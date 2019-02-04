DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan safe for foreign players, says WI women’s cricket captain

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 04, 2019

Email

Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof with West Indies' Merissa Aguilleira before a match. — File photo
Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof with West Indies' Merissa Aguilleira before a match. — File photo

KARACHI: The captain of women’s cricket team of West Indies, Merissa Aguilleira, has said Pakistan is a safe country for international matches.

She was speaking at a dinner arranged by Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, the inspector general of Sindh police, at the Central Police Office on Saturday event for members of the women’s cricket teams of West Indies and Pakistan.

Aguilleira observed that Pakistanis were peaceful people and it was her team’s “earnest desire to come again to Pakistan”.

“We enjoyed playing cricket in Pakistan, no matter who wins.”

“Not only we but the cricket professionals are also happy to see that the people of Pakistan love cricket and respect the players,” she said.

Captain of the Pakistan team Bisma Maroof thanked the Sindh police for hosting the dinner in honour of the two teams and expressed the hope that international cricket matches would return to Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr Imam said the conclusion of West Indian team’s visit to Pakistan without mishap showed the country was safe for foreign players. He dubbed the visiting players “envoys of peace”.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Out of rage

Out of rage

How do we call out our families and friends when we see them employ a child?

Editorial

February 04, 2019

Police reform

IT is ironic that a signature achievement of the PTI during the past five years while running Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
February 04, 2019

Diaspora bond

IN a first initiative of its kind, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration has launched a diaspora bond,...
February 04, 2019

Wildlife trafficking

A WHOPPING 8,300kg of pangolin scales and 2,100kg of ivory tusks were seized by custom officials in Hong Kong. ...
Updated February 03, 2019

Property: a welcome step

An important aspect of the fresh revision is also that it is in keeping with FATF’s recommendations.
February 03, 2019

Learning fests

THE three-day Adab Festival that concludes in Karachi today is a happy reminder that the avenues to learn and...
February 03, 2019

Targeted killings

MEMORIES of violence past have begun casting a shadow over Pakistan’s largest metropolis. After months of relative...