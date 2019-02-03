South Africa end Pakistan's record run of T20 series victories
Pakistan's world-record run of 11 straight Twenty20 series victories came to an end on Sunday as South Africa won by seven runs at the Wanderers.
South Africa defended its total of 188-3 after two thrilling final overs, when four Pakistan wickets fell and the tourists ended on 181-7.
It gave South Africa a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series and saw Pakistan slip to defeat in a bilateral T20 series for the first time in three years.
Chasing 188, Pakistan scored rapidly at the start of their innings, with Azam hitting the first three balls off Beuran Hendricks for four. It was 70 for one at the end of the six-over power play — 26 runs ahead of South Africa's total at the same stage.
Azam and Hussain Talat (59) put on 102 off 75 balls for the second wicket.
“We had the game but we couldn't finish it,” said Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik.
The tempo of the game changed when Azam pulled a slower ball from Beuran Hendricks to deep midwicket after hitting 13 fours and a six in a 58-ball innings.
“We didn't start too well with the ball,” said Miller, who was named man of the match. “We were too short and too wide but the bowlers pulled it back.”
Although neither took a wicket, Miller praised left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and new fast bowler Lutho Sipamla for economical bowling in the middle overs before the late-innings collapse.
Batting first, stand-in captain David Miller hit an explosive half-century as South Africa made a strong finish to their innings. Miller slammed 65 not out off 29 balls to enable South Africa to post 188 for three in their 20 overs.
Captaining South Africa for the first time because Faf du Plessis was rested for the last two matches of the series, Miller went on the rampage in the closing overs after South Africa made a relatively sedate start on an unusually slow, dry Wanderers pitch.
Miller hit five sixes and four fours as South Africa scored 127 runs in the last ten overs of an innings which was interrupted for half an hour by a rain shower. The break came with South Africa on 140 for three after 17.1 overs and they added 48 runs off the remaining 17 balls of the innings.
New cap Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks put on 58 for the first wicket but used up 53 balls. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim, who opened the bowling, took one for nine in four overs. He bowled a maiden to Malan and had the newcomer stumped after an otherwise promising innings of 33 off 31 balls.
Rassie van der Dussen hit four sixes in a quickfire innings of 45 off 27 balls to lift the scoring rate before Miller finished the innings with some ferocious hitting.
Left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari, whose first two balls were hit for six by Malan, conceded 63 runs off his four overs.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20 International match.
Shaheen Afridi came in place of Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan, while Lutho Sipamla and Janneman Malan debuted for South Africa.
Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said the possibility of rain had influenced his decision to field first despite having failed by six runs in a chase in the opening match in Cape Town on Friday.
South African skipper Faf du Plessis has been rested for the last two T20 matches with David Miller leading the side in his place.
“It will be nice to put a score on the board and put them under pressure,” said David Miller.
Teams:
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik(c), Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari
Comments (59)
Glad to see the back of amir, this should be the end of him. But where is Junaid Khan?
Best luck Pakistan
Hopefully greenshirts have learnt their lessons from the first T/20 loss against South Africa especially, the two overs, which turned the match out of their reach. Let's hope that they will rectify their mistakes in today's second match of the series according. Remember, it's hard to come at top but it's very difficult to stay there.
Rain is on SA on this tour.
Hassan is good in ODIs only. What’s the criteria of selection likes of asif Rizwan and some others over Umar Akmal? Please stop embarrassing us.
Pak bowlers are average minus except afridi and amir...no quality spinner or bowlers as on 90s .. Irfan taller guy Junaid not in selection
not wise to prefer Shinwari over Amir. He got lucky in one match. Bad choice.
Micky Arthur and chief selector should leave now. Too embarrassing. Have some shame. You can’t keep your personal problems ahead of national interest. Keeping away Umar Akmal for your own grudge isn’t helping limited overs side.
@aldab, amir is a failed bowler long time ago. And you are comparing him to the class of Afridi and Junaid Khan.
What batting by Miller!! Wow!!! Usman Shinwari does not get it simply bowling fast is not the way to go you have to bowl line and length and adjust you speed. Why is Faheem not playing? They make him play one match and drop him, he could have been an effective bowler. I would not have had Usman bowl the last over, poor captaincy by Shoaib Malik. Great bowling by Imad Wasim. Pakistan might have a tough time chasing this target unless Farkhar can do something outstanding. Lets see what happens!!
@wsyed, he got lucky in one match? Are you for real? He was probably the most economical bowler in the recent BBL. Miles ahead of amir, so is Mir Hamza. amir cant even buy a wicket.
1-1 or 2-0
@Pak_UK, Umar Akmal should stay out. He underperforms because his brother isn't selected. No team needs players like that. Disgusting attitude he has.
horrendous bowling, short, too full, or leg side by PAK. Poor captaincy, leading to a huge score. bowling was supposed be our strength. today, it was juvenile bowling, except by IMAD and shaheen.
