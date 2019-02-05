DAWN.COM

February 05, 2019

Parts of KP, Punjab jolted by earthquake

Dawn.com | Umar Bacha Updated February 05, 2019

The earthquake was 5.6 on the Richter scale with a depth of 40km. — File
Earthquake tremors were felt across many cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday evening.

A bulletin posted by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad has confirmed that an earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale struck at around 9:47pm and had a depth of 40km.

The region identified by the monitoring centre is 104km northeast of Muzaffarabad, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to DawnNewsTV, Lower Dir and its surrounding areas also reported tremors.

In Punjab, reports of tremors came from Lahore, Sialkot, and Jhelum. Islamabad residents also confirmed they felt mild to moderate tremors.

In KP, residents of Shangla and its surrounding districts also experienced tremors and reported aftershocks as well.

Tremors were felt nearly across the entire Northern region of the country, including Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

No human loss or property damage has so far been reported.

According to an independent scientific organisation, some jolts were also felt in India.

This is the second earthquake to occur within a span of three days. On February 2, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country — including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Kohat, Swat, Mianwali and Sargodha.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 208 kilometres in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan at a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

That same day, a mild tremor was felt in Karachi at 7:38am. According to the Met department, it was recorded at a 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 05, 2019 10:46pm

Sad to say but nothing can be done. Be careful and pray...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

