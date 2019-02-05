DAWN.COM

Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

APPUpdated February 05, 2019

The day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in held Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces. ─ APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The nation is observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday (today) in a befitting manner, with a pledge to continue extending all possible support to the people of India-held Kashmir, who are struggling for more than seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.

The day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in held Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

The government has planned a number of activities to mark the day and expose massive human rights violations and brutality being committed by the Indian forces to suppress the indigenous freedom movement.

The nation will observe a minute’s silence at 10am to pay tributes to Shuhada of Kashmir for sacrificing their lives for the right to self-determination in line with resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Following which, a human chain will be formed at D-Chowk in Islamabad with an active participation of people from all walks of life.

Human chains will also be formed at all connecting points of Pakistan and AJK.

Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan will broadcast different programmes regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day. A Kashmir festival has been planned at Lok Versa Islamabad. Kashmir artists and singers will perform in the festival.

President Arif Alvi will perform groundbreaking of Yadgar-i-Shuhada in Muazffarabad and address the AJK Legislative Assembly. A seminar will be held at the President House in which experts will share views on the Kashmir dispute and human rights violations in the held valley.

Rallies, public meetings and seminars will be held across the country and in AJK. Television channels will broadcast special documentaries and newspapers will publish special editions to highlight the miseries of the people of held Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in London to attend an international conference on Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2019

