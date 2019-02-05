Sarfaraz Ahmed to captain Pakistan in World Cup 2019

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Tuesday announced that Sarfaraz Ahmed will continue captaining the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Ehsan Mani praised Ahmed for his skills as a captain and a cricketer.

Recalling the time when Ahmed first came into the limelight while leading Pakistan's team to victory in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup against India, the PCB chief said, "Sarfaraz has made great progress since he led the team in the Under-19 World Cup, he has only improved with time."

"There should be no doubt that Sarfaraz is the Pakistan cricket team's captain. He will lead the team in the series against Australia and also in the World Cup," the PCB chairman said.

Ahmed, who accompanied Mani at the media briefing, said that he was grateful for the opportunity to lead Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming World Cup.

"I feel proud to be joining the list of cricketers that led the Pakistan cricket team into world cups in the past. We will try our best to perform well there," he said.

"There is only one captain of the Pakistan cricket team and it will remain so," Mani said, while dispelling rumours that there may be a change in the team's leadership ahead of the World Cup.

Answering a question regarding these rumours, the skipper said, "Since I started captaining the team, I did not think so far ahead into the future and worry about if I would be the team's captain in a year's time or not. I focused on my responsibilities on a series-to-series basis and will continue to do so."

