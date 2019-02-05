Cries of Kashmiris have reached centre stage: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday thanked the members of the British Parliament for tabling a joint resolution on the Kashmir issue — a development he termed as "massive".

Qureshi was addressing the media after an international conference in London ahead of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, set to be observed on Feb 5 (Tuesday).

"Despite political polarisation in Pakistan, the country's political parties have proved that we are all united on the issue of Kashmir," the foreign minister said as he briefed the media. "We gave a very solid message to the media and to the House of Commons.

"Both the Conservative and Labour Party's representatives, as well as liberal democrats were there. The session went on for two hours in pin-drop silence and in front of a capacity audience.

"Everyone heard [each other's] views and participated [in the debate] but above all, at the end — and even I was not expecting this — Lord Qurban, representing the British Parliament, tabled a resolution and it was read out.

"That resolution was [endorsed by] the members of the House of Commons as well as the representatives of the Pakistani parliament. A joint resolution, in the form of a mission statement, has come out of that.

"This is such a massive development, and a victory for Pakistan. This is a victory for those innocent Kashmiris whose cries were heard and felt in the House of Commons today. This issue has reached the centre stage by the grace of God.

Qureshi also spoke of a protest reportedly staged against the Kashmir conference.

"You also must have seen that some Indian people first tried to get this conference stopped, pressurised the members and the government, and after that some 15 to 20 people protested as well," he said.

"I told them that 'go on' as protesting is their right. You can chant your slogans against us but stop the bullets and the use of pellet guns there."