DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC halts execution of prisoner after being informed of 'reconciliation with heirs of victims'

Haseeb BhattiFebruary 04, 2019

Email

The Supreme Court on Monday halted the death sentence of a convict, Muhammad Siddique, who was scheduled to be executed on February 7 at the Gujranwala Central Jail. — File photo
The Supreme Court on Monday halted the death sentence of a convict, Muhammad Siddique, who was scheduled to be executed on February 7 at the Gujranwala Central Jail. — File photo

The Supreme Court on Monday halted the death sentence of a convict, Muhammad Siddique, who was scheduled to be executed on February 7 [Thursday] at the Gujranwala Central Jail.

On the basis of Section 381 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Siddique's counsel Advocate Zulfiqar Bhutta had submitted a petition in the SC on Feb 2.

Advocate Bhutta told the court that a reconciliation had been reached between the convict and the legal heirs of the victims.

He added that under Section 381, the death sentence can also be changed to life imprisonment.

Section 381 of the CrPC states: Execution of order passed under Section 376 : When a sentence of death passed by a Court of Sessions submitted to the High Court for confirmation, such Court of Session shall, on receiving the order of confirmation or other order of the High Court thereon, cause such order to be carried into effect by issuing a warrant or taking such other steps as may be necessary: provided that the sentence of death shall not be executed if the heirs of the deceased pardon the convict or enter into a compromise with him even at the last moment before execution of the sentence.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, halted the execution and sent a notice to the advocate general and prosecutor general of Punjab. The hearing of the case was adjourned until Feb 13.

Siddique was arrested in 1995 for the murder of three individuals — Muhammad Saleem, Salma Bibi and Saba Saleem — in Gujranwala.

He was convicted in 2000 by judge Sheikh Liaqat Ali of a special court in Gujranwala.

Earlier on March 30, 2016, the then president Mamnoon Hussain had rejected the death row convict's mercy appeal and his black warrants were issued, as per the petition submitted by his counsel.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Fez
Feb 04, 2019 05:18pm

These “reconciliations” must end.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Out of rage

Out of rage

How do we call out our families and friends when we see them employ a child?

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2019

Police reform

The KP police during PTI’s first government is the closest that Pakistan has come to having an independent police.
February 04, 2019

Diaspora bond

IN a first initiative of its kind, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration has launched a diaspora bond,...
February 04, 2019

Wildlife trafficking

A WHOPPING 8,300kg of pangolin scales and 2,100kg of ivory tusks were seized by custom officials in Hong Kong. ...
Updated February 03, 2019

Property: a welcome step

An important aspect of the fresh revision is also that it is in keeping with FATF’s recommendations.
February 03, 2019

Learning fests

THE three-day Adab Festival that concludes in Karachi today is a happy reminder that the avenues to learn and...
February 03, 2019

Targeted killings

MEMORIES of violence past have begun casting a shadow over Pakistan’s largest metropolis. After months of relative...