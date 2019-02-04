ATC extends Khadim Rizvi, TLP leaders' judicial remand until Feb 8

Police on Monday arrested dozens of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers after they tried to block an armoured vehicle carrying the party chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was produced by the law enforcement agencies before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Several workers had gathered outside an ATC in Lahore where Rizvi had been brought for the hearing of a case registered against him and five other party leaders — who were also produced before the court today — for damaging property and vandalism during violent protests that the TLP held following a Supreme Court verdict that acquitted Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case last year.

The TLP leaders, including Afzal Qadri, Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, Farooqul Hasan, Shafqat Jamil and Waheed Noor, appeared amid heavy security before ATC admin judge Sheikh Sajjad today after the expiration of their 14-day judicial remand. The court extended their judicial remand until Feb 8.

After the hearing was over, TLP workers tried to block an armoured vehicle carrying Rizvi away from the ATC, leading the police to launch a crackdown and arrest multiple workers.

Rizvi was taken into 'protective custody' by the police on Nov 23, 2018 in a massive crackdown against TLP workers.

The crackdown had come two days before the TLP was going to resume its protest against the Supreme Court's acquittal of Aasia Bibi.