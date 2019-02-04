PM Khan launches countrywide Sehat Insaf Card scheme
Prime Minister Imran Khan at a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday launched the first phase of the countrywide Sehat Insaf Card scheme to provide free medical treatment to approximately 80 million people.
The card, which falls under the PTI's Sehat Sahulat Programme, was part of a health insurance scheme first launched by the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2016.
"It was first issued to half of all households, then to 69 per cent of poor households in KP," the prime minister told attendees of the event. "It made a big difference."
Under the scheme, over 80 million people ─ or 10.5 million households below the poverty line ─ will receive free medical treatment worth Rs720,000 in private or state-owned hospitals. Around 15m people will receive the cards over the next two years.
Over 150 hospitals will provide free treatment ─ including procedures such as angioplasty, brain surgery, and cancer ─ under this facility. The Sehat Insaf Card will cover treatment of all ailments except transplants, Radio Pakistan reported.
"The cards will be distributed in Islamabad, then our tribal areas and then all over the country," Khan said.
According to Minister for Health Aamir Kiani, the scheme will be launched in Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Islamabad. Each family in the tribal districts will be provided the cards, whereas 85,000 families in Islamabad will be given cards. Each card holder will also be provided cost of transport up to Rs1,000 for each hospital visit.
The prime minister noted that under privileged or working class individuals often have difficulty subsisting on their salaries and meeting their household expenses. "When there's an illness, their entire budget is upset," he explained. "Research has shown that many households struggle financially due to illness" since they are already surviving at subsistence level.
He told attendees of the ceremony that when a member of a under-privileged household falls ill, his family "would sell everything" in order to be able to afford treatment.
"It's very important that we protect our poor with health cards so that if someone in their homes falls ill, they know that they can just take the Health Card to a hospital and receive treatment," Prime Minister Khan said.
A National Steering Committee comprising representatives from the federal, provincial and regional Health Departments will also be formed to review performance under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.
Khan conceded that citizens have been facing difficulties due to rupee devaluation and the ensuing rise in prices. "We are aware that people are going through hard times. The rates of gas and electricity have risen. We are aware. We are trying our best to ease circumstances as much as possible for those most affected."
The premier said he would announce a comprehensive poverty alleviation programme in the coming days.
A coordinate programme of this nature will be introduced for the first time in Pakistan's history, he said, adding that it would bring together a host of different institutions under one umbrella.
Additionally, he said, the government would provide cheap loans to needy people so they can build homes.
As part of its poverty alleviation drive across Pakistan’s poorest districts, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in its manifesto had stated that it would "upscale the Sehat Insaf Card Programme across Pakistan to provide access to quality healthcare to citizens."
Comments (22)
Hope this will be equally successful in Punjab also.
Awesome initiative!
Very good initiative if implemented honestly and efficiently.
This is not a new scheme and it has existed since PMLN times and has been re-packaged only. Difference is that only picture of NS and SS have been removed. Google it and look for images of its previous inaugurations, if in doubt!
Real issues is the quality of health service that is available in the hospitals on the insurance panel for this scheme. Our general and private hospitals have very poor quality of actual health provisions that are needed to provide care especially those on its panel. It will give rise to further exploitation in the name of the poor by doing unnecessary treatments and over-inflated insurance claims unless proper checks and balances are instituted with a clear understanding of corruption that is rife in every part of Pakistani culture.
Why do you add "Insaf" in this scheme? Just Seht Card is enough. Do You want to promote your party with gov expenses like others?
This program, as intiated by the previous government, is already in place in most of Punjab
Well done sir/prime minister of Pakistan. Salute to you.
If this project materializes and our poor will really get access to free medical services, as this article suggests, then my view point will change towards the PTI, for sure.
Instead of providing these sehat cards, and encouraging an american model of healthcare, the govt should improve public hospitals infrastcture, quality and standards. Establish a large world class hospital in every divisional headquarter, which should be equipped with every modern facility for almost every disease. Also, ensure timely access to such a hospital by building a net of modern ambulance services accross the country. By issuing these health card, you are actually putting off your shoulders the responsibility of fixing govt hospitals and thus providing free and accessible healthcare to citizens.
Best
PMIK did not make any budget allocation for this.
Congratulations! What has not been achieved in the richest country in the world - I.e. the United States, Pakistan is already aiming towards it.
Finally someone is thinking about real problems of the poor.
Regards, rashid
IK can make wonders in Pakistan... This new is great to read
Bravo!! This is the top story of the day.
It is all about numbers. If 80 million people are to benefit and on average 50,000 subsidy is given to each individual every year, the scheme will incur the expense of 4 trillion rupees. This is about three times of our annual defence budget. I don't think out current revenue collection levels make this scheme feasible.
We are still waiting for the first house our of the five million promised by PTI, the first job of the 10 million promised by PTI and so on.
A blessing PM Khan. Great move.
Great initiative by PM IK.....but does government has funds to finance this program? History shows that government managed health care system in this part of the world is a failure.....
Excellent news for the poor and the needy people - "over 80 million, poor people will receive medical treatment up to Rs 720,000". No other government has done what PM Imran Khan has done for the poor people, as other so called leaders were busy making money through different means. This is a big CHANGE!
Given crushing debts, who will pay for this ?
Finally, a step in the right direction.
Khan you are moving too fast... Country is not ready.