February 04, 2019

Ghotki shopkeeper arrested for allegedly raping 7-year-old

Shams BhuttoFebruary 04, 2019

A shopkeeper was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl a day prior in the Khambra Village of Taluka Ubauro subdivision of Ghotki district, Khambra Station House Officer (SHO) Qamar Abbas said. — File photo
A shopkeeper was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl a day prior in the Khambra village of Taluka Ubauro, Ghotki, Station House Officer (SHO) Qamar Abbas said.

Abbas said a first investigation report (FIR) has been registered against the suspect and initial investigations into the incident have started following his arrest.

According to the victim's father, his daughter went to the shop on Sunday to purchase sweets when the shopkeeper abducted her and raped her in a room next to the shop.

The minor was admitted to Civil Hospital Ubauro in an unconscious state, as per medico-legal officer Dr Afshan. She added that the victim was now out of danger.

The victim's blood sample was collected and sent to the Rohri Laboratory for medical examination and confirmation of rape.

Dr Afshan added that after the report from the chemical laboratory is received, a final report will be sent to the relevant authorities for further action.

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Feb 04, 2019 09:02pm

Police must conduct investigation on scientific grounds in order to make the case strong against the alleged rapist.

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 04, 2019 09:25pm

Disgusting...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

