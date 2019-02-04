DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ATC extends Khadim Rizvi, TLP leaders' judicial remand until Feb 8

Rana BilalFebruary 04, 2019

Email

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other party leaders are facing sedition charges. — File photo
TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other party leaders are facing sedition charges. — File photo

Police on Monday arrested dozens of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers after they tried to block an armoured vehicle carrying the party chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was produced by the law enforcement agencies before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Several workers had gathered outside an ATC in Lahore where Rizvi had been brought for the hearing of a case registered against him and five other party leaders — who were also produced before the court today — for damaging property and vandalism during violent protests that the TLP held following a Supreme Court verdict that acquitted Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case last year.

The TLP leaders, including Afzal Qadri, Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, Farooqul Hasan, Shafqat Jamil and Waheed Noor, appeared amid heavy security before ATC admin judge Sheikh Sajjad today after the expiration of their 14-day judicial remand. The court extended their judicial remand until Feb 8.

After the hearing was over, TLP workers tried to block an armoured vehicle carrying Rizvi away from the ATC, leading the police to launch a crackdown and arrest multiple workers.

Rizvi was taken into 'protective custody' by the police on Nov 23, 2018 in a massive crackdown against TLP workers.

The crackdown had come two days before the TLP was going to resume its protest against the Supreme Court's acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Out of rage

Out of rage

How do we call out our families and friends when we see them employ a child?

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2019

Police reform

The KP police during PTI’s first government is the closest that Pakistan has come to having an independent police.
February 04, 2019

Diaspora bond

IN a first initiative of its kind, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration has launched a diaspora bond,...
February 04, 2019

Wildlife trafficking

A WHOPPING 8,300kg of pangolin scales and 2,100kg of ivory tusks were seized by custom officials in Hong Kong. ...
Updated February 03, 2019

Property: a welcome step

An important aspect of the fresh revision is also that it is in keeping with FATF’s recommendations.
February 03, 2019

Learning fests

THE three-day Adab Festival that concludes in Karachi today is a happy reminder that the avenues to learn and...
February 03, 2019

Targeted killings

MEMORIES of violence past have begun casting a shadow over Pakistan’s largest metropolis. After months of relative...