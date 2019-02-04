DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 04, 2019

Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy arrives in Pakistan to overwhelming welcome from fans

Abdul GhaffarFebruary 04, 2019

Fans take selfies with Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy and chairman Javed Afridi at Islamabad International Airport. — Photo by author
Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy arrived in Peshawar on Monday to attend his team's kit and anthem inauguration ahead of the fourth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), set to begin on February 14.

The West Indies cricketer was welcomed by scores of fans as he landed at the Islamabad International Airport, where he was received by chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi. Sammy was then taken to Peshawar — where he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Zalmi's kit and anthem for PSL's fourth edition — via motorway amid heavy security.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy arrives at IIA amid heavy security. — Photo by author
During his visit, the Zalmi captain will also visit the Army Public School in Peshawar. About 150 people, most of whom were students, were massacred in a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in 2014.

Sammy has been playing for Zalmi since the first season of the PSL and became a fan favourite after he became one of the first international players to visit Pakistan to play the final of the second edition of the tournament, that was held in Lahore in 2017. Zalmi won the tournament under Sammy's captaincy that year.

