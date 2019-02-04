Sami to captain Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 4

Fast bowler Mohammad Sami will be leading Islamabad United in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting February 14.

The decision was announced on Monday in a press release shared on Twitter by the franchise.

United also shared a video of owner Ali Naqvi announcing the news in a video.

"Mohammad Sami has been a true match winner, not only for Islamabad United but also has been an amazing bowler in [the] PSL itself," Naqvi said.

"We are very very happy for him, for his entire family and we are looking forward to seeing him leading from the front and giving his best as he always does in each match," he added.

In a statistical review recently shared by the PSL, Sami was ranked as the second most prolific bowler with 37 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55.

The fourth edition of the cricketing league is set to start on Feb 14 in Dubai between Islamabad United, winners of PSL 3, and the Lahore Qalanders.