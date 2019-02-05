'Kashmiris will get their rights,' vows FM Qureshi on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day reiterated the Pakistani nation's resolve to stand in solidarity with Kashmiris battling Indian oppression and brutality in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner with a pledge to continue extending all possible support to the people of Kashmir, who have been struggling for more than seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.

The day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

"Today is February 5, and the entire Pakistani nation is standing in solidarity with Kashmiris," Qureshi said from London ─ where he is scheduled at attend a conference on Kashmir ─ in a video message on Tuesday.

"I would have been very happy if the Hurriyat leaders were free, if their passports had not been confiscated, if they had been given the opportunity to express themselves," Qureshi said. "Today people would not be chanting slogans of freedom in the shadow of bayonets."

"They will get their rights in the end," the foreign minister asserted. "As the resolve, courage and determination [to struggle for freedom] has been passed onto the younger generation, it has become clear that this movement will reach its conclusive end."

The foreign minister said that every child, every institution, every intellect in Pakistan is with the Kashmiris and lauds their sacrifices.

Pakistani support raises our morale: Mashal Malik

Mashal Malik, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik, in a video message thanked the people of Pakistan for the "unconditional and selfless support" for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

"This raises our morale and gives us more courage to fight against oppression, tyranny and against the occupation of Kashmir and Indian brutalities," she said.

"A day will hopefully arrive when liberty and freedom will be an air to breathe in Indian-occupied Kashmir and our promised right, our legitimate right, according to United Nations resolutions will be granted to us, like every human being on this earth has the right to honour, dignity and freedom," Malik said.

"Through the democratic voice of the Pakistani nation, the entire world is getting the message that this is a grassroots movement," she said.

"Every segment of society in Pakistan is united in feeling the pain of the Kashmiri people. The entire business community sustains a loss for a day, students don't go to school, they protest on the streets," Malik said.

"Whether doctors, engineers or media people, they are expressing their grief and sadness over the Indian genocide of innocent Kashmiris."

Govt plans activities to mark Feb 5

The government has planned a number of activities to mark the day and expose massive human rights violations and brutality being committed by the Indian forces to suppress the indigenous freedom movement.

The nation will observe a minute’s silence at 10am to pay tributes to Shuhada of Kashmir for sacrificing their lives for the right to self-determination in line with resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Following which, a human chain will be formed at D-Chowk in Islamabad with an active participation of people from all walks of life.

Human chains will also be formed at all connecting points of Pakistan and AJK.

President Arif Alvi will perform the groundbreaking of Yadgar-i-Shuhada in Muazffarabad and address the AJK Legislative Assembly. A seminar will be held at President House in which experts will share views on the Kashmir dispute and human rights violations in the held valley.

Rallies, public meetings and seminars will be held across the country and in AJK. Television channels will broadcast special documentaries and newspapers will publish special editions to highlight the miseries of the people of held Kashmir.

Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan will broadcast different programmes regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day. A Kashmir festival has been planned at Lok Virsa Islamabad. Kashmir artists and singers will perform in the festival.

