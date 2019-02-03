DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Victorious Qatar returns to Doha to 'rapturous' welcome

APFebruary 03, 2019

Email

Qatari national football team players and staff celebrate at Doha Corniche in Doha on February 2, 2019, as they come back from the United Arab Emirates with the trophy after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup football tournament. ─ AFP
Qatari national football team players and staff celebrate at Doha Corniche in Doha on February 2, 2019, as they come back from the United Arab Emirates with the trophy after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup football tournament. ─ AFP
Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (5th-L) welcomes the Qatari national football team at Doha airport as the players and staff come back from the United Arab Emirates with the trophy after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup football tournament. ─ AFP
Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (5th-L) welcomes the Qatari national football team at Doha airport as the players and staff come back from the United Arab Emirates with the trophy after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup football tournament. ─ AFP

Qatar's victorious Asian Cup football team returned home to Doha to a "rapturous welcome" and was greeted by the country's ruler and hundreds of thousands of fans.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met the players to begin a second straight night of celebrations in Doha after Qatar beat Japan 3-1 in the Asian Cup final on Friday.

Qatar's forward Akram Afif (up) poses for a photograph at Doha airport. — AFP
Qatar's forward Akram Afif (up) poses for a photograph at Doha airport. — AFP

"I am very happy to see the people celebrating with us, we realise how big what we did is," said coach Felix Sanchez. "When you win a trophy like that you feel very proud, to see that the hard work sometimes gives you the reward."

An Asian Football Confederation statement said players and staff were mobbed by fans, friends and family before getting on a specially decorated open-top bus to begin the trip into Doha from the airport.

Qatar's forward Hasan Al Haydos (2nd-L) holds the trophy at Doha airport. ─ AFP
Qatar's forward Hasan Al Haydos (2nd-L) holds the trophy at Doha airport. ─ AFP

"I am proud to make these people happy," said Ali Almoez, the tournament's top scorer. "I am proud of this thing and all the players are. For 40 years Qatari people did not celebrate, now we will celebrate for the next four years and not stop."

Victory will give Qatar renewed hope of being able to compete against the world's best teams when it qualifies for the first time for the World Cup as hosts in 2022.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 03, 2019

Property: a welcome step

An important aspect of the fresh revision is also that it is in keeping with FATF’s recommendations.
February 03, 2019

Learning fests

THE three-day Adab Festival that concludes in Karachi today is a happy reminder that the avenues to learn and...
February 03, 2019

Targeted killings

MEMORIES of violence past have begun casting a shadow over Pakistan’s largest metropolis. After months of relative...
Updated February 02, 2019

Hurriyat uproar

IN the volatile world of Pakistan-India relations, often seemingly harmless incidents can be blown out of ...
February 02, 2019

Doing business

IN the next five years, the PTI government wants Pakistan to be in the list of the top 50 countries where it is...
February 02, 2019

T20 in Karachi

ON Jan 31, Dawn’s front page included a photograph of West Indies women cricket team stand-in captain, Merissa...