South Africa is a strong team --- likely to win today.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, basic mistakes, given Maliks experience. bowlers were wayward most of the innings. Hasan and Shinwari were very poor.
Hope Pakistan chase this total. Don’t understand why Malik didn’t completed the quota of Shadab???
Wishes from India Sampat
@Love from India, need skill and professionalism, not luck. thanks.
Babar Azam you beauty!!! Wow!!! Timing and stroke play is simply fascinating!!! Go Babar and Talat!!!
189 runs. Piece of cake.
This isn’t acceptable.. Micky and Inzi should quit.
Pak is worlds best T20 team, surely will manage to win!
SA 2-0...Whitewash on the card...
Its a matter of another 2 boundaries shoaib malik
Good start but trashy finish, can't keep calm at crucial momentslike any inexperienced team, need to learn lot from big 3.
@Aaron, SA B team beat PK ...
Sorry it's 2-0 in T20 too!
@Tekozer Farooqi, SA 2 -0....
Lost series to a South African team missing half their side. Even a full strength PAK team isn't good enough for South Africa B team.
Many Tv sets will be punished tonight in Pakistan.
@Tekozer Farooqi, Then go and eat the cake!
Congratulations Green Shirt, Not that short of expectation
It's all over for No. 1 T20 team.
Close fight. Bad luck.
Congratulations to south Africa and hope Pakistan will avoid white wash against them.
Pakistan lost both T-20s by a margin of a winning stroke! Indeed a very poor captaincy by Shoaib Malik, supported fully by brainless bowling by Shanwari!
shinwaris and hasans very poor bowling cost the team the match, along with poor captaincy.
What happened? How did Pakistan lose this match?
Very close matches . In both the cases green shirt lost by a whisker. Probably home crowd support made all the difference. Let's hope the last match is equally interesting
Babar Azam you are one of the exquisite jewel in current cricket world keep it up...Hard luck your team could not win..
Pak has only 2 quality bowlers,Amir and Shadab,why Amir is sitting out,shameful selection by people who put their own likes and dislikes over the country.
Well green did not have skill or technique to play good shots. No confidence and sure green cannot play against a strong team. Don't start blame game and accept you guy's just talk lab , lab and when time come to play cannot take on pressure. What a embarrassing moment for Green and Selectors.
Shinwari’s last over was the difference - he gave 29 runs! That was a poor decision by Shoaib Malik, knowing that Shinwari has given plenty of runs in his previous overs.
Let that sink in: 29 runs in last over. We lost by 7 runs.
After 2 1/2 years Pakistan winning streak in T 20 series has ended. Things to ponder what has been changed from previous winning T20 series to this one.
Great match, I was cheering for SA all the way
Pakistan team will manage to win third T20!
All those calling this a close match that what t20s are.
Difference about Pakistan losing and winning, good and bad Captaincy.
Before Sarfraz became Captain, Pakistan use to lose regularly in T20I, but with Sarfraz, Pakistan record changed.
14 matches before Sarfraz captaincy: 3 loses … 1 win … 3 loses … 2 wins … 1 lost … 1 win … 3 loses … and then Sarfraz took over as captain … Result:
33 matches under Sarfraz captaincy: 6 wins … (1 lost) … 2 wins … (1 lost) … 4 wins … (1 lost) … 8 wins … (1 lost) … 9 wins … that is … 29 wins and 4 loses. … that is 88 percent win and 12 percent lost.
Under Sarfrraz, Pakistan never lost a series or even T20I matches in row (though in past, Pakistan lost many times 3 matches in row (7 times), and at one time lost 6 matches in row.
Once Sarfraz got banned, Pakistan lost 2 T20Is in row. It seems, Pakistan needs aggressive and involved captain who can motivate players and rebuke them if necessary, as Sarfraz used to so, and that is how good results were obtained.
Umar Akmal and Kamran Akmal shud be included in the team..
South Africa is a better team. Deserved to win.
@Ganges Khan, afridi, Junaid, Mir Hamza and Irfan are all better than amir.
Can't believe the scoreline. When I last saw, it was 143 or something for 1. Went to shop for a quick grocery purchases and came back in time for the final over only to find pak had lost almost all wickets!! I, along with many need to get my head around what exactly transpired! Pak pulling a defeat from the jaws of victory!!
match was fixed.
@Ganges Khan, amir is dropped because he cant take wickets and has average speed of 120kph...spin bowlers bowl quicker than this. I'm surprised he wasn't dropped earlier while more talented bowlers sit on the bench because of him.
Bad Luck Pakistan, played well
Took a few good catches they made him a captan?
Amazingly nobody is cursing Captain and wicket keeper batsman Rizwan. In case of Sarfraz everybody had axes while criticizing him. Enjoy new captain and new wicket keeper batsman.
Very entertaining game. Thanks to both teams. Both had their ups and their downs.Pakistan left too much at the end to accomplish. Better luck next time.
Can't blame Shinwari’s last over for 29 runs - someone else might have leaked more.