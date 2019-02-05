DAWN.COM

Lahore: Local court sends 92 TLP workers on two-week judicial remand

Rana BilalFebruary 05, 2019

A day prior, the TLP workers were arrested after the police launched a crackdown when the workers tried to block the armoured vehicle carrying party leader Rizvi away from the ATC. — Photo provided by author
A day prior, the TLP workers were arrested after the police launched a crackdown when the workers tried to block the armoured vehicle carrying party leader Rizvi away from the ATC. — Photo provided by author

A local court in Lahore on Tuesday ordered 92 workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to be sent to jail on judicial remand. They had been arrested a day earlier for trying to block an armoured vehicle carrying the party chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi following his appearance before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Rizvi had been brought a day earlier to the ATC for the hearing of a case registered against him and five other party leaders — who were also produced before the court — for damaging public property during violent protests against a Supreme Court verdict that acquitted Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case last year.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Nadeem Niazi heard the case regarding the 92 workers at Cantt Kachhery (Lahore Cantonment Court of Law) as the ATC was shut due to the public holiday on account of Kashmir Day.

A case was registered against the 92 workers at the Race Course Police Station under Sections 290, 291, 147, 149, 186, 353 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and Section 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems Regulation Act, 2015.

In his written order, the magistrate said the investigation against the workers was still underway. They are to be presented in the ATC on February 19 under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Daskalos
Feb 05, 2019 05:54pm

Good. But remand is only for investigative purposes . These 92 terrorists should be jailed for 92 years each.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 05, 2019 06:00pm

What's next - will they be charged and punished for their provocative acts and inciting people? These are the main questions that public want to know!

Fareed N
Feb 05, 2019 06:13pm

Prison term a couple of years should set them straight. As far as Mullahs , let them enjoy the hospitality and comfort of C-class prison cell for a considerable time.

Rational Approach
Feb 05, 2019 06:21pm

No one should be spared whosoever plays with laws.

Gilzai
Feb 05, 2019 06:43pm

Lock up these religious haters to bring the peace to the communities. Thank you Punjab administration for holding enemies of the Islam and peace accountable.

