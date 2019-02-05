DAWN.COM

February 05, 2019

Another US citizen hunts markhor

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated February 05, 2019

Bryan Kinsel Harlan with his trophy in Sassi village of Harmosh valley.—Dawn
GILGIT: A third American citizen on Monday hunted the highest-priced markhor during the current hunting season in Sassi village of Gilgit.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife department, Bryan Kinsel Harlan successfully hunted a flared-horned markhor from Sassi-Harmosh community conservation area.

The hunter had paid a record 110,000 US dollar as permit fee for hunting of the rare wildlife species in the region.

This is the highest permit fee ever offered in the country.

The foreign hunter managed to hunt a 41-inch markhor trophy, which is considered a good-sized trophy.

“It was an easy and close shot and I am pleased to take this trophy,” said the US hunter.

On Jan 21, another US citizen Dianda Christopher Anthony had hunted the highest-rated Astore Markhor after paying 105,000 US dollars.

On Jan 16, yet another American, John Amistoso, had hunted the Astore Markhor in the community-controlled Bunji area of Gilgit, paying the 100,000 US dollars permit fee.

So far, about 50 wildlife animals have been hunted by foreigners and national hunters in GB under trophy hunting season 2018-19.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2019

