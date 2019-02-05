DAWN.COM

Woman suspected of drowning own infant daughter at sea arrested by Karachi police

Imtiaz AliFebruary 05, 2019

Woman tells police she drowned the two-and-a-half year old because she was cast out of her house by her husband. — File
Woman tells police she drowned the two-and-a-half year old because she was cast out of her house by her husband. — File

Police in Karachi on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly drowning her own two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in the sea.

According to the police, the 28-year-old woman's husband had banished her and the child from their home a month ago and the woman's family had refused to take them in.

According to SSP South Investigation Tariq Dharejo, the woman told the police that she had drowned the child and was planning to take her own life as well since she had no place to live.

The child's body was found near Farhan Shaheed Park, said the police, and the mother was arrested after citizens informed law enforcers of her whereabouts.

An FIR was registered against the woman, who is expected to be produced before a court today so that the police could procure her remand.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Telephone Man
Feb 05, 2019 05:09pm

Woman tells police she drowned the child because she was cast out of her house by her husband and that the child had no hope in Pakistan because she was female.

