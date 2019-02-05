Kashmiris' cries for 'azadi' cannot be suppressed, warns President Alvi

President Arif Alvi on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day said that India had failed to justify its oppressive actions in Kashmir, undertaken as part of a "false narrative of 'killing militants'."

The president, in his message, recalled that the purpose of Feb 5 is to "demonstrate to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and the world at large that we have not forgotten the long-pending dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,and the struggle of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir against woeful Indian occupation."

The president hit out at the international community's indifference to grave human rights violations by Indian forces in Kashmir, which he said "raise doubts in the minds of Kashmiris, hinting at a double standard where every atrocity goes unpunished and every human rights violation, uncondemned."

"It reduces the UN Human Rights Charter to mere verbal rhetoric," he stressed.

"Behind its false narrative of 'killing militants', India has been trying to justify its terrorism but has failed miserably," Alvi asserted.

Alvi described a report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights documenting alleged human rights violations in Kashmir as a "turning point and a watershed moment for the Kashmiri community all over the world".

The president said Pakistan supports the proposals contained in the report and calls for the expedited establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to probe the human rights situation in IOK as per the report's recommendations.

He reiterated Pakistan's "unflinching solidarity" with the people of occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

"Pakistan ... pays homage to the heroes and martyrs of this epic struggle for liberation that has become a living symbol of the indomitable human spirit. Your cries for azadi cannot be suppressed," the president said.

"We reassure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will remain consistent in our principled position on Kashmir. The entire Pakistani nation stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination."

"It is our firm belief that The Kahsmiris will succeed in their struggle," he added.

President Alvi visited Muzaffarabad this morning to address a session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. He was presented a guard of honour on the occasion.

President Alvi will participate in a function in Islamabad in the evening. A seminar will be held at President House in which experts will share views on the Kashmir dispute and human rights violations in the held valley.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message observed that the Kashmiri struggle for freedom is gaining strength with each passing day, and deplored that despite the passage of 70 years, the dispute remains unresolved.

Kashmiris will get their rights, vows FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a special message on Tuesday reiterated the Pakistani nation's resolve to stand in solidarity with Kashmiris battling Indian oppression and brutality in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner with a pledge to continue extending all possible support to the people of Kashmir, who have been struggling for more than seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.

The day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

"Today is February 5, and the entire Pakistani nation is standing in solidarity with Kashmiris," Qureshi said from London ─ where he is scheduled at attend a conference on Kashmir ─ in a video message on Tuesday.

"I would have been very happy if the Hurriyat leaders were free, if their passports had not been confiscated, if they had been given the opportunity to express themselves," Qureshi said. "Today people would not be chanting slogans of freedom in the shadow of bayonets."

"They will get their rights in the end," the foreign minister asserted. "As the resolve, courage and determination [to struggle for freedom] has been passed onto the younger generation, it has become clear that this movement will reach its conclusive end."

The foreign minister said that every child, every institution, every intellect in Pakistan is with the Kashmiris and lauds their sacrifices.

In a separate message shared on Radio Pakistan, Qureshi said that India's consistent denial of the right of Kashmiris to freedom is a telling example of impunity.

"The human rights violations in IOK are a blot on the conscience of humanity and demand immediate corrective action by the international community," he stressed.

The foreign minister noted that reports from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Jammu and Kashmir and the United Kingdom's All-Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir have removed the veil from decades of obfuscation by India of massive human rights violations and unspeakable crimes against humanity in the valley.

"Pakistan remains committed to finding a just and peaceful resolution to this long standing dispute. Our principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is based on none other than the United Nations Security Council resolutions. These resolutions provide for the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations," Qureshi explained.

The foreign minister pointed out that Kashmir is the "core dispute" between Pakistan and India.

"The dream of peace and prosperity of the people of this region will remain elusive without resolving this dispute in accordance with the aspirations of its people," he added.

Qureshi urged the international community to not forget its obligation towards the people of Kashmir, and to understand that continued apathy to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people could have disastrous consequences, not just for the region but potentially for the world at large.

'India playing blame game to side-step real issue'

Ambassador to China Masood Khalid while addressing an event organised by Islamabad at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing said that instead of stopping state violence in IOK and recognising the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, India is playing a blame game in order to side-step the real issue and divert the attention of the international community.

Khalid said that despite all measures to subjugate them, the spirit of the people of Kashmir remained free and alive, Radio Pakistan reported.

'Resolving Kashmir dispute should be a priority'

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, who called on Qureshi in London, emphasised that resolution of the Kashmir dispute should be high on the agenda of the international community, Radio Pakistan reported.

He reiterated that there was no military solution to this dispute and that peaceful and meaningful dialogue was the only way forward.

Bondevik reaffirmed his commitment for the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and welcomed initiatives such as the International Conference on Jammu and Kashmir.

Govt plans activities to mark Feb 5

The government has planned a number of activities to mark the day and expose massive human rights violations and brutality being committed by the Indian forces to suppress the indigenous freedom movement.

The nation observed a minute’s silence at 10am to pay tributes to the Shuhada of Kashmir for sacrificing their lives for the right to self-determination.

After that, a human chain was formed at D-Chowk in Islamabad with an active participation of people from all walks of life. Human chains will also be formed at all connecting points of Pakistan and AJK.

Rallies, public meetings and seminars will be held across the country and in AJK. Television channels will broadcast special documentaries and newspapers will publish special editions to highlight the miseries of the people of held Kashmir.

Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan will broadcast different programmes regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day. A Kashmir festival has been planned at Lok Virsa Islamabad. Kashmir artists and singers will perform in the festival.