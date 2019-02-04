Pakistan safe for foreign players, says WI women’s cricket captain

KARACHI: The captain of women’s cricket team of West Indies, Merissa Aguilleira, has said Pakistan is a safe country for international matches.

She was speaking at a dinner arranged by Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, the inspector general of Sindh police, at the Central Police Office on Saturday event for members of the women’s cricket teams of West Indies and Pakistan.

Aguilleira observed that Pakistanis were peaceful people and it was her team’s “earnest desire to come again to Pakistan”.

“We enjoyed playing cricket in Pakistan, no matter who wins.”

“Not only we but the cricket professionals are also happy to see that the people of Pakistan love cricket and respect the players,” she said.

Captain of the Pakistan team Bisma Maroof thanked the Sindh police for hosting the dinner in honour of the two teams and expressed the hope that international cricket matches would return to Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr Imam said the conclusion of West Indian team’s visit to Pakistan without mishap showed the country was safe for foreign players. He dubbed the visiting players “envoys of peace”.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2019