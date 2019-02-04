DAWN.COM

February 04, 2019

Sami to captain Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 4

Dawn.comFebruary 04, 2019

Mohammad Sami at a press conference held to announce his captaincy. — Photo courtesy Islamabad United Twitter
Fast bowler Mohammad Sami will be leading Islamabad United in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting February 14.

The decision was announced on Monday in a press release shared on Twitter by the franchise.

United also shared a video of owner Ali Naqvi announcing the news in a video.

"Mohammad Sami has been a true match winner, not only for Islamabad United but also has been an amazing bowler in [the] PSL itself," Naqvi said.

"We are very very happy for him, for his entire family and we are looking forward to seeing him leading from the front and giving his best as he always does in each match," he added.

In a statistical review recently shared by the PSL, Sami was ranked as the second most prolific bowler with 37 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55.

The fourth edition of the cricketing league is set to start on Feb 14 in Dubai between Islamabad United, winners of PSL 3, and the Lahore Qalanders.

PSL2019
Sport

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Kashif
Feb 04, 2019 03:53pm

Brilliant bowler, brilliant team player and brilliant person with sound ethics. The many charms of M. Sami. Could still be an international player bowler and a really good one. Take Sami to the world cup.

Recommend 0
Hyder
Feb 04, 2019 04:21pm

Sir

The Qalandars , Islamabad and Multan have all appointed players in their late thirties as captains, simply ridiculous!!!

Why these franchises in the PSL4 are not appointing young captains that can lead their team in the future as well and we can have alternatives for the senior side as well.???

Thanks

Recommend 0
kash
Feb 04, 2019 04:33pm

Rumman Raees - I know he got injured during last psl or just before but why didnt they bring him back to Pak national team after rehabilitation. He was missed in South Africa

Recommend 0

