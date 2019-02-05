DAWN.COM

February 05, 2019

Restaurant manager in Karachi shot in the face over petty quarrel

Imtiaz AliFebruary 05, 2019

Police officials on Tuesday said a restaurant manager was shot and critically injured in Karachi. — File
A restaurant manager was shot at and critically injured in Karachi's Malir Cantonment area on late Monday night, according to police.

DIG East, Amir Farooqi told Dawn that at around 11pm on Monday a quarrel erupted at a restaurant located on M.M. Alam Road near Malir Cantonment, gate-6.

“Around three or four persons had quarreled with a waiter due to which firing took place and restaurant manager Basheer Ahmed got injured,” the DIG said.

Among the suspects are siblings named Syed Mir Mustafa Shah Rashdi and Syed Athar Shah Rashdi both of whom have been arrested. The quartet of suspects also includes another pair whose identities have yet to be ascertained.

DIG Farooqi said that the manager sustained a bullet wound on his face and was under treatment at Liaquat National Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Police have registered a first investigation report (FIR) under Section 324 (attempted murder) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the suspects. Farooqi said further investigations into the incident were underway.

The police official added that a pair of sandals, a golf cap, blood samples and a black Corolla were seized from the crime scene. Farooqi said ten empty beer cans were also found at the site.

“Now we are trying to get the CCTV footage of the inside to see what actually transpired there,” said DIG Farooqi, who believes that "both the brothers were allegedly drunk and one of them fired upon the manager."

In response to a question regarding media reports that the suspects belonged to a famous political family from Sanghar, the senior officer said he could not confirm this.

They had “no close relationship and no one who knows the political family knew about these people,” he said.

