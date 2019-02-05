DAWN.COM

Abidi to be indicted in ex-CJ’s defamation case on 18th

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 05, 2019

Special judge Tahir Mehmood also handed Abidi copies of the challan, other material regarding the case. — File
ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Monday decided to indict former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a case pertaining to demotion of former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Special judge cyber crime court Tahir Mehmood set the date for Abidi’s indictment after handing him over the copies of challan and other material related to the case.

The Islamabad police had registered an FIR against Mr Abidi for using inappropriate language in a TV interview against the Supreme Court and judges.

The FIR was registered under Pakistan Penal Code’s (PPC) sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34 along with the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in response to a complaint lodged by Supreme Court’s Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo.

The former senator is facing three cases pertaining to his remarks made in the interview.

The Islamabad police had arrested him from outside the Supreme Court building on Oct 10 after the third case was registered against him.

But on Dec 19, the Supreme Court accepted an apology tendered by Mr Abidi but made it clear that the pardon had nothing to do with cases registered against him for defaming the chief justice of Pakistan.

The Adiala jail authorities released former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi on Dec 23 after receiving his bail orders issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2019

