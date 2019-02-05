DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 05, 2019

JKLF chief Yasin Malik slams global 'criminal silence' over Indian oppression in Kashmir

Dawn.comUpdated February 05, 2019

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik on Tuesday slammed the international community's criminal silence over the continued oppression of Kashmiris under Indian occupation forces on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

On the occasion, Malik ─ in a video message shared with DawnNewsTV ─ thanked the Pakistani nation for standing in solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Feb 5.

"On this day, I would like to ask the international community, was it you who said that there could only be a military solution in Afghanistan?" he asked. "Today the same international community is talking to the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan, because it has understood that no nation can be defeated using military might, and that the solution to all problems lies in talks."

The JKLF chairman observed that the international community "has adopted a stance of criminal silence on Kashmir", even as infants, elders, and youths lose their lives and property to the cause each day.

"The citizens of Kashmir are people too," Malik asserted, adding that is why the international community ─ which seeks global peace and is making efforts for peace in Afghanistan ─ should make similar efforts for resolving the Kashmir issue "so that there is true peace in South Asia".

Pakistani support raises our morale: Mashal Malik

Mashal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, in a video message thanked the people of Pakistan for the "unconditional and selfless support" for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

"This raises our morale and gives us more courage to fight against oppression, tyranny and against the occupation of Kashmir and Indian brutalities," she said.

"A day will hopefully arrive when liberty and freedom will be an air to breathe in Indian-occupied Kashmir and our promised right, our legitimate right, according to United Nations resolutions will be granted to us, like every human being on this earth has the right to honour, dignity and freedom," Malik said.

"Through the democratic voice of the Pakistani nation, the entire world is getting the message that this is a grassroots movement," she said.

"Every segment of society in Pakistan is united in feeling the pain of the Kashmiri people. The entire business community sustains a loss for a day, students don't go to school, they protest on the streets," Malik said.

"Whether doctors, engineers or media people, they are expressing their grief and sadness over the Indian genocide of innocent Kashmiris."

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 05, 2019 09:46am

Kudos! Heroic statement...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Faif
Feb 05, 2019 10:01am

When you talk of kashmiris you just ignore the Kashmiri pandits the original inhibitors of Kashmir. They are not invaders.

Amit
Feb 05, 2019 10:03am

Please leave the kashmiris alone and better concentrate on your own country first.

G
Feb 05, 2019 10:23am

All uneducated people who haven’t even read the UN resolutions. So strange in such a large country of over 200 million people.

Human Being
Feb 05, 2019 10:27am

@Amit, What if the British asked the same question to Mangal Panday in 1857 ?

Zahid
Feb 05, 2019 10:36am

Shame on so called champions of human rights for silence in Indian atrocious rule in IOK

Urwashi
Feb 05, 2019 10:39am

Kashmiris have the same rights as other Indians and they get more privileges than others.

Amiya
Feb 05, 2019 10:40am

Indian Kashmiris don’t have to pledge any allegiance like the Kashmiris under Pakistan administrations have to do so.

Dhiman
Feb 05, 2019 10:42am

Every day Qureshi has some kind of rhetoric for India, and for Kashmir.

Akash
Feb 05, 2019 10:52am

Again attention grabbing tactics.

Akram
Feb 05, 2019 11:01am

Lets worry about getting our rights first.

Urwashi
Feb 05, 2019 11:01am

Kashmiris of AJK have to take permission to travel beyond in Pakistan where as Kashmiris of India can travel any part of India without permission.

Kashif
Feb 05, 2019 11:04am

Great statement. Kashmir is being recognized by the international community as a dispute that needs settling. Indians need to come out their delusion and recognize that Kashmiris do not want to be with them. And instead of focusing on just the Pandits, recognize what the majority of Kashmiris want.

Brijesh Kumar
Feb 05, 2019 11:07am

@Human Being, What does Pakistan has anything to do with Kashmir??? Don’t you guys call it Azad Kashmir which as per you has its own president and PM and parliament???

Citizen
Feb 05, 2019 11:15am

First you decide what you want to do. You are equally responsible for deaths of innocent Kashmiris.

Jai Bharat
Feb 05, 2019 11:17am

who is this yasin Malik ???

Nanak
Feb 05, 2019 11:18am

How old is this guy ? Still taking money from India, he should retire, enough taken care by India.

shehzad7
Feb 05, 2019 11:29am

We all know what happened in Jammu when the muslim majority became a muslim minority by India during the war of independence.

MG
Feb 05, 2019 11:30am

Only 2% of Kasmiris don't want to be with India and rest of peace loving 98% are getting annoyed. Who is stopping these 2% to run away?

Vivek
Feb 05, 2019 11:33am

Good diversion tactics

Ahmed Khalid
Feb 05, 2019 11:36am

@Jai Bharat , Read the Article you would come to know.

Ahmed Khalid
Feb 05, 2019 11:37am

Kashmir is an independent State.

Dogra
Feb 05, 2019 11:41am

Yasin Malick doesnt condemn, when J&K Kashmiri personals dies on line of duty fighting militancy.

WKD
Feb 05, 2019 11:42am

Waisted his entire life

Anonymouseeeee
Feb 05, 2019 11:45am

We Pakistanis proudly stand united with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters against the illegal Indian occupation.

Anonymouseeeee
Feb 05, 2019 11:46am

@Faif, it’s not the pundits but the Kashmiri muslims that are the original and rightful inhibitors of entire Kashmir. Get your facts straight son.

Amar
Feb 05, 2019 11:51am

@shehzad7, When did the war of Independence happen in Jammu? State the date, month and year.

Masood
Feb 05, 2019 11:54am

There is no power which can suppress Kashmiri people’s right of self determination! Military might is no solution! The day is not far when Kashmir will be freed from Indian occupation!!

Ankit
Feb 05, 2019 11:57am

wait some more time .... u'll get a chance to thank kashmiri hindus also

Abhijeet
Feb 05, 2019 11:58am

You cannot divide a country on the basis of religion and ethinicity Those days are gone.

Liaquat
Feb 05, 2019 12:10pm

Indian barbarism in Kahsmir has reached intolerable levels! Where are the champions of global human rights?

Pakistani
Feb 05, 2019 12:10pm

@urwashi, they need don't need your privilidges they need freedom. they will take care of their rights themselves.

King
Feb 05, 2019 12:13pm

@Ahmed Khalid, have you read UN & Shimla agreement ??

Anandi
Feb 05, 2019 12:13pm

@Human Being, British were driven out by Mangal Pandey.

King
Feb 05, 2019 12:14pm

@Anonymouseeeee, how many country supporting Pakistan on Kashmir issue ??

