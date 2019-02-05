Lahore court sends 92 TLP workers on two-week judicial remand
A court in Lahore on Tuesday ordered 92 workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to be sent to jail on judicial remand. They had been arrested a day earlier for trying to block an armoured vehicle carrying the party chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi following his appearance before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).
Rizvi had been brought a day earlier to the ATC for the hearing of a case registered against him and five other party leaders — who were also produced before the court — for damaging public property during violent protests against a Supreme Court verdict that acquitted Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case last year.
Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Nadeem Niazi heard the case regarding the 92 workers at Cantt Kachhery (Lahore Cantonment Court of Law) as the ATC was shut due to the public holiday on account of Kashmir Day.
A case was registered against the 92 workers at the Race Course Police Station under Sections 290, 291, 147, 149, 186, 353 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and Section 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems Regulation Act, 2015.
In his written order, the magistrate said the investigation against the workers was still underway. They are to be presented in the ATC on February 19 under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
Comments (11)
Good. But remand is only for investigative purposes . These 92 terrorists should be jailed for 92 years each.
What's next - will they be charged and punished for their provocative acts and inciting people? These are the main questions that public want to know!
Prison term a couple of years should set them straight. As far as Mullahs , let them enjoy the hospitality and comfort of C-class prison cell for a considerable time.
No one should be spared whosoever plays with laws.
Lock up these religious haters to bring the peace to the communities. Thank you Punjab administration for holding enemies of the Islam and peace accountable.
Good lock them forever.
It looked like they were all "above the law" during the previous administration of the two corrupt and nepotic bald brothers, as they were roaming free after taking the law into their own hands, couple of times.. Nevertheless, kudos to the brave judicial magistrate belonging to the Cantonment Courts in Sadder area of Lahore, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who has now set the true standards of justice by sending them to a judicial remand of two weeks since investigations against the accused culprits is still going on. Well done and keep it up.
Good job!
Please keep them there. Have them fix the demage they did to public and private properties.
Kudos to the new administration for appropriately putting a lid on the situation before it got out of hand. We did not see the same resolve and action from the previous two administrations.
2 years, please.