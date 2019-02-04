Kidney stone detected as Nawaz undergoes tests
LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent various medical tests at the Services Hospital here on Sunday to ascertain severity of different diseases he is suffering from.
A hospital official said Mr Sharif underwent CT scan and ultrasound to assess the level of his kidney problem while blood tests were conducted to profile his heart issues. Besides the tests, he said, the former premier was medically examined for an hour before being shifted back to his VVIP room at the hospital, where strict security has been ensured.
The official said the tests had detected a stone in Mr Sharif’s left kidney.
Responding to a question, he said a medical board would examine the test reports and prescribe medicines to be taken and medical procedures to be adopted.
Surgeon Dr Mahmood Ayaz, medicine specialist Dr Kamran Cheema and Dr Sajid Nisar are members of the board and a cardiologist will be called if needed.
Maryam, with other family members, visits her father at Services Hospital
It is learnt that the board has decided to consult the personal physician of Mr Sharif, who was shifted to the Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday on the advice of a special board, which also comprised two military doctors.
The Punjab government had directed the hospital management for a “detailed examination/investigation/management” of Mr Sharif in the “minimum required period”. However, the hospital authorities are not yet sure for how many days he will be kept at the health facility.
Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan says Mr Sharif will be sent back to jail once his health improves.
“He is being provided the best facilities in every way. He has also been given his favourite dishes in jail,” said the minister.
Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz along with her husband retired Capt Mohammad Safdar, son Junaid and son-in-law Raheel Munir visited Mr Sharif at the hospital.
Initially, the security personnel denied entry to Raheel but then allowed him to go in at the request of Ms Maryam. The family took lunch together as Ms Maryam had brought home-cooked food for her father.
A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader told Dawn that Mr Sharif and her daughter discussed political affairs, particularly re-organisation of the party as there were some complaints from Sindh. The PML-N is preparing to launch a membership drive after March 23.
Meanwhile, PML-N supporters have set up a token hunger strike camp outside the hospital where charged workers raised slogans against the government and in favour of the PML-N supremo. Special prayers were also offered for speedy recovery of Mr Sharif.
Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2019
Love the way you faced courts and rule of law. Get well soon NS!
Kidney stones one of the most common problems in Pakistan , it’s the hard unfiltered water that ordinary people in Pakistan drink every day. Pakistanis don’t have access to even clean water , last 10 yrs water quality has continued to deteriorate, hope the new govt will do better .
All inmates should be provided with the same facilities as they did to NS. Otherwise I say the same what Fawad Chaudhry said, that we have two separate laws, one for rich and other for the poor.
It is a minor procedure to remove kidney stones that can be done in Pakistan, nothing to worry about Mr Nawaz Sharif, you will recover fairly quickly. There are millions of people undergo such procedures every week and recover within 24 hours, so you will back to jail to serve your sentence. No more foreign trips for basic medical tests, everything is available in Pakistan!
Nawaz Sharif can be shifted to indian Hospitals as they provide good treatment at affordable cost
Convicted felon discovers he is no longer in prison...
Praying for his fast and full health recovery and freedom from political victimization. Ameen
CYSTONE named Ayurveda medicine in tablet as well as syrup form is best cure. The said medicine is produced by Himalaya drug company.
Wish him a speedy recovery .