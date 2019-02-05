Woman suspected of drowning own infant daughter at sea arrested by Karachi police

Police in Karachi on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly drowning her own two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in the sea.

According to the police, the 28-year-old woman's husband had banished her and the child from their home a month ago and the woman's family had refused to take them in.

According to SSP South Investigation Tariq Dharejo, the woman told the police that she had drowned the child and was planning to take her own life as well since she had no place to live.

The child's body was found near Farhan Shaheed Park, said the police, and the mother was arrested after citizens informed law enforcers of her whereabouts.

An FIR was registered against the woman, who is expected to be produced before a court today so that the police could procure her remand.