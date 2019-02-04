DAWN.COM

Strike in Balochistan following PTM leader Loni's killing

Dawn.comFebruary 04, 2019

The call for a shutter-down strike was given by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and backed by ANP, BNP and NAP. — File
A shutter-down strike was observed in Quetta on Monday, while areas of Balochistan where the Pakhtun population is concentrated were shut down in protest against the death of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Arman Loni.

The call for a shutter-down strike was given by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) to protest against Loni's death, which allegedly occurred during a sit-in in Loralai on Saturday.

The Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party, National Party and the traders' community backed the call for today's strike.

Shops and shopping centres remained shut in Quetta and the flow of traffic was also sparse on roads.

Speaking about the incident, Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zia Langove said: "The incident that occurred in Loralai is sad. The Balochistan government is in solidarity with Loni's family."

However, the Balochistan Awami Party minister also said: "The arrival of PTM leaders to Balochistan in spite of the ban [on their entry] is not right. We will not let anyone become a tool against the state."

"We have attained peace in the area after many sacrifices by the forces. People should not become part of any anti-state movement."

Seemingly criticising the PTM's insistence on leading Loni's funeral, Langove said: "No one held funeral prayers in absentia for the 10 police officers that lost their lives in Loralai.

"An investigation is being carried out into Loni's killing and the real facts will come into light really soon. Do not try to weaken the state in an effort to please other nations," he added.

According to an official handout circulated on Sunday, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had directed that the inquiry report be submitted to him within 48 hours.

Following his death, Loni's family and members of PTM had maintained that he was killed in a police crackdown and demanded that the Balochistan government take notice of his death.

Khalid
Feb 04, 2019 08:23pm

Balochistan is boiling

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Feb 04, 2019 08:36pm

As If these political parties who are calling for protest have any credibility

Recommend 0
Maria Farooq
Feb 04, 2019 08:59pm

PTM always needs something to deliver inflammatory speeches against the state and its soverignity. DGISPR was right to warn them that dont cross red lines if you want your constitutional rights.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Feb 04, 2019 09:02pm

At least if India could make balochistan like situation in Indian part of kashmir. Hurriyat leaders and stone pelting situation would not have arised.

Recommend 0
Khalai Maqhlooq
Feb 04, 2019 09:16pm

When will this culture of strikes end? don't people get that they're only hurting themselves!

Recommend 0

Out of rage

