DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Relatives of Sahiwal encounter victims to meet JIT head, record statements only if satisfied

Dawn.comFebruary 04, 2019

Email

Punjab chief minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV
Punjab chief minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV

Punjab chief minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said he had assured family members of deceased Mohammad Khalil, who was killed along with his wife and daughter in the Sahiwal encounter, that if, despite all promises being made, they were not satisfied with the probe into the victims' deaths, a judicial commission on the incident would be formed according to their wishes.

In a press conference along with Khalil's brother Jalil and relative Jameel, Gill announced that the deceased's relatives had decided that they would meet with the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sahiwal killings, Ijaz Hussain Shah.

Gill said the relatives will meet Shah tomorrow at 1pm and go over both circumstantial and eye-witness evidence that had been collected following the incident.

The elite Punjab police had in an alleged fake encounter last month killed four people, including parents Khalil and Nabeela, their teenage daughter, and neighbour Zeeshan, sending shock waves across the country as one of the couple's three surviving children who were witness to the episode denied the official version in a video that went viral on social media.

Gill today added that if Khalil's family were reassured and their distrust no longer remained, the relatives would record their statements with the JIT, in light of which a conclusion would be reached in the investigation.

He also said that the 'false' first information report (FIR) registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) following the incident should be thrown out and they should be given justice.

Earlier on Monday, while hearing a petition calling for the formation of a judicial commission to replace the joint investigation team currently looking into the case, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed had ordered that the testimony of the family members of the deceased be recorded.

In the press conference today evening, the provincial chief minister's spokesperson said that JIT head Shah had told him that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had been asked for videos regarding the incident, adding that those would be made part of the evidence.

As far as forensics are concerned, empty bullet casings that were recovered from the site of the incident were in the custody of the JIT. Gill added that as per the JIT head, weapons would be recovered from the five individuals, who were on judicial remand, once they were in police custody again. He said the weapons will be sent along with the empties to a forensic lab to be matched.

As per Gill, the JIT head said they had collected a lot of evidence and if it was required to end the trust deficit with Khalil's family, he was ready to share it.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Out of rage

Out of rage

How do we call out our families and friends when we see them employ a child?

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2019

Police reform

The KP police during PTI’s first government is the closest that Pakistan has come to having an independent police.
February 04, 2019

Diaspora bond

IN a first initiative of its kind, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration has launched a diaspora bond,...
February 04, 2019

Wildlife trafficking

A WHOPPING 8,300kg of pangolin scales and 2,100kg of ivory tusks were seized by custom officials in Hong Kong. ...
Updated February 03, 2019

Property: a welcome step

An important aspect of the fresh revision is also that it is in keeping with FATF’s recommendations.
February 03, 2019

Learning fests

THE three-day Adab Festival that concludes in Karachi today is a happy reminder that the avenues to learn and...
February 03, 2019

Targeted killings

MEMORIES of violence past have begun casting a shadow over Pakistan’s largest metropolis. After months of relative...