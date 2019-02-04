DAWN.COM

Top military brass 'satisfied' with progress on Afghan reconciliation process

Dawn.comUpdated February 04, 2019

The 218th Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, was presided over by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Photo courtesy DG ISPR Twitter
The military's top brass on Monday expressed satisfaction with the progress in "regional peace initiatives", particularly the Afghan reconciliation process, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued the same afternoon read.

The 218th Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, was presided over by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the press release, shared by Director General (DG) ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Twitter, the meeting reviewed the "geo-strategic environment" of the country. The forum also expressed its satisfaction with the improved internal security situation.

The conference also discussed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB) with India, with particular reference to the "continued ceasefire violations and Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris".

The press release added that the "state of preparedness" along the LOC/WB and the eastern border were reviewed in order to "thwart any misadventure from across".

"While safeguarding the borders and carrying on the ongoing stability operations through [Operation] Radd ul Fasaad, concurrent focus is now to be on strategising and implementing comprehensive national response against machinations by hostile intelligence agencies/inimical forces to undo the national gains for peace and stability," the press release quoted COAS Gen Bajwa as saying.

"The dividends of improved internal security must reach out to people of Pakistan through socioeconomic development," he said.

As per the press release, the forum also expressed solidarity with the "resilient Kashmiri brethren" on the eve of Kashmir Day, observed every year on Feb 5 to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal also called on Gen Bajwa at GHQ today. The two discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security, particularly the Afghanistan peace process, the ISPR reported.

The diplomat expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's efforts in the ongoing Afghan peace process.

Comments (7)

Zahid
Feb 04, 2019 06:44pm

Proud and professional military of a proud country. Keep it up

Orakzai
Feb 04, 2019 06:56pm

Your job is watchman, so better be watchman nothing else.

Brian
Feb 04, 2019 06:59pm

If it wasnt, then!!!

Fastrack
Feb 04, 2019 07:12pm

We Pakistanis stand with our valiant army.

Hassan Shabbir
Feb 04, 2019 07:19pm

And stay away for real estate business.... your job is only to protect borders.

Mr.Afghani
Feb 04, 2019 07:33pm

Afghanistan problem is none of your business. Mind your own business within your own borders.

Zak
Feb 04, 2019 07:33pm

We know, that the nation is safe when a professional armed forces guard our borders and from enemy within.

