain in Lahore. She...