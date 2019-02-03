DAWN.COM

Miller slams half-century as South Africa set 189-run target for Pakistan in 2nd T20

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated February 03, 2019

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot during the T20I match between against Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. —AP
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot during the T20I match between against Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. —AP

Stand-in captain David Miller hit an explosive half-century as South Africa made a strong finish to their innings in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Miller slammed 65 not out off 29 balls to enable South Africa to post 188 for three in their 20 overs.

Captaining South Africa for the first time because Faf du Plessis was rested for the last two matches of the series, Miller went on the rampage in the closing overs after South Africa made a relatively sedate start on an unusually slow, dry Wanderers pitch.

Miller hit five sixes and four fours as South Africa scored 127 runs in the last ten overs of an innings which was interrupted for half an hour by a rain shower. The break came with South Africa on 140 for three after 17.1 overs and they added 48 runs off the remaining 17 balls of the innings.

New cap Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks put on 58 for the first wicket but used up 53 balls. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim, who opened the bowling, took one for nine in four overs. He bowled a maiden to Malan and had the newcomer stumped after an otherwise promising innings of 33 off 31 balls.

Rassie van der Dussen hit four sixes in a quickfire innings of 45 off 27 balls to lift the scoring rate before Miller finished the innings with some ferocious hitting.

Left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari, whose first two balls were hit for six by Malan, conceded 63 runs off his four overs.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20 International match.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first. — DawnNewsTV

Shaheen Afridi came in place of Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan, while Lutho Sipamla and Janneman Malan debuted for South Africa.

Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said the possibility of rain had influenced his decision to field first despite having failed by six runs in a chase in the opening match in Cape Town on Friday.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis has been rested for the last two T20 matches with David Miller leading the side in his place.

“It will be nice to put a score on the board and put them under pressure,” said stand-in captain David Miller, who said South Africa were keen to clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.

The Proteas hold a 1-0 lead in the series following their six-run win in the opening match which ended Pakistan's nine-match T20 winning streak.

Teams:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik(c), Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari

Comments (25)

Kashif
Feb 03, 2019 06:33pm

Glad to see the back of amir, this should be the end of him. But where is Junaid Khan?

Love from India
Feb 03, 2019 06:40pm

Best luck Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 03, 2019 06:51pm

Hopefully greenshirts have learnt their lessons from the first T/20 loss against South Africa especially, the two overs, which turned the match out of their reach. Let's hope that they will rectify their mistakes in today's second match of the series according. Remember, it's hard to come at top but it's very difficult to stay there.

Pak-UK
Feb 03, 2019 06:51pm

Rain is on SA on this tour.

Pak_UK
Feb 03, 2019 07:31pm

Hassan is good in ODIs only. What’s the criteria of selection likes of asif Rizwan and some others over Umar Akmal? Please stop embarrassing us.

aldab
Feb 03, 2019 07:34pm

Pak bowlers are average minus except afridi and amir...no quality spinner or bowlers as on 90s .. Irfan taller guy Junaid not in selection

wsyed
Feb 03, 2019 07:46pm

not wise to prefer Shinwari over Amir. He got lucky in one match. Bad choice.

Pak_UK
Feb 03, 2019 07:49pm

Micky Arthur and chief selector should leave now. Too embarrassing. Have some shame. You can’t keep your personal problems ahead of national interest. Keeping away Umar Akmal for your own grudge isn’t helping limited overs side.

Fez
Feb 03, 2019 07:51pm

@aldab, amir is a failed bowler long time ago. And you are comparing him to the class of Afridi and Junaid Khan.

Recommend 0
JackJones
Feb 03, 2019 07:51pm

What batting by Miller!! Wow!!! Usman Shinwari does not get it simply bowling fast is not the way to go you have to bowl line and length and adjust you speed. Why is Faheem not playing? They make him play one match and drop him, he could have been an effective bowler. I would not have had Usman bowl the last over, poor captaincy by Shoaib Malik. Great bowling by Imad Wasim. Pakistan might have a tough time chasing this target unless Farkhar can do something outstanding. Lets see what happens!!

Obaid
Feb 03, 2019 07:54pm

@wsyed, he got lucky in one match? Are you for real? He was probably the most economical bowler in the recent BBL. Miles ahead of amir, so is Mir Hamza. amir cant even buy a wicket.

Aaron
Feb 03, 2019 07:55pm

1-1 or 2-0

Khalid Nafees
Feb 03, 2019 07:55pm

@Pak_UK, Umar Akmal should stay out. He underperforms because his brother isn't selected. No team needs players like that. Disgusting attitude he has.

fairplay
Feb 03, 2019 07:56pm

horrendous bowling, short, too full, or leg side by PAK. Poor captaincy, leading to a huge score. bowling was supposed be our strength. today, it was juvenile bowling, except by IMAD and shaheen.

M. Emad
Feb 03, 2019 07:57pm

South Africa is a strong team --- likely to win today.

fairplay
Feb 03, 2019 07:58pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, basic mistakes, given Maliks experience. bowlers were wayward most of the innings. Hasan and Shinwari were very poor.

Sam
Feb 03, 2019 07:58pm

Hope Pakistan chase this total. Don’t understand why Malik didn’t completed the quota of Shadab???

Wishes from India Sampat

fairplay
Feb 03, 2019 07:59pm

@Love from India, need skill and professionalism, not luck. thanks.

JackJones
Feb 03, 2019 09:10pm

Babar Azam you beauty!!! Wow!!! Timing and stroke play is simply fascinating!!! Go Babar and Talat!!!

Tekozer Farooqi
Feb 03, 2019 09:26pm

189 runs. Piece of cake.

Pak_UK
Feb 03, 2019 09:43pm

This isn’t acceptable.. Micky and Inzi should quit.

Aaron
Feb 03, 2019 09:43pm

Pak is worlds best T20 team, surely will manage to win!

Dr.Jones
Feb 03, 2019 09:45pm

SA 2-0...Whitewash on the card...

Visitor
Feb 03, 2019 09:45pm

Its a matter of another 2 boundaries shoaib malik

Raj
Feb 03, 2019 09:45pm

Good start but trashy finish, can't keep calm at crucial momentslike any inexperienced team, need to learn lot from big 3.

