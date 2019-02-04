DAWN.COM

Federal govt holds power to form judicial commission on Sahiwal killings: LHC chief justice

Rana BilalFebruary 04, 2019

The elite Punjab police had in an alleged fake encounter last month killed four people, including parents Khalil and Nabeela, their teenage daughter, and neighbour Zeeshan. — File
A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) hearing a case about the creation of a judicial commission on the Sahiwal killings on Monday conceded that the court no longer holds the power to order the creation of such a commission.

The elite Punjab police had in an alleged fake encounter last month killed four people, including parents Khalil and Nabeela, their teenage daughter, and neighbour Zeeshan, sending shock waves across the country as one of the couple's three surviving children who were witness to the episode denied the official version in a video that went viral on social media.

"The court had ordered for the formation of a judicial commission in the Model Town case," the petitioner's lawyer said.

"The law has been changed and the federal government now holds the power [to order the creation of a judicial commission]," LHC Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed said while ordering that the court be informed about the steps to be taken for the formation of a commission.

The head of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to look into the killings was also present in court.

Upon being told that the JIT report was not ready as yet, the bench expressed its displeasure and ordered that the report be presented in court by 1pm, till which time the hearing was postponed.

Last week, the Punjab government had agreed to the formation of a judicial commission if the opposition is not satisfied with the JIT's report on the Sahiwal tragedy.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, directed him to ensure speedy justice to the grieving family.

Sahiwal encounter